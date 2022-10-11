ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Mother, 8-month-old boy spared from hail of bullets in Clayton County drive-by

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

A young mother had just returned from a hair appointment last week when someone driving by her Rex home unleashed a barrage of bullets at her car, where her 8-month-old son sat in the back seat.

“Thank God I’m still here. Thank God my son still here,” Jamia Ewing told Channel 2 Action News. “Against all odds ... I still made it out.”

Home security footage obtained by the news station shows Ewing backing her red car into her driveway on Valdez Drive when a black vehicle goes by and someone inside opens fire. It left Ewing’s car riddled with bullet holes, but she and her son were unharmed.

“It was angels around those bullets,” she said.

Ewing’s mother was on the porch at the time, and she is seen in the footage rushing to her daughter’s car. A search for the shooter caused nearby Roberta T. Smith Elementary School to be placed on lockdown, but no one was located, Channel 2 reported. No arrests have been made in the case.

Ewing told the news station she’s unaware of anyone who would want to harm her or her child, and she believes the shooters must have mistaken her for someone else.

“When you shoot at a baby and a female, that just speaks volumes within yourself,” she said.

Clayton County police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they have no leads, and while the security footage shows the suspect’s vehicle, it’s not clear enough to make out a license plate number. License plate reading cameras in the area did not capture a vehicle matching that description, and no other security cameras were located in the area, police said.

With no other leads to go on, police said they are closing the case due to lack of evidence.

