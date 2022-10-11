ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Conn. inventors score deal for Create A Castle with Shark Tank’s Kendra Scott

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZwBV_0iUZvcMz00

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut entrepreneurs are now feeling like royalty after their Create A Castle product scored them a deal with Kendra Scott on Shark Tank.

Create A Castle co-founders Kevin and Laurie Lane of New Milford pitched their sand-and-snow castle-building toy on the hit TV show on October 7. During the appearance, billionaire fashion designer Scott outbid co-star and competitor Daymond John with a $350,000 offer for 20% of the business.

“You might say we’ve already been swimming with sharks for four years,” Kevin said, “since the toy industry is fiercely competitive and dominated by a handful of major players.”

“However, it’s also an industry that recognizes and rewards innovative creativity,” Laurie added, noting that “Create A Castle checks all those boxes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVeZv_0iUZvcMz00
Kevin and Laurie Lane. Courtesy Shwartz PR.

Scott said the Lanes “have what it takes to be the next Shark Tank success story.”

“They are passionate, offer a great product, and possess incredible growth potential,” Scott said. “As an investor, I will help them build the business they envision, encourage them to dream big and, most importantly, create products that bring joy and togetherness to families everywhere.”

The Shark Tank win has been four years in the making after Kevin believed there could be an easier way for children and families to build sand castles together. The Lanes created the “split-mold” design which would work in both sand and snow for a year-round product.

From there, Create A Castle was featured as a “Hot Summer Toy” on Live With Kelly & Ryan and then was dubbed Toy of The Year in 2020.

LOOK: Sculptors build largest sand castle in Conn. at Candlewood Lake

A deal with Scott is the latest developments in the storyline for the couple; earlier this month, Kevin made a splash after creating the largest sand castle in the state with fellow sculptor Dan Anderson. The pair built the 15-foot castle at New Milford’s Candlewood Lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01crQm_0iUZvcMz00
The completed sand castle. Courtesy Shwartz PR.

The Lanes hope to continue developing products and scoring deals with retail partners all while “bringing families together, one castle at a time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

New Milford couple wins $350K offer from 'Shark Tank' billionaire for share in sandcastle business

NEW MILFORD — Kevin and Laurie Lane, of New Milford, are still a bit dazed by their success on the latest episode of ABC TV’s “Shark Tank.”. The couple accepted an offer from billionaire entrepreneur Kendra Scott, who committed to investing $350,000 in their snow- and- sandcastle-building enterprise, in exchange for a 20 percent share of the business.
NEW MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
MONROE, CT
Pizza Marketplace

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to open 1st Florida location

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana will open its first Florida location on Oct. 24 in Plantation, Florida, according to a press release. The company is a legacy brand in New Haven, Connecticut and was founded by Frank Pepe in 1925, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1909 at the age of 16. Pepe's Pizza is the originator of New Have-style "apizza," characterized by its crispy yet chewy, slightly charred crust.
PLANTATION, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, CT
New Milford, CT
Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
New Milford, CT
Business
cottagesgardens.com

Step Inside a Coastal Home in Norwalk

For designer Kimberly Pratt of Kimberly Ann Interiors, this project was a true homecoming. Since starting her business in 2014, she has lent her design eye to waterfront projects all along the East Coast, but this was the first in her hometown. “To get to work on a house on the water in Norwalk was really exciting because it’s such a special place for me personally,” says Pratt.
NORWALK, CT
ctbites.com

Guide To 2022 Fall Cooking Classes in Connecticut

You’ve gotten the kids settled in school so, hey, maybe there is some schooling to be had for you too. Maybe you are looking to spice up your girls’ night out or do something beyond-the-water cooler with office mates. Maybe you are wanting to try a new hobby with a partner or honestly, maybe you just need some You Time. Something for yourself that expands your mind, your curiosity and possibly your palate. Take a class. The possibilities are endless and you’ll learn some skills that follow you through your life. What is not to love about that?
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Nyberg: Soul Tasty brings Southern comfort food to Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jean Gabriel, Jr.’s cooking roots trace back to childhood. As the third of four boys, and with parents who worked both jobs, he learned his way around a kitchen early. Now, Gabriel is the executive chef at Soul Tasty, a soul food restaurant in Stamford. “We bring smiles to people’s faces,” […]
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daymond John
Person
Kendra Scott
Person
Ryan
Register Citizen

Connecticut billionaire buys jet ownership, leasing company

A billionaire who splits his time between Darien and Los Angeles — and the occasional weekend in London to view his Premier League team — is taking the "fractional" aircraft company Flexjet public via the "blank check" firm he controls in Greenwich. Flexjet agreed to a buyout by...
GREENWICH, CT
ctexaminer.com

Defending the CAVE people of Stamford

Recently, I wrote and submitted an op-ed to the Stamford Advocate (9/25) in full support of the people who wanted the Glenbrook Community Center to remain a full-fledged community center, and not just the mere 3,000 maybe 4,000 square feet of “public space” promised in the proposed sales contract. (An Op-Ed which by the way was NOT printed by the Stamford Advocate) Apparently, someone at the Advocate didn’t think my opinion was worth printing. Instead, today they chose to print an op-ed titled “STAMFORD IS A CULTURAL HELLHOLE”, that was full of arrogance, negativity, name calling, and slanderous comments about the people of Stamford and the city itself.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

West Hartford college student raises $2,500 for Hurricane Ian victims

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford woman attending college at the University of Tampa has raised about $2,500 to help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian. Chloe Ottani, a sophomore and Hall High School graduate, started a GoFundMe campaign after the hurricane switched course from Tampa to Fort Myers only 48 hours before making […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Conn#Sand Castles#Swimming With Sharks#Create A Castle With#Shark Tank#Castle
sheltonherald.com

CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course

LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
LITCHFIELD, CT
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Eyewitness News

Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
i95 ROCK

Horror Movie Scenes Shot in Brookfield Bar O’Connor’s, New Owner Excited for Promotion

When you're a new business owner, any bit of attention can make all the difference. Such is the case with Sam Goff, Goff recently purchased the Brookfied, CT "O'Connor's Public House" from Bobby O'Connor. Bobby O'Connor started with one location, then two, then three and before you knew it, O'Connor's was a trusted nightlife brand with a bunch of locations in two states (CT & NY).
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy