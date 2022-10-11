ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Comments / 1

Related
KKTV

Colorado hunter rescued after being impaled by arrow

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A bow hunter had to be airlifted out of the Colorado wilderness after he was impaled by an arrow. Routt County Search and Rescue (RCSAR) says the hunter walked into the arrow while hiking off trail in the South Fork Mad Creek area earlier this month. The arrow reportedly pierced the hunter’s leg above the knee, and he couldn’t walk himself out. Sister station CBS Denver says that he had a rescue beacon with him, and though it was low on batteries, he was able to send an SOS out before having to shut it off to save power.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for poacher in Craig

CRAIG, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for assistance identifying the person(s) who killed a mule deer buck during the overnight hours between Oct. 6 and 7 near the Town of Craig. On Oct. 7, wildlife officers were alerted to a deer carcass off...
CRAIG, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
Grand County, CO
Grand County, CO
Crime & Safety
weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Snow, where is it?

It's not as though we have not seen snow in Colorado, but it is a slow start to the season. From a snow-lover, we are behind. From a skier, fire up the guns! Thank you, Keystone Resort and Loveland Ski Area. Look at where snowpack is now, versus the 15+...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves

Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Could Mother Nature force a delay in Colorado's ski season?

It could be a really slow start to Colorado's ski season.  "The extended forecast for most of Colorado also looks quite dry with no good chances for moisture through at least the middle of next week," said First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri.   Last year at this time, Arapahoe Basin prepared to open for the season. Skiers and riders hit the slopes at A-Basin on Oct. 17. The earliest Arapahoe Basin ever opened was in 2009 on Oct. 9. Now the start of the season seems a long way off. "We did make snow a couple of days at The Valley in the last week," Dustin Schaefer at Loveland Ski area said.  "We tested out the systems."  Loveland typically needs two weeks of snowmaking before it opens Schaefer said Loveland hopes to open at the end of October, "or early November," Schaefer said.Arapahoe Basin boasted about the first significant snowfall of the season on Oct. 1.  And it said, "opening day is still TBD."  Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, Wolf Creek and Keystone all have vied for bragging rights to proclaim who was the first to open.Opening Days:End of October:Keystone Arapahoe BasinLovelandWolf CreekNovember 11:BreckenridgeVailNovember 17:Winter ParkEldoraWeek of Thanksgiving:CopperBeaver CreekCrested ButteTelluridePurgatorySnowmassAspenSteamboat
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altitude Sickness#Colorado Trail#Rescue Team
KKTV

Missing Colorado teenager located with investigation underway

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police announced a teenager who was reported missing has been found, but an investigation is underway. At the request of authorities, KKTV 11 News has removed the photo and last name of the missing teen. The Boulder Police Department first became aware that 14-year-old Chloe was missing on Oct. 1. She had last been seen Sept. 30 at a Boulder High School football game.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

Most expensive lift ticket in Colorado nears $300 for 2022-23 season

An annual tradition of ours at this point, the OutThere Colorado team set out to find the most expensive single-day lift ticket in Colorado for the upcoming 2022-23 ski season. While many discounts and ski passes offer cheaper options for hitting the state's slopes, it was shocking to find that the most expensive full-price lift ticket is close to $300 for a single day on the mountain.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Driver injured after semi crash, fire on I-70

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A stretch of Interstate 70 was closed down to one lane in each direction in Glenwood Canyon after a semi-truck crashed and caught on fire, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The interstate was closed down to one lane in both directions for hours, while...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy