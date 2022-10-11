Read full article on original website
Related
Palatial Western MA Home Built for Former Secretary of State, Stunning Views For Sale $5.8M
Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Berkshire County Residents: A Bear In Your Backyard Equals Trouble
There is no doubt that an encounter with a bear can be a frightening experience, but that seems to be the situation lately throughout the beautiful Berkshires. I can say that my one-on-one back in April was spine tingling and I thank my dear friend Barbara Feldon for indirectly saving my life as I went to our mailbox to see if a parcel that was sent by her arrived. Within a short distance a medium sized black bear came out of nowhere and passed through our radio station entrance, then took a right at our WSBS sign, crossed route 7 and jumped into the other side of the woods. That enough was an experience where standing motionless truly paid off.
Bennington County eatery on Yelp’s top New England restaurants list
A Bennington County eatery has made Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants list. Moonwink, a Burmese restaurant in Manchester, Vermont, was ranked number 57.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Berkshire County Still Rated ‘High’ for COVID-19?
We're in kind of an interesting time where it appears the COVID-19 pandemic is over but Covid is still lurking around in the background. Should you wear a mask? Should you not wear a mask? Obviously, the masking policy is dependent on each individual organization or business with some places still strongly encouraging it but not making it mandatory (at least not to the effect it was in the past). So, how are we doing in Berkshire County?
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
Great Way To End The Day–Double Rainbow Seen Over Pittsfield
I gotta tell you Berkshire County friends and neighbors, yesterday was a truly awesome day. The plans were fairly simple. It was a school holiday and my soulmate Tonya had the day off from work, so it seemed like a mini road trip was in order. Once I got out...
How Many Dogs Can You Legally Own in MA Before a Kennel License is Required?
It's interesting because I'm a lover of dogs but never owned one growing up. It wasn't my parents' thing but I loved being in the company of my friends' and neighbors' dogs. Growing up in northern Berkshire County, Massachusetts, I would visit some of the dogs in my neighborhood. Actually, there were a couple of them that would rome off-leash from property to property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Berkshire County, Can You Guess The Most Popular Governor In The Country?
I've got a question for you, residents of Berkshire County. What's your honest opinion of Governor Charlie Baker? Do you think he's done a good job? Or do you think he's done a remarkably lousy job? Or do you think Governor Charlie is just okay?. The reason I ask this...
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million
HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
NHPR
How neighbors got rid of ethnic, sexist slur in road name in Great Barrington
Homeowners on this road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, voted to rename it "Woodland Hill Rd." because they felt the original name was an ethnic slur. A group of neighbors in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, convinced the town — and each other — to change the name of their street because it included a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous people, and especially women.
franklincountynow.com
2-Story House Fire In Hatfield
(Hatfield, MA) Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. a fire broke out from the second floor in a building on North Street in Hatfield. As crews began to fight the fire, it spread to the attic. The heavy fire and high heat caused crews to “withdraw from the building and move to a defensive attack.” Crews were then able to extinguish the fire. The house was vacant and no one was injured. Mutual aid was provided by South Deerfield, Whately, Hadley, Northampton, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicopee hit with new $65.2 million federal mandate to improve sewage treatment: $4.5 million grant awarded to fund 1st phase
CHICOPEE – The city’s sewer department has been hit with another gigantic bill from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, this time calling it to pay $65.2 million to reduce the amount of nitrogen it is dumping into the Connecticut River in its treated wastewater. The project to upgrade...
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
Springfield restaurant struggles to open due to supply
The U.S.'s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers, now renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy.
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?
We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
wamc.org
“Compassion, sympathy, respect, less hypocrisy:” unhoused Pittsfielders call on city leaders for action
For months, the question of how to address unhoused community members has dominated local conversation in Pittsfield. At the latest city council meeting, some of those struggling to find permanent housing put faces, names, and experiences to the often anecdotal discussion. Cynthia Taggart said she lives in a city shelter.
Ware man wins trip to Las Vegas in Massachusetts second chance lottery drawing and $1M prize
A man from Ware is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s second chance drawings in the "Willy Wonka Golden Ticket™" instant ticket game.
Help Pittsfield Decide Whether Taconic HS Should Go Full On Vocational
Deciding the fate of Pittsfield's high schools, I feel, have been a topic of discussion ever since I moved here in 2010. Whether or not we "needed" a new $121M Taconic High School, or if we should combine the two high schools and move on with life?. Well, one came...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Continues Starbucks Proposal Over Curb Cut Concerns
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council wants a better solution for the proposed Starbucks curb cut on Route 7. On Tuesday, the panel continued a request to build the coffee shop and drive-through at 1030 South St. Councilors were concerned about the entrance and exit being close to the...
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 0