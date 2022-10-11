ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

CEO of Methodist Health System stands by CommonSpirit amid ransomware attack

In an article published by Becker's Hospital Review on Oct. 12, the chief information security officer for Methodist Health System in Omaha, Neb., offered comments related to CommonSpirit's current EHR outage. Responding to those comments, Methodist Health System President and CEO Steve Goeser, offered the following statement to Becker's:. "I...
OMAHA, NE
beckershospitalreview.com

5 health systems expanding telehealth

Below are five hospitals and health systems that rolled out or announced new telehealth services since Sept. 16. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is planning to roll out a 24/7 telehealth service for pediatric patients. Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center has partnered with telemedicine developer SHL Telemedicine to use its...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Health tech company launches specialty pharmacy services

Omnicell, a health tech company that offers pharmacy products such as medication-filling robots, launched a service Oct. 11 to help hospitals set up and operate specialty pharmacy programs. "As chronic illness continues to rise, patients often need access to these complex specialty medications to prevent rehospitalization and maintain health outcomes,"...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

New Hampshire hospital goes live with Oracle Cerner EHR system

Littleton (N.H.) Regional Healthcare went live with Oracle Cerner's Community Works EHR system on Oct. 3. The new EHR system replaced the hospital's three separate systems — one for the hospital, one for the physician practices and another for its Alpine Clinic, according to a press release. "This single...
LITTLETON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare startup launcher Redesign Health lays off 67 employees

Redesign Health, a company that launches healthcare startups, has laid off 20 percent of its staff a month after raising $65 million, Fast Company reported. "This move by Redesign was not financially driven — or was something that was related, connected to, or a requirement of the recent round raise," a company spokesperson told the news outlet. The spokesperson confirmed that 67 employees in the firm's engineering, product, marketing and recruiting teams would be affected. Redesign Health continues to hire in some departments.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Illinois health system cuts about 150 positions

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System has cut around 150 positions, 88 of which were previously vacant and will remain unfilled, NBC affiliate WGEM reported Oct. 11. The organization is "reducing or restructuring" these positions, according to an internal email from Blessing CEO Maureen Kahn, MSN, which was obtained by the news station. Blessing aims to become a "leaner organization to increase [its] efficiency and effectiveness," according to Ms. Kahn.
QUINCY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Data Management#Data Centers#Cio#Atlantic Health System#N J
The Associated Press

Thales Encryption Key Management Innovations Help Organizations Achieve Digital Sovereignty Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

Thales today announced the latest innovations ofCipherTrust Cloud Key Managerthat help organizationsaddress digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP and Salesforce. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005075/en/ ©Thales According to the 2022 Thales Cloud Security Study, multi-cloud adoption is accelerating, with 72% of all organisations surveyed using multiple cloud service providers. In addition, 52% of respondents in the study said that they manage the keys to their cloud encrypted data in the cloud provider console.
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

What 7 hospital HR leaders told Becker's about recruiting, retaining top talent

In 2022, hospital and health system human resources leaders have shared insights on workforce challenges, including retaining and recruiting employees. Seven leaders shared the following insights with Becker's since May. Rachel Barb. Regional Director of Talent Acquisition at Mount Carmel Health System (Columbus, Ohio): We did elect to have specific...
IOWA STATE
salestechstar.com

Presidio Expands Partnership with Microsoft to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Innovation and Adoption

Presidio, Inc., a global digital services and solutions provider has signed a new partnership agreement with Microsoft to co-invest to help customers advance their digital transformation and hybrid cloud innovation. The agreement drives joint collaboration to accelerate innovation and training across all Microsoft cloud technologies and platforms to serve customers...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

At CommonSpirit, big IT problems and little info

Despite EHR outages, canceled appointments and delayed surgeries at its hospitals across the nation, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has been slow to release details on the massive IT security incident. CommonSpirit, which has 140 hospitals across 21 states, hasn't said anything past an Oct. 5 statement that it has "identified an...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

10 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions

From Optum's completed merger with Change Healthcare to Knowtion Health acquiring Amplus, here are 10 revenue cycle management mergers and acquisitions Becker's has reported since June 21:. 1. Knowtion Health — formerly RSource Healthcare — acquired Amplus, a healthcare revenue cycle accounts receivable resolution and technology service. The acquisition will...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

OSF HealthCare taps Dr. Barry Clemson as chief medical officer of 2 hospitals

On Sept. 18, Barry Clemson, MD, became the chief medical officer of OSF HealthCare's Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, Ill., and of the system's Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, Ill., according to an Oct. 12 news release sent to Becker's. Dr. Clemson started his medical career in 1993...
KEWANEE, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians prescribing healthy meals through Medicaid

Twelve states are experimenting with Medicaid programs that allow physicians to prescribe healthy meals to prevent and treat diet-related diseases, Stateline reported Oct. 12. One such program in Oregon partnered three hospitals with Meals on Wheels to deliver healthy, medically tailored meals to thousands of older adults with diabetes, congestive heart diseases and other chronic illnesses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Procore Expands Digital Twin Partnerships Through Integration with Willow

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced its partnership with Willow, a leading provider of digital twin solutions for smart infrastructure and real estate. This partnership will allow real estate and infrastructure owners to streamline the transition of digital deliverables from the construction phase to the handover and operations phases in a more structured and efficient manner. The integrated solution solves a key industry challenge by allowing owners to deliver reliable project data in a format that can be easily used by the operations team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005148/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

CSI Labs data breach hits 244K patients

CSI Laboratories suffered a data breach that affected 244,850 patients, according to the HHS Data Breach Portal. The reference lab said on July 8, it discovered that an employee's email account was compromised. The breach may have occurred as part of an effort to commit financial fraud and redirect customer payments from CSI to a third party.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare Supply Chain Association joins drug shortage initiative

The Healthcare Supply Chain Association is joining the End Drug Shortages Alliance, which represents seven group purchasing organizations. Vizient, one of the HSCA's members, created the alliance in November of 2021. Now, the six other GPOs — Children's Hospital Association, HealthTrust, HPS, MMCAP Infuse, Provista and TPC — have joined the fray.
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals seeking chief medical officers

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 1. Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake, N.Y.,. a CMO. 2. Adventist Health in...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy