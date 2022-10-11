Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Dunkin's Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Cups Call For All The Nighttime Coffee Runs
With Halloween right around the corner, you might find yourself fantasizing about becoming the fourth Sanderson sister with every pot of coffee you make (it’s like your own mini cauldron). And while joining the Sanderson clan is unlikely, you can channel your spooky season vibes — with a Hocus Pocus twist — with Dunkin’s lineup of Halloween cups that glow in the dark. The collection includes two new tumbler designs and a returning Hocus Pocus-themed fave, and the goodies are perfect for turning your go-to iced fall beverages into some seriously spooky sips.
ComicBook
Dunkin' Unveils Halloween Treat Lineup
Earlier this month, Dunkin' UK unveiled a killer (no pun intended) line-up of doughnuts paying homage to the classic Halloween monsters we all love. Wednesday, the Dunkin' arm based in the United States finally confirmed its Halloween line-up, and it's significantly different from its counterpart across the pond. While there is a Jack-o-Lantern will be available at Dunkin' locations stateside, that's where the similarities end.
WSET
Duck Donuts Introduces Halloween-inspired 'Spooky Box'
(WSET) — A Halloween-inspired collection from Duck Donuts is now available. Duck Donuts introduces their "Spooky Box". "October at Duck Donuts means the bewitching return of the mouth-watering Spooky Box. Every scare squad or boo crew will be ghoulish not to have this freshly-made assortment at their Halloween gatherings. These haunting flavors are available now through October 31, in the Spooky Box or can be added to any customized donut order," Duck donuts said.
Get Spooky With These Seriously Fun Halloween Decorations and Party Decor
Halloween is one of the best opportunities for festive decorating. While Christmas decorations can be fun and spread cheer, the best Halloween decorations offer a greater opportunity for individual creativity. This is partly thanks to Halloween’s range of memorable horror movies and the plethora of scary and villainous characters, Halloween-related and not, which can also be called upon. The best Halloween decor lets you use your imagination and creativity. So, go ahead, be that house on the block and decorate your home the way you always wanted to as a kid (two words: fog machine). Unless you were lucky enough to...
Raisin Mayhem! Sun-Maid Takes Over Beloved 'Halloweentown' Setting for Halloween
There's no bigger disappointment on Halloween than looking down at your collection of treats and finding a box of raisins instead of your favorite sweets. After failing to make the cut for the candy-focused holiday year after year, raisins have once again found themselves as the butt of the joke during the spooky season. Let's be honest: It's no secret that nobody likes to see anything in their trick-or-treat bag other than candy—and even raisin maker Sun-Maid agrees.
Thrillist
Join Bonfires and Outdoor Feasts Where Halloween Was Born
Imagine a horned human-like figure stalking towards you through the shadowy woods, and you can start to visualize the longstanding Irish Halloween tradition known as the Púca Festival. Add in some bonfires, outdoor feasts, treasure hunts, and fire dancing, and you’ve got yourself one festive October party spread over four nights.
Recipe: Spooky Snacks That Make Halloween Pop
(Family Features) From watching scary movies to dressing up as ghouls and goblins, spooky season means it’s time to pop up your loved ones’ favorite snacks for a ghostly good time. Before heading out to trick-or-treat, gather your minions in the kitchen for some family-friendly
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY HALLOWEEN SNACK MIX
Easy Halloween Snack Mix is a sweet & salty treat perfect for parties! You’ll need pretzels, chocolate & Chex cereal for this easy festive snack mix recipe!. If you are looking for a fun recipe to treat your family and friends to this Halloween, look no further than this incredible snack mix for Halloween. It’s easy to make and everyone loves the salty sweet combination.
TODAY.com
Pumpkin prices soar to scary new heights ahead of Halloween
Halloween is almost here and the cost of some holiday favorites, including pumpkin prices are frightful. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY on everything you need to know to save money on the holiday staple.Oct. 13, 2022.
Phone Arena
Zombify your Waze world with the app’s new Halloween-themed in-car experience
Your monthly new Waze in-car experience is here, and it’s not very hard to guess that it’s related to the most important celebration happening every October, Halloween. Although we’re more than two weeks away from the spooky season, your Halloween-themed in-car experience with Waze is waiting for you to activate it.
You need this never-ending Kit Kat trick-or-treat bowl in your town. Here’s how to make that happen.
Don’t you just hate it when you are taking your kids around for trick or treat and you see the sign - “Please take only one.”. People set bowls of candy on the porch instead of greeting the costumed characters in person - that happened a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Halloween Traditions: "Booing" Your Friends and Neighbors Before The Big Day
Booing someone is a Halloween tradition of surprising neighbors with treats throughout October leading up to the holiday. It's incredibly popular in my suburban neighborhood in Pennsylvania; we were booed with candy and treats last week and each day, someone new in our area gets booed. Every single year, we receive a seasonal gift basket with lots of candy, and we never know who it's from.
thecountrycook.net
Hocus Pocus Jell-O Shots
Putting a spell on you, these Hocus Pocus Jell-O shots are super easy, flavorful and fun for all your adult Halloween gatherings!. It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus! Do you have some Halloween parties that you are going to attend this Fall? You have to make my Hocus Pocus Jell-O Shots! They are super easy, super tasty and and so much fun for adults who love the Hocus Pocus movies. If you are looking for something a bit fun and a bit different this Halloween, you have to make this Hocus Pocus Jell-O Shot recipe!
