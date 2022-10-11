ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas hospital receives $300K donation for new facility

Sweeny (Texas) Community Hospital will receive $300,000 from Phillips 66, a petroleum company, to build a new hospital, The Facts reported Oct. 12. The donation will be broken up into $75,000 installments over the next four years. The hospital is supplying $17 million in funding and also received $28 million...
CHARITIES
beckershospitalreview.com

UCHealth to add 350-bed hospital in Parkview deal

Colorado's UCHealth and Parkview Health System have signed a letter of intent to combine, with Parkview joining the 12-hospital UCHealth system in 2023. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth will invest nearly $200 million into Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview under the pending deal, including a donation of $5 million to the Parkview Foundation to establish a long-term fund for patients, the community and the hospital. The systems noted that Parkview's 3,000 employees will retain their positions, with their current benefits staying in place "for the foreseeable future."
PUEBLO, CO
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals seeking chief medical officers

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 1. Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake, N.Y.,. a CMO. 2. Adventist Health in...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic care as it prepares to end inpatient services

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland is transitioning its orthopedic services to Akron, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center. The hospital, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, announced the transition Oct. 11. Effective Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will transition to provide orthopedic care at the current St. Vincent Charity...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
nypressnews.com

Family back hospital in body bag morgue investigation

The family of 55-year-old man feared to have been placed into a body bag while still alive at Rockingham General Hospital last month have broken their silence to praise hospital staff. The West Australian understands Kevin Reid’s relatives were for weeks left in the dark about claims he may have...
HEALTH
NBC News

Ransomware attack delays patient care at hospitals across the U.S.

One of the largest hospital chains in the U.S. was hit with a suspected ransomware cyberattack this week, leading to delayed surgeries, hold ups in patient care and rescheduled doctor appointments across the country. CommonSpirit Health, ranked as the fourth-largest health system in the country by Becker’s Hospital Review, said...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Nurse who cared for baby for 6 months in NICU named his godmother

Carly Miller, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse in Texas, spent six months by the side of one of her most critically ill patients, a baby named Conrad. Now Miller, 27, a nurse at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, gets to spend the rest of Conrad's life by his side as his godmother.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Pedersen
Fortune

Routine births are turning into moneymaking ‘emergency’ events at hospitals that work with private equity-backed staffing companies

Obstetrics emergency departments—often just triage rooms in labor-and-delivery areas—are billing patients like the ER. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. “When your due date has come and gone, you’re expecting a baby any minute,” Huffner said. So she was surprised...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian partners with Medline

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, a three-hospital health system based in Newport Beach, Calif., picked Medline as its exclusive medical supply distributor in a partnership valued at $200 million. In its new partnership, Medline and Hoag will collaborate to improve Hoag's supply chain operations, according to an Oct. 12 Medline news...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
News-Medical.net

Two studies show increasing signs of severe strain in U.S. emergency care

Despite decades of effort to change emergency care at American hospitals and cope with ever-growing numbers of patient visits, the system is showing increasing signs of severe strain, according to two new studies. The work has implications for health policy, providing data that shows the key role of the availability...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Lake City#Cleveland Clinic#Diabetes Care#Charity#Broward Health Foundation#Pga Memes#The Episcopal Church#Norton Healthcare
beckershospitalreview.com

Bezos family gifts $710M to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $710.5 million gift from the Bezos family, the largest gift to the Seattle-based organization in its history, the center announced Oct. 12. Mike and Jacklyn Bezos, parents of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, committed the $710.5 million to Fred Hutch over the next decade. Fred...
SEATTLE, WA
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Reduction in Pediatric Hospital Care; Jewish Women File Abortion Lawsuit; Maternity Health Deserts

Closures of children’s hospitals and floors leaves pediatric care in a precarious position; Jewish women in Kentucky sue over abortion laws citing religious freedom; 36% of counties in the United States are without obstetric care or obstetric providers. Children’s Hospital Closures May Restrict Care Access. Pediatric units are...
KENTUCKY STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

University Hospitals cuts 443 administrative jobs

Cleveland-based University Hospitals announced efforts to reduce system expenses by $100 million Oct. 12, including the elimination of 326 vacant jobs and layoffs affecting 117 administrative employees. None of the employees affected by job cuts or layoffs provide direct patient care, according to a statement issued to Becker’s by UH....
CLEVELAND, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Hawaii cancer center turning away patients due to staff shortages

Kealakekua, Hawaii-based Kona Community Hospital is no longer accepting new patients in its medical oncology and chemotherapy infusions clinics due to staff shortages, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Oct. 13. The clinics will continue to treat current patients. However, new patients are being referred to Queen’s North Hawai'i Community Hospital in...
KEALAKEKUA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NBC News

Rural hospitals push to close maternity wards

In one Connecticut town, women may have to drive at least 45 minutes for maternity care after a local hospital announced plans to end birthing services. The hospital’s owner Nuvance Health stated that continuous financial challenges and low patient volume lead to their requests for closure. NBC News’ Steven Romo has more. Oct. 11, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Chiropractic Economics

Rural hospital closures increase the need for chiropractic functional medicine care

When put together, just over 27% of rural hospital closures during the previous 10 years were in these two years alone. Although chiropractic offers many basic wellness benefits, some people only pursue care when a need arises – a specific need. They develop pain in their back or neck and want it to go away. But functional medicine chiropractors can address a great many more needs to patients, and are in greater demand, with new data showing that patients in rural areas of the U.S. are losing access to hospitals at an alarming rate due to financial issues causing rural hospital closures.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

United Health Foundation's $3M partnership to address youth mental health

Minnetonka, Minn.-based United Health Foundation committed $3 million in partnership with Active Minds to promote mental health awareness and education for young adults. The funding will be delivered over three years. According to an Oct. 12 news release, it will enable Active Minds to launch a pilot program in 50 school districts across Minnesota, North Carolina, and Florida to better serve youth mental health at the middle school level for the first time.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas children's hospital opens infectious disease unit

Cook Children's Medical Center has built an infectious diseases critical care unit to better care for patients with contagious illnesses and prevent spread, the Fort Worth, Texas-based system said Oct. 11. The six-bed unit features specialized air ventilation systems, dedicated space for visitors and employees to don and doff personal...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy