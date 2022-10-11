Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas hospital receives $300K donation for new facility
Sweeny (Texas) Community Hospital will receive $300,000 from Phillips 66, a petroleum company, to build a new hospital, The Facts reported Oct. 12. The donation will be broken up into $75,000 installments over the next four years. The hospital is supplying $17 million in funding and also received $28 million...
beckershospitalreview.com
UCHealth to add 350-bed hospital in Parkview deal
Colorado's UCHealth and Parkview Health System have signed a letter of intent to combine, with Parkview joining the 12-hospital UCHealth system in 2023. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth will invest nearly $200 million into Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview under the pending deal, including a donation of $5 million to the Parkview Foundation to establish a long-term fund for patients, the community and the hospital. The systems noted that Parkview's 3,000 employees will retain their positions, with their current benefits staying in place "for the foreseeable future."
beckershospitalreview.com
7 hospitals seeking chief medical officers
Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 1. Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake, N.Y.,. a CMO. 2. Adventist Health in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic care as it prepares to end inpatient services
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland is transitioning its orthopedic services to Akron, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center. The hospital, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, announced the transition Oct. 11. Effective Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will transition to provide orthopedic care at the current St. Vincent Charity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
nypressnews.com
Family back hospital in body bag morgue investigation
The family of 55-year-old man feared to have been placed into a body bag while still alive at Rockingham General Hospital last month have broken their silence to praise hospital staff. The West Australian understands Kevin Reid’s relatives were for weeks left in the dark about claims he may have...
Ransomware attack delays patient care at hospitals across the U.S.
One of the largest hospital chains in the U.S. was hit with a suspected ransomware cyberattack this week, leading to delayed surgeries, hold ups in patient care and rescheduled doctor appointments across the country. CommonSpirit Health, ranked as the fourth-largest health system in the country by Becker’s Hospital Review, said...
ABC News
Nurse who cared for baby for 6 months in NICU named his godmother
Carly Miller, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse in Texas, spent six months by the side of one of her most critically ill patients, a baby named Conrad. Now Miller, 27, a nurse at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, gets to spend the rest of Conrad's life by his side as his godmother.
RELATED PEOPLE
Routine births are turning into moneymaking ‘emergency’ events at hospitals that work with private equity-backed staffing companies
Obstetrics emergency departments—often just triage rooms in labor-and-delivery areas—are billing patients like the ER. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. “When your due date has come and gone, you’re expecting a baby any minute,” Huffner said. So she was surprised...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Hospital and physician groups ask DOJ to investigate threats to gender-affirming care
The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association have sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General urging the Department of Justice to investigate the threats of violence against physicians, hospitals and families of children for providing and seeking gender-affirming care. "From Boston to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian partners with Medline
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, a three-hospital health system based in Newport Beach, Calif., picked Medline as its exclusive medical supply distributor in a partnership valued at $200 million. In its new partnership, Medline and Hoag will collaborate to improve Hoag's supply chain operations, according to an Oct. 12 Medline news...
News-Medical.net
Two studies show increasing signs of severe strain in U.S. emergency care
Despite decades of effort to change emergency care at American hospitals and cope with ever-growing numbers of patient visits, the system is showing increasing signs of severe strain, according to two new studies. The work has implications for health policy, providing data that shows the key role of the availability...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Bezos family gifts $710M to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $710.5 million gift from the Bezos family, the largest gift to the Seattle-based organization in its history, the center announced Oct. 12. Mike and Jacklyn Bezos, parents of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, committed the $710.5 million to Fred Hutch over the next decade. Fred...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Reduction in Pediatric Hospital Care; Jewish Women File Abortion Lawsuit; Maternity Health Deserts
Closures of children’s hospitals and floors leaves pediatric care in a precarious position; Jewish women in Kentucky sue over abortion laws citing religious freedom; 36% of counties in the United States are without obstetric care or obstetric providers. Children’s Hospital Closures May Restrict Care Access. Pediatric units are...
beckershospitalreview.com
University Hospitals cuts 443 administrative jobs
Cleveland-based University Hospitals announced efforts to reduce system expenses by $100 million Oct. 12, including the elimination of 326 vacant jobs and layoffs affecting 117 administrative employees. None of the employees affected by job cuts or layoffs provide direct patient care, according to a statement issued to Becker’s by UH....
beckershospitalreview.com
Hawaii cancer center turning away patients due to staff shortages
Kealakekua, Hawaii-based Kona Community Hospital is no longer accepting new patients in its medical oncology and chemotherapy infusions clinics due to staff shortages, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Oct. 13. The clinics will continue to treat current patients. However, new patients are being referred to Queen’s North Hawai'i Community Hospital in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rural hospitals push to close maternity wards
In one Connecticut town, women may have to drive at least 45 minutes for maternity care after a local hospital announced plans to end birthing services. The hospital’s owner Nuvance Health stated that continuous financial challenges and low patient volume lead to their requests for closure. NBC News’ Steven Romo has more. Oct. 11, 2022.
Chiropractic Economics
Rural hospital closures increase the need for chiropractic functional medicine care
When put together, just over 27% of rural hospital closures during the previous 10 years were in these two years alone. Although chiropractic offers many basic wellness benefits, some people only pursue care when a need arises – a specific need. They develop pain in their back or neck and want it to go away. But functional medicine chiropractors can address a great many more needs to patients, and are in greater demand, with new data showing that patients in rural areas of the U.S. are losing access to hospitals at an alarming rate due to financial issues causing rural hospital closures.
beckershospitalreview.com
United Health Foundation's $3M partnership to address youth mental health
Minnetonka, Minn.-based United Health Foundation committed $3 million in partnership with Active Minds to promote mental health awareness and education for young adults. The funding will be delivered over three years. According to an Oct. 12 news release, it will enable Active Minds to launch a pilot program in 50 school districts across Minnesota, North Carolina, and Florida to better serve youth mental health at the middle school level for the first time.
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas children's hospital opens infectious disease unit
Cook Children's Medical Center has built an infectious diseases critical care unit to better care for patients with contagious illnesses and prevent spread, the Fort Worth, Texas-based system said Oct. 11. The six-bed unit features specialized air ventilation systems, dedicated space for visitors and employees to don and doff personal...
Comments / 0