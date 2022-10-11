Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Meet the candidates: Misty Atkins, Elko County School Board District 1
My name is Misty Atkins. I am the mother of three children, one of whom I homeschool. I moved to Elko County in 2012 and fell in love with the area shortly after. There is so much to do here, and the scenery is phenomenal. There is always an adventure to be had in the hills and something new to see over every ridge.
Elko Daily Free Press
Meet the candidates: Bryan Drake, Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B
Great citizens of Elko County, Bryan Drake here running for Elko Justice of the Peace. The election is rapidly approaching for this extremely important office. I have been absolutely humbled and inspired by the amount of support and assistance I have received so far during this amazing journey. I have...
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: No longer contributing to the county fair
First, I would like to start by thanking the Elko County Fair Board and past boards for allowing me to be a part of the Elko County Fair and the Elko County Fair Board for 36 years. I whole heartedly enjoyed every position I held. It is evident that I enjoyed every fair as I returned to help year and after year. Out of 36 years, I only missed the 2020 “No Fair” celebration due to health problems and doctor’s orders. At that time, the Board President decided to remove me from the Vice Presidents Chair position without discussing the decision with me or showing me any amount of respect that I believe I had earned.
Elko Daily Free Press
BLM Elko District lifting fire restrictions this weekend
ELKO — Due to cooler temperatures, the Elko District is rescinding some fire restrictions effective October 15. “With various hunting seasons ramping up and visitors taking advantage of the cooler weather, there is a greater presence on the landscape. We are asking everyone to continue to be safe, situationally aware, and responsible on public lands,” said Gerald Dixon, District Manager.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
Air Alliance looking for nonprofit
ELKO – Two local nonprofit groups have been approached about managing the proposed Elko Regional Air Alliance that seeks to bring in more air service through funding from community partners. Once formed, the Air Alliance would create a public/private partnership to fund up to $1 million for a minimum...
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Leave No Trace Hike on Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.
Elko Daily Free Press
Parents lag in four-day school survey response
ELKO – With only about 16% of parents answering the Elko County School District’s survey on a potential four-day school week for Elko and Spring Creek schools, Superintendent Clayton Anderson said there will be attempts to “engage more parents and families” in providing feedback. He told...
Elko Daily Free Press
Barbara Knisley Lespade
Barbara Knisley Lespade passed away suddenly on October 4, 2022, at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada. Barbara was born in Pasadena, California, on July 21, 1945, to Ray and Florence Knisley, joining older sister Karen. The Knisley family lived for a time on the Horseshoe Ranch in Beowawe, Nevada, and then relocated to Lovelock, Nevada, to live on the Big Meadow Ranch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
Alan Wells Glaser
Alan Wells Glaser, 68, passed away at home on October 5th, surrounded by family, finally at peace after a five-year struggle with cancer. Alan was born to Arthur Clarence and Marianne Wells Glaser at Elko General Hospital, in the height of haying season. Alan grew up on the family ranch at Halleck, rode the bus to attend Elko schools, and graduated from Elko High School in 1972. He attended the College of Southern Idaho for a year and a half before transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno. At UNR he discovered his life’s passion and received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the Mackay School of Mines in December 1977.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: A response to MAGA rally rhetoric
After review of the clips from the MAGA Republican rally held Saturday 10/8 in Minden, Nevada, it is clear that we need to retain Catherine Cortez Masto as Nevada’s Senator! The other candidate for Senate represents all the frightening and truly horrifying events heard at the rally. There were...
Elko Daily Free Press
Ford Tech ACE program revs up work-based learning at Elko High School
ELKO — Elko High School Automotive Technology students will now have access to the same training factory certified Ford technicians receive thanks to Gallagher Ford and the New Ford Tech-ACE (Automotive Career Exploration) program. The national ACE program is a partnership between Ford Motor Co., Ford/Lincoln dealerships and automotive...
Elko Daily Free Press
Emotional testimony marks start of death-penalty trial
ELKO – Emotional testimony marked the first day of the trial of a Winnemucca man who is accused of killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked in a fast food restaurant in Elko nearly two years ago. Justin Mullis, 24, is charged with first degree murder, including attempted robbery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elko Daily Free Press
'Iconic' Pine Lodge continues Lamoille tradition
LAMOILLE – Nestled in the shadow of the Ruby Mountains, the Pine Lodge is moving forward in its seventh decade under new ownership that aims to uphold the history of Lamoille's ranching families. Under the helm of new owners Casey and Mike Gallagher, and Luc Gerber, the bar and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Trail Center now on winter hours
ELKO — The California Trail Interpretive Center has resumed a five-day per week schedule. Operating hours are Wednesday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Located eight miles west of Elko at the Hunter exit on Interstate 80, the CTIC is a favorite place to visit for the local public and travelers.
Elko Daily Free Press
Police seek witnesses to injury
ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle. Police were called to a location near 11th and Idaho streets at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a report of an “unknown problem/medical call,” where they found the 43-year-old victim awake but incoherent and confused.
Elko Daily Free Press
Young Life regrouping for the future
ELKO — Young Life Elko/Spring Creek held a “Celebration for the Past, Present and Future of Young Life” in the local area on Sept. 29. Young Life is a worldwide nondenominational Christian outreach to teens providing hope, acceptance and faith. Trained and screened adult Leaders reach out to teens and walk alongside them during those difficult years in middle and high school.
Elko Daily Free Press
Wells youths compete in Fall Festival
WELLS — A local youth horseman group, High Desert Horsemen, sponsored the Fall Festival horse show and competition event on Oct. 1. The Wells group is associated with the national Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA). Nine members of the youth group competed in classes designed for elementary (4-5 grades),...
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man sentenced for attempted incest
ELKO – An Elko man could serve up to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple sex charges including attempted incest. Jason S. Brown was 34 when he was arrested in August 2019 on one count of incest and one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
Elko Daily Free Press
Truck collides with semi on I-80
ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover. “There was a fire underneath the vehicle and bystanders used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control until the patient was removed,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Comments / 0