Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL・
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 1 today?
Fresh off of their wild card series victory, the Seattle Mariners have a heap of momentum as they get set to face the Houston Astros in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Game 1 of the ALDS gets underway on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:37 p.m. PT/3:37 p.m. ET (2:37 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game
MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
When the Astros win while you're on the air...
Yordan Alvarez blasted his game-winner Tuesday, KHOU 11 was on the air. Chief Meteorologist David Paul knew something was up when he heard cheering!
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Freddie Freeman has trash talk for Padres ahead of playoff series
Despite it being just his first career season in the NL West, Freddie Freeman is fully embracing the intradivisional hatred. Addressing reporters on Monday, a day before the start of the NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freeman was asked about the challenge of facing the San Diego Padres in the series.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
What the Houston Astros are saying about the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros looked loose when they took the field for Monday's practice at Minute Maid Park. They'll host the Seattle Mariners Tuesday afternoon for Game 1 of the ALDS. Even playoff veterans like Game 1 starting pitcher Justin Verlander admitted there are some nerves. "The playoffs...
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
Yordan Alvarez stuns Mariners with walk-off homer in Astros' ALDS win
Yordan Alvarez propelled the Houston Astros to victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off homer against the Seattle Mariners.
Seahawks may change game time on Sunday for Mariners game
SEATTLE — There might be some changes to the Seattle Seahawks schedule this weekend. The 2-3 Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. However, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks might change their game from Sunday to avoid conflict with a potential Seattle Mariners game. The Mariners are...
Buccaneers Are Releasing A Veteran Linebacker This Monday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released linebacker Kenny Young. Young, in his fifth NFL season and first with the Bucs, appeared in four games this season, playing exclusively on special teams. He made one tackle. The move opens a spot on the 53-man roster for Tampa Bay. "The Bucs released veteran ...
Seattle Mariners: Everyone Loves an Underdog – ALDS Pitching Matchups
The Seattle Mariners did what many thought impossible. They won the Wild Card Series in Toronto, advancing to the Division Series against Houston. Here’s a preview of the possible ALDS pitching matchups. Toronto was heavily favored to beat the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series. 13...
Examining the Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts decision and longterm future at shortstop
Xander Bogaerts has made it clear he prefers to remain with the Red Sox. But he and super agent Scott Boras will want fair market value in free agency this offseason after signing a team-friendly contract in 2019. The star shortstop is expected to opt out of his contract’s remaining...
