Thales today announced the latest innovations ofCipherTrust Cloud Key Managerthat help organizationsaddress digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP and Salesforce. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005075/en/ ©Thales According to the 2022 Thales Cloud Security Study, multi-cloud adoption is accelerating, with 72% of all organisations surveyed using multiple cloud service providers. In addition, 52% of respondents in the study said that they manage the keys to their cloud encrypted data in the cloud provider console.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO