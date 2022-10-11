The Erie After Prom Committee will be holding an after prom fundraiser, Off Road Turkey Trot Trail Ride, on Sunday Nov. 6th. The on and off road trail ride will include four stops along it’s 70 mile route which begins at the home of Rusty and Kristi Packer home near Fenton. The trail ride will also offer a 50/50 drawing and raffle, with all proceeds from the event going to the 2023 & 2024 EHS classes. ATVs, UTVs and side-by-sides are all welcome.

ERIE, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO