Omaha, NE

kfornow.com

Bennet Toddler Bitten By Lizard At Family Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 11)–An 11-month-old Bennet girl is recovering, after she was apparently bitten by a tegu lizard while at home on Monday night. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says deputies responded to Bryan East Campus, where they contacted the child’s parents, who said the lizard was living in the basement and got out of its cage before heading upstairs.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20-years the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now a nonprofit dedicated to helping bring missing persons home says they’re close to getting support, that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Florida woman finds wedding ring in Hurricane Ian aftermath

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Garner family found hope after finding a missing wedding ring. Ashley Garner had lost her ring outside of her Fort Meyers home just days before Hurricane Ian. The family remained at their home during the storm and went to clean up outside after it passed. “We’re...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Man pleads guilty after over 650 animals were removed from his Papio home

(Papillion, NE) -- A Papillion man pleads guilty to animal abuse after hundreds of animals were found in his home last year. The Nebraska Humane Society says on Tuesday, Edward Luben was convicted on three charges of of animal abandonment/cruelty neglect. In December 2021, over 650 animals were removed from Luben's Papillion home. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped nine other charges against Luben. He will be sentenced in January.
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Actor Sean Astin talks mental health at Omaha event

A man from Council Bluffs is sitting in jail facing felony drug charges. A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. Buying those old homes is becoming more difficult. Man killed in North Omaha shooting. Updated: 12 hours ago. Omaha police say a...
OMAHA, NE
Hilary Swank
Sioux City Journal

Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance

Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen recently took home the crown for Miss Teen USA. Faron Medhi, 18, says she still can’t believe it, and her reaction to winning says it all. “They called Idaho and I thought she won, so I was excited for her! Then I was like hold on, that’s me?! I won? It’s honestly so crazy; definitely has not sunken in yet,” Faron said.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured in carjacking turned shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a home in Omaha, according to authorities. The shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. near S. 15th Street and Deer Park Boulevard, according to law enforcement. 32-year-old Jorge Garcia was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Benson homeowner creates her perfect world in the plot next door

OMAHA — The gardens at the Dahlia House have reached a crescendo. Hundreds of dahlias of every color are blooming. Dragonflies, butterflies and hummingbirds have been wafting through a small meadow filled with cosmos, zinnias and blanket flowers. It’s a feast for the senses, both for humans and insects....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

CHI Health announces system outage due to 'ransomware attack'

OMAHA, Neb. — CHI Health is now sharing the cause of a "security incident" at one of the metro's largest health systems. CommonSpirit, the parent company of CHI Health, said a "ransomware attack" is what prompted its cybersecurity investigation. "Upon discovering the ransomware attack, CommonSpirit took immediate steps to...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
OMAHA, NE
