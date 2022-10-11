Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Shark rescue gone wrongJenn LeachHuntington Beach, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
insideedition.com
This Los Angeles Hoarder House Is Now Up for Sale
Some Los Angeles area residents are waiting with baited breath to see if a longtime hoarder house will be sold. “It's really sad to wish for someone to leave your neighborhood but the people that were there have been so difficult and incorrigible all this time that I'm having trouble feeling guilty about the possibility of them leaving us,” neighbor James Eric told KCBS. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
Disneyland increases ticket prices, introduces new ticket tier; Genie+ price going up
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ticket prices for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure increased an average of 8% on Oct.11, Disneyland officials confirmed. Disneyland also introduced a new “Tier 0” one-day ticket that will cost $104 per day and will be valid on the least crowded days of the year. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 […]
San Diego Channel
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
KTLA.com
3-year guaranteed income pilot program launches for 300 youth in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services launched a three-year guaranteed income pilot program for youth between the ages of 18 and 24, according to a news release from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis. Each of the 300 randomly selected young people must be currently enrolled in the...
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CBS News
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
insideedition.com
LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz
A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
sheenmagazine.com
Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line
Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
younghollywood.com
5 SoCal Haunts to Visit this Fall (that aren't theme parks)!
(Adventures with Ashley/YouTube) With Halloween fast approaching, haunted activities are popping up around every corner in Los Angeles. Every year, tourists and locals alike flock to the city’s most popular attractions, such as Knott’s Scary Farm and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Although these events are always a good time, the reality is that they’re expensive and oversaturated with long lines and even longer wait times.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Art installation pays homage to Mexican women who were sterilized without consent at L.A. County-USC hospital
That was the question Los Angeles-based artist Phung Huyhn had to consider when she embarked on a journey to create “Sobrevivir,” an installation at L.A. County-USC Medical Center. Commissioned by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2018, “Sobrevivir” (To Remain Alive), aims to publicly apologize and...
luxury-houses.net
$14.995 Million Magnificent Estate of Elegant Charm and Character on A Promontory in Los Angeles comes to The Market for the First Time
The Estate in Los Angeles, a private, gated view estate rests at the end of a cul-de-sac has been impeccably maintained and freshly painted offering some of the most spectacular panoramas of the city, from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean is now available for sale. This home located at 1459 Stebbins Ter, Los Angeles, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Los Angeles.
ladowntownnews.com
Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis
Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
nypressnews.com
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online
News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
2urbangirls.com
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule
Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
foxla.com
Homeless man breaks into Venice restaurant for second time in a week; this time through skylight
Homeless man allegedly breaks into Venice restaurant for the second time in a week. Business owners in Venice say they're struggling with the local homeless population. The general manager of Baja Cantina say they beefed up security after a recent break-in. Then days later, someone broke in through the roof.
Chicharrón tacos at this beloved Los Angeles taqueria are growing in popularity among locals
Localish LA visited the beloved King Taco in East Los Angeles. The famous taco chain was started in 1974 by the Martinez family who first began selling tacos out of an ice cream truck, which they converted into a mobile taco truck to start their business. A year later, the family opened their first King Taco restaurant in Cypress.
