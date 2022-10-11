ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian recalled nearly every car it’s ever made

By Chris Smith
 2 days ago
Electric carmaker Rivian issued a recall for nearly every vehicle it has ever made, as the cars might suffer from a steering defect that can increase the risk of crashes.

Rivian has received seven incident reports as of September 28th relating to an “insufficiently torqued fastener”. Thankfully, there were no injuries, and the company will provide free repairs to all buyers.

Rivian cars recall

The Rivian recall concerns nearly 13,000 vehicles that all have the same “insufficiently torqued fastener” problem. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report is available at this link.

The “insufficiently torqued fastener” could disrupt steering and lead to crashes. Other less severe issues might be noise and vibration from the front suspension.

The NHTSA report notes that the improperly torqued fastener could cause a “separation, affecting the driver’s ability to control the vehicle.” As a result, crashes might happen.

The Rivian recall concerns 12,212 Rivian trucks and some electric delivery van models (EDV). These are MY 2022 R1T and R1S built during 13 months and EDVs that Rivian manufactured between December 10th, 2021, and September 27th, 2022.

As CNBC points out, Rivian shipped 14,317 vehicles this year. Therefore, the recall impacts around 80% of Rivian’s fleet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBhfM_0iUZuLS700
Rivian recall: R1T Truck Image source: Rivian

What you should do

A Rivian spokesperson confirmed to Gizmodo that it had received seven reports of incidents that might be related to the issue. The company will offer free repairs. Apparently, fixing the problem will take only a few minutes.

Rivian will inspect and secure the steering knuckle fasteners on the models that are included in the recall. The company told Gizmodo it will “begin immediately contacting affected customers to schedule appointments for inspections and repairs if needed.”

If you own one of the Rivian vehicles in the recall, you can contact the company to inquire about the fix. However, it looks like Rivian will be contacting all customers to arrange the inspection and repair of your car. The company aims to reach all impacted drivers by November 24th, 2022.

Rivian truck owners can read the full recall report from the NHTSA at this link.

Finally, Rivian isn’t the only carmaker to issue a significant recall. Ford had various issues with its latest Maverick truck. As for electric carmakers, Tesla is no stranger to product recalls either.

