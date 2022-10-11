ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale-on-hudson, NY

Bard College polling site revamped for 2022 election

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiPOx_0iUZvu0p00

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Bard College will have a fully functional polling site on campus for the 2022 general election, a change college officials hope will be long-lasting. Last week, Dutchess County Board of Elections (BOE) Commissioner Hannah Black informed Bard officials that the poll site at the college’s Bertelsmann Campus Center would be fully staffed and have the required amount of polling machines; previously, the site had been the only one in the County to have three instead of four poll workers and one of two to have one polling machine.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

College officials said the staffing issues were in direct violation of election regulations, policies, and practices, and court ordered settlement. The recent BOE decision came after Bard had filed a complaint with the Enforcement Counsel following years of litigation to secure an on-campus polling location and ensure equal access to the ballot.

The decision, which came last week, appears to be the final chapter in a fight that has been taking place since 1999, when Bard and Vassar students pressed the Dutchess County Board of Elections to cease systemically denying the students the right to register locally, as is their right under New York State election law. The focus shifted to discriminatory regulations concerning student addresses and finally to a poll site on the Bard campus. The victory comes just after the 50th anniversary of the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 and outlawed discrimination in ballot access.

New Siena Poll shows 17 point Hochul lead over Zeldin

Over the last two decades, students from Bard won four lawsuits, including a federal lawsuit and accompanying consent decree forcing the cessation of registration rejections due to allegedly invalid student addresses, a New York State Supreme Court suit over the counting of votes after students were harassed at polls, and two New York State Supreme and Appellate Court decisions establishing and maintaining a polling site at Bard campus. In the latter two cases, students were joined by litigants including Bard President Leon Botstein and Vice President for Civic Engagement Erin Cannan, and supported by The Andrew Goodman Foundation, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to making youth voices and votes a powerful force in democracy. In all, the County has spent more than $120,000 in legal fees over the past decade in losing a series of lawsuits.

The Bard cases have had significant reverberations. Last spring, in part in response to Bard’s experience, coupled by the efforts of a statewide voting rights coalition, the state passed a law mandating polling sites on college campuses across the state with 300 or more registered voters. That law is currently being tested at Vassar College, which has yet to be granted a new polling site.

Bard College accepting applications for humanities course

For the 2022 election, the Board of Elections decided to close the second traditional poll site in District 5 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Barrytown, in spite of a court-approved agreement between Bard and the BOE that allowed for polling sites at both St. John’s and Bard. The St. John’s location had been the site of dispute because of its distance from public transportation and its inaccessibility. The site had been one focus of the complaint to the Enforcement Counsel of the Board of Elections, which included evidence that the BOE had conducted an obviously false American with Disabilities Act survey, including listing “N/A” in response to multiple survey questions on the accessibility of ramps and walkways, coupled with subsequent documentation of Commissioner Haight’s decision to block efforts to conduct a new survey in spite of representations to a Supreme Court judge that the Board would conduct a new survey immediately following the 2020 lawsuit.

Counsel on the most recent actions are Michael Donofrio, Esq. of Stris & Maher LLP, Doug Mishkin, Esq., and Yael Bromberg, Esq. of Bromberg Law LLC.

Inclusion-focused resource opens at Simon’s Rock

Jonathan Becker, Bard’s Executive Vice President and Director of Bard’s Center for Civic Engagement stated, “This is a victory for voting rights and for youth voters everywhere and for the 26th Amendment. The Board of Elections’ systemic discrimination against students has been a lesson about the need to fight injustice wherever it appears. We are also pleased the Board’s actions have been so egregious that they have impelled the state to implement legislative fixes to curb abuses of power throughout the state.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ryan, Schmitt to meet in NY-18 debate on Spectrum News 1

On October 18, the candidates running to represent New York's new 18th Congressional District will debate at Marist College in Poughkeepsie. Capital Tonight's Susan Arbetter will moderate the hour-long debate between Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Colin Schmitt. Ryan, the former Ulster County executive, currently serves as the NY-19 representative,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Lite 98.7

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale-on-hudson, NY
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Elections
Dutchess County, NY
Education
Dutchess County, NY
Government
Annandale-on-hudson, NY
Education
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Judge Censured For Political Social Media Posts

The world of Social Media is a strange place. We as people have the ability to at any point or time we choose, connect to hundreds and thousands of people with a couple of taps on a screen. While that may have some advantages, it also has some disadvantages as one Hudson Valley Judge recently found out for themselves.
LLOYD, NY
KISS 104.1

The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State

There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Botstein
spectrumlocalnews.com

Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh

Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
NEWBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYOH calls on NYSDOH to reverse Medicaid policy change

There will be a Save Our Access, Save Our Lives rally on October 12 at 2 p.m. where The New York Oncology Hematology (NYOH) will call on the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and state leaders to reverse a policy that has left Medicaid patients without access to life-saving cancer care medication.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bard College#Election Local#Vassar College#Linus College#Boe
wskg.org

Tom Dinapoli New York State Budget Update

DAN CLARK: We are about six months after the state budget was passed in April. You are the state’s money manager. In that time, we’re halfway through the fiscal year of the state. How are we doing right now in terms of finances?. TOM DINAPOLI: The budget is...
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

SHEIN and ROMWE owner fail to protect consumer data

New York Attorney General Letitia James secured 1.9 million from Zoetop Business Company, Ltd. (Zoetop). According to the Attorney General, Zoetop failed to properly handle a data breach that compromised the personal information of millions of customers.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
94.3 Lite FM

New Job? Orange County NY Corrections Officer Test Details 2022

It seems like everyone is looking for a new job or a new career. Are you? Have you ever thought about becoming a corrections officer? Well, looks like you still have a chance. Orange County New York is looking to bring on additional staff for their corrections team. Do you have what it takes to be a corrections officer? Who is eligible to take the exam and when is the deadline to apply?
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy