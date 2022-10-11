Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Related
advantagenews.com
Milton Williams
He was born on August 5, 1965, in Alton, IL to Danny Gene and Zoe Ann (Cassella) Williams. Milt graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1983. He worked in the pharmaceutical industry and was employed with Marcus Research Laboratories. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and golfing. He was...
advantagenews.com
Susan Bruce
Susan G. Bruce, 58, passed away 7:50am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 21, 1963, in Alton, the daughter of the late Paul and Nancy Leona (Cox) Bruce. Survivors include two sisters: Paulette Sumpter of Alton, Amy Storey of Alton, a brother and sister in law: Chris and Nancy Bruce of Alton, her nieces and nephews: Nichole (Regina Mulburger) Sumpter, Katelyn and Trenton Toenyes, Kortney and Austin Bartling, Lindsey Bruce, Lawson Bruce, five great nephews: Landon Storey, Dylan Bartling, Tyler Bartling, Asher Bartling, Weston Bartling, and many other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
Sally Wainscott
Sally Ann Wainscott, 78, of Granite City, IL passed away at 7:19 a.m. Wed. Oct. 12, 2022 at her home while under hospice care. She was born Oct. 18, 1943 in Jacksonville, IL to the late Herald & Elsine (Backer) Keller. On Dec. 22, 1962, she and Wilbur “Scotty” Gale...
advantagenews.com
Vicki Welch
Vicki Lynn Welch, 61, of Pierron, IL died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. She was born on November 20, 1960 in Granite City, IL to Victor Strubberg and Phyllis (Dailey) Bodi. Vicki enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren. Besides her father, Vicki is survived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Stanley Bland
Stanley B. “Punk” Bland, 69, died at 1:14 a.m., Monday, October 10, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, with his family at his side. He was born on December 1, 1952 in Jerseyville and was the son of the late Robert and Blanche (Heitzman) Bland. Punk...
advantagenews.com
Anna Peters
Anna Marguerite Peters, age 98, of Hardin died at 6:45 a.m. in Jerseyville, Illinois. Anna Marguerite Peters, age 98, of Hardin passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. in Jerseyville, Illinois. Anna was born January 9, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Walter Guy and...
advantagenews.com
Nick Mikoff
Nick Mikoff passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, one day before his 70th birthday, surrounded by his wife of 50 years, Barb (Sproull) Mikoff, his son Aaron, daughter-in-law Emily grandchildren Kara, Nate and David, his big brother Roscoe and his wife Rosie, his little sister Karen and her husband Terry, and his little sister Sue and her husband Garry, all of whom never left his side.
advantagenews.com
Sandra Stepanek
Sandra Faye Stepanek, 74 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Illinois. Sandra was born March 28, 1948 in Dover, Tennessee to Joe and Pauline (Bufford) Williams. She loved being with her family, helping others and a lover of all animals. She had...
RELATED PEOPLE
advantagenews.com
Barbara Byrd
She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Ralph Byrd,. who passed in February 2022. She was the youngest and last. surviving sibling of eleven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Michael Byrd, Danny Byrd and. Bonnie Byrd. Barbara and Ralphs marriage was not...
advantagenews.com
American Water awards firefighter grants
Illinois American Water is announcing over $96,000 in grants will be shared by more than 90 Illinois fire departments through its 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. The grants provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving Riverbend communities. Since 2010, Illinois American Water's Grant Program has awarded over $856,000 through 860 grants.
advantagenews.com
George Sloan
George Bidwell “Jeb” Sloan, sixty-eight, was a well-known St. Louis musician who in addition to playing electric guitar and working in sound production at numerous local venues for over thirty years, was a popular guitar teacher who continued to teach until his recent illness. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Spanish Lake on October 9th.
advantagenews.com
Vincent English
Vincent H. English, 76, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. He was born November 11, 1945 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Earl Vincent English and Virginia Mae (Fortney) Down. He married the love of his life, Lorraine R. (Good) English on September 22, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois and she survives. Vincent worked for Granite City Steel with 30 years of dedicated service as a steelworker until his retirement with U.S. Steel. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Following his return from the war, he served a year on burial duties for heroes coming home. He enjoyed his days of tending to his yard, loved being on his tractor and cherished his family. In addition to his beloved wife of 57 years, he is survived by his three children, Vincent L. English and fiancé, Jerrie Hatch of Glen Carbon, Terri L. LePage of Mesa, Arizona and Carol D. English of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren, Jared Oyler, Vincent G. and wife, Si English, Chelsea English, Britney LePage, Joelle LePage, Mariah Guerrero and Cierra Guerrero; a brother, David L. English of Phoenix, Arizona; a sister Gloria J. and husband, Lee Cowan of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine A. Sipe Kelley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
Christmas Wonderland taking shape
The Christmas Wonderland display in Alton's Rock Spring Park will open in a little over a month, with numerous displays and about 3 million lights twinkling as visitors travel around the park. The Grandpa Gang is the group that volunteers their time to set up the display and keep it running for the month or so it’s open, and they have been working since late September getting this year’s display ready.
advantagenews.com
Historic site to host craft fair
The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford is getting ready to host a craft fair this weekend. The 3rd annual Historic Craft Fair will be from 10am – 4pm on Saturday. It is held inside the Interpretive Center, so there’s no worries about the weather. Site...
advantagenews.com
RBGA Young Adults Committee kicks off
The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee has begun with the school year now a couple of months along. A home school has been added to the five area high schools that were already a part of the program: Fortitude School joins Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic, and Roxana High Schools.
advantagenews.com
County seeks forfeiture of catalytic converters
An employee at an East Alton scrap dealer is accused of buying catalytic converters without the required paperwork, and now his employer may have to forfeit nearly 300 of the pieces of equipment. 42-year-old John T. Freely II of Belleville has been charged with a couple of misdemeanors, but Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is seeking the forfeiture of 287 catalytic converters that investigators seized from Summit Processors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Alton City Council approves sign honoring area Bishop
The Alton City Council went through its checklist of items approved at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, approving a number of resolutions. Among them was consideration of one ordinance to honor Bishop Samuel E. White with a sign on 13th Street. White recently celebrated 48 years with Monroe...
advantagenews.com
Two injured in Alton fight, one critical
What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm. According to...
advantagenews.com
United Way of SW Illinois/Greater St. Louis
Your browser does not support the audio element. Guests from the United Way share information about how to give and how to become part of a group of individuals that donates $1,000 annually.
advantagenews.com
Use of solar panels heating up in Bethalto
With rising energy costs forecasting a bleak future residents in Bethalto are looking for a silver lining in the sunshine. The number of solar panel permits has risen by about 25 percent in the village according to Building and Zoning Director Randy Reddick. Your browser does not support the audio...
Comments / 0