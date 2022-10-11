Read full article on original website
Graduation ceremony held for 14 Augusta Fire Department recruits
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Speakers at the Augusta Fire Department’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday recognized and honored the accomplishments of the 14 recruits of class 2201. “I know each and every one of you are extremely excited for this opportunity,” said Takiyah Douse, the interim administrator for Richmond...
Aiken County school district issues new rule about high school athletic event attendance
Starting Friday, all students not high school age must be accompanied by an adult at any Aiken County Public School District high school athletic event. The school district posted the following statement to its website earlier this week stating: “Effective Friday, October 14, students below 9th grade must be accompanied by an adult at high school sporting events. High school students who are unaccompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student ID or other identification for entry.
Aiken Department of Public Safety honors fallen officers
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is honoring fallen officers with a memorial inside the agency’s headquarters. Plaques mark the officers’ deaths with “EOW” or “End of Watch.”. It signifies the day they died in the line of duty.
Committee hears hours of concerns, ideas about how to help more SC children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Figuring out how to make South Carolina better for its children is a top concern for so many parents, educators, and leaders across the state. Over the last few weeks, a group of lawmakers, state agency leaders, and South Carolinians have been traveling the state and hearing hours and hours of concerns and ideas to try to answer that question.
Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
S.C. State University leader visits Butler High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees was in Augusta visiting Butler High School. He talked to seniors about the programs his university offers as students start applying for colleges. “One of the big reasons why many kids don’t choose a college...
Columbia County’s Pumpkins in the Park offers scavenger hunt
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you need a new activity to do with the kids?. Next time you go to Savannah Rapids Park, you may see some new fall decorations. Columbia County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau has set up Pumpkins in the Park. It’s a scavenger hunt to get...
A look at financial audit into Burke County Sheriff’s Office
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is under scrutiny after an audit found he spent more than $200,000 in grant money on a credit card that county commissioners never authorized, according to a report. We’ve been combing through the reports and have a breakdown of those findings....
Richmond County student sets another student's hair on fire, report shows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills Middle School student will be assigned to the Alternative Education Center for the remainder of this semester after allegedly using a lighter to set another student's hair on fire. According to documents from the Richmond County School System, the incident happened on Sept....
Local schools get updated on increase in graduation rates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia state and local schools received updated results of their increase in high-school graduation rates on Oct. 6. Local counties, Richmond, Columbia and McDuffie counties have made a notable impact on Georgia’s overall graduation rate this year. Georgia’s high-school graduation rate increased to 84.1% in...
Aiken County has 'looked at' City of Aiken's old Public Safety headquarters, Killian says
Following a recent Aiken Standard article stating that the City of Aiken could be preparing to sell its former Department of Public Safety headquarters, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian said, “We’ve looked at it, but we haven’t decided to buy it. “There is no deal,” he added....
Aiken County Issues New Rules for Attending Sporting Events
Students attending sporting events in the Aiken County School District will have to adhere to a new security policy going into effect this Friday, October 14. All students below 9th grade will have to be accompanied by an adult at all school sporting events, starting Friday. Students in grades 9 through 12 who are not accompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student ID or other identification for entry to Aiken County School District events.
Augusta commissioners recommends new subsidy for Ambulance contract
A commission committee is recommending a new subsidy as part of new Gold Cross contract, it's more than the current one, but less than others want
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
According to the deputies, a pedestrian crash was reported in Augusta on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia.
How Jack and Jill of America aims to make a difference in kids
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forty-six people have been shot and killed in the CSRA in the last six months. Twenty in Richmond County, and five in Aiken County. Community leaders say this is not just a gang problem but a community issue. We’ve heard a lot of groups calling for...
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
Crews battle grass fires alongside I-20 in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Tuesday afternoon fought a series of fires alongside Interstate 20 stretching from near the state line well into South Carolina. Locally, there were at least two fires along the eastbound side of the interstate around mile markers 10 and 16 in Aiken County. One...
Mega Pass sales end today; fair opens Friday in Aiken
The 10 Best Days of Fall are about to begin in Aiken. The Western Carolina State Fair opens Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, and be going on until Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, on the traditional fairgrounds on 562 May Royal Drive. Dustin Turner, communications manager for Alison South Marketing which handles...
Aiken County man charged with setting his house on fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the second person this week accused of setting their home on fire in Aiken County. Jimmy D. Barrett, 47, is charged in the latest incident, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were sent around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to his home...
