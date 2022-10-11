ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Summers - Explorer

Abandoned Haunted House

Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.
This Town Near Ottawa Is Decked Out For Halloween & Looks Like A Haunted Carnival

You don't need to jump through hoops to experience a spooky setting worthy of a Tim Burton movie this October. The town of Vaudreuil-Dorion has giant Halloween decorations again this year with a new 'scary carnival' theme. Less than an hour from Montreal, the municipality is only an hour and a half from Ottawa and makes for a picturesque fall road trip.
Five Simple Tips To Keep Your Pets Safe This Halloween

Halloween is so much fun for us..but honestly, it's probably pretty horrifying for our pets who don't understand a thing about our scary celebrations. I spoke with Dr. Nancy at Companions Animal Hospital and Vicki Davis from the Tri-County Humane Society, and they gave me some great tips I've kept in mind over the years. I hope these are helpful to you as well.
Halloween Candy Mix

Haribo released a lineup of treats for the Halloween season, including the mixed candy bag Trick or Treat Mix. The Trick or Treat Mix is a combination of Haribo classics combined with its fun Halloween treats. These individual packages within the mix are great for handing out to trick or treaters. They include Ghostly Gummies, mini Sour Vampire Bats, Goldbears,
Scare Up a Sweet, Thrilling Treat

This Ghostly Graveyard Cake takes imagination and creativity from everyone with tombstones, skulls and spooky icing daring all to try a bite. With looks this chilling, it's a perfect treat to enjoy while watching everyone's favorite scary movie. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
Video of Puppies 'Picking Out' Halloween Costumes Is Total Cuteness Overload

Halloween is such a fun time of year! The spooky decorations in people's yards. The smell of fall. Seeing kids in their costumes. Carving pumpkins, watching scary movies, visiting haunted houses and eating way too much Halloween candy. But you know what's the best of all? Seeing adorable animals all...
