Madison County, IA

Watch: Iowa police release footage of mountain lion

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
 2 days ago

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Multiple witnesses have reported mountain lion sightings in Madison County, Iowa according to local police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYBUL_0iUZvDUw00
The Madison County Sheriff's department has released this still image of a mountain lion which was captured by a trail cam in Warren County. Image courtesy of Madison County Sheriff's Department.

The Madison County Sheriff's office posted video of a mountain lion roaming through the woods outside of St. Charles along with a photo taken from a trail cam near New Virginia in Warren County. It's not known if the images show the same animal.

The video evidence comes after multiple eyewitnesses reported seeing mountain lions in the area. The sheriff's office doesn't think the mountain lions are a threat to the public because the sightings have been away from populated areas.

Mountain lions do not have any wildlife protections in Iowa, but the Department of Natural Resources does not encourage people to kill the animals. Instead citizens are encouraged to report sightings to the Department and to frighten the animals away by making loud noises, throwing objects, and slowly backing off.

If attacked citizens are encouraged to use sharp objects to attack the mountain lion's eyes, though the Department of Natural Resources emphasizes that attacks on humans are very rare.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Debb Ann Hoffmann Brown
1d ago

They are sited yes but there have been no attacks so leave it alone and go on your way! Why do people always want to destroy everything?? I don’t understand

ANDREA S
1d ago

yrs ago one ran across a highway and I had to stop...3 strides and into the woods..I remember the tail and the cats size and I know it was a mountain lion.. No one believes me except the friend that was w me.

Emily Oconnell
1d ago

need to leave them alone,they are probably just going from point a to b.No one needs ro get kill happy.

