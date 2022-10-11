Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Offering Halloween Events October 28th
Two Prophetstown Churches and Prophetstown Proud are sponsoring several opportunities for trick-or-treaters on Friday, October 28th. The Prophetstown United Methodist and First Lutheran Churches will be holding trunk-or-treat events from 5-7 PM at their respective parking lots. Additionally, starting at 5:00 all ghosts, goblins, pirates and princesses are invited to...
aroundptown.com
Off Road Turkey Trot Trail Ride Coming in Nov.
The Erie After Prom Committee will be holding an after prom fundraiser, Off Road Turkey Trot Trail Ride, on Sunday Nov. 6th. The on and off road trail ride will include four stops along it’s 70 mile route which begins at the home of Rusty and Kristi Packer home near Fenton. The trail ride will also offer a 50/50 drawing and raffle, with all proceeds from the event going to the 2023 & 2024 EHS classes. ATVs, UTVs and side-by-sides are all welcome.
aroundptown.com
Weekend Events For Oct.14th Thru 20th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways. All October, Havencrest Castle in Savanna will be offering tours on Saturday & Sunday from 10 am to 4pm. The self-guided tours are $25 per person with veterans and children under 18 at $20.00. Go to the website for information – havencrestcastle.com/tours.
aroundptown.com
PFPD To Place Tax Referendum On April Ballot
After several months of consideration the Prophetstown Fire Protection District’s board of trustees agreed to move forward with placing a tax referendum on the ballot in April 2023. The district as a whole has been unable to keep up with increasing costs for the past few years despite increasing...
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Russell D. Coers, Jr.
Russell D. Coers, Jr., age 75, of Tampico, died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Morrison. Russell was born March 8, 1947 in Sterling, the son of Russell, Sr. and Josephine (Price) Coers. He served in the US Army and later was employed at Northwestern Steel and Wire for 34 years until he retired.
aroundptown.com
Tampico Links World Leaders’ Birthplaces (photos/video)
Two giants on the world political stage in the 1980s, who both came from humble beginnings, now have the towns of their birth joined in a special way. Last Friday representatives from Tampico and Grantham, Lincolnshire, UK began a relationship they hope brings more tourism to their communities, which are best known as the birthplaces of President, Ronald Reagan and England Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher.
aroundptown.com
Schwartz Serves 20 Straight In Panther Win
EP junior and defensive specialist Sydney Schwartz practically served a perfect game on Tuesday night in Erie. Schwartz served 20 points in a row in the 3rd set against Rockridge to put the Panthers up 21-1. EP went on to win the set 25-5 and the match. The home team...
aroundptown.com
F/S Football Downs Storm
Information provided by Coach, Kyle Foster, Photos courtesy Jessie Otten. The F/S Panther football team improved its season record to 5-2 on Monday night with a hard fought 14-6 win over Bureau Valley in Manlius. The teams battled to a scoreless first half but the Panthers responded with two scores...
