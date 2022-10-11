ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local chef brings French cuisine to downtown Portland

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Paris has come to Portland with the opening of a new restaurant downtown.

Bistro Alder is now open within the Dossier Hotel, featuring French classics with a Pacific Northwest twist.

Kohr Harlan stopped by the new restaurant on southwest alder and park avenue to get us a closer look at their signature dishes.

