Fort Myers, FL

Downtown Community Rally & BBQ at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

By Site Staff
Naples Illustrated
 2 days ago

Luminary Hotel & Co. in downtown Fort Myers and its community sponsors and partners will collaborate to host the Downtown Community Rally & BBQ on October 12, from 12 to 4 p.m. The event is designed to unite the community with resources, games, food, and opportunities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Rain or shine, the rally will take over the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, where families can enjoy a hot BBQ meal sponsored by Cheney Brothers, Inc.; wiffle ball with the Minnesota Twins; meet-and-greet with players from the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels; and music provided by iHeart Radio. The public can also engage with several nonprofit organizations that will provide information on services, resources, and other opportunities for those in need. FEMA representatives will also be on hand to assist with claims and help with additional resources. Cases of drinking water and tarps will be distributed while supplies last. Additionally, the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida will distribute food kits to the community with a mix of shelf-stable dry goods (canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, pasta, rice, etc.) that have approximately 15-20 pounds of food in each kit (while supplies last).

Later that evening, Luminary will host Raise The Roof for Hurricane Ian at Beacon Social Drinkery from 4 to 10 p.m., where 100 proceeds of all sales from the night will go to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida in support of those impacted by the storm.

Those unable to attend the event can still give by donating directly to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida and the Dr. Piper Foundation .

For more information on the Community Rally & BBQ and Raise the Roof at Beacon Social Drinkery, visit the hotel’s event page .

