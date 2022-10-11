Read full article on original website
Apple TV+ Reveals Holiday Specials for The Snoopy Show, Fraggle Rock and More: See the Schedule
Apple TV+'s halls will be decked with family-friendly holiday programming all season long Fraggles are about to be Jingle Bell Rocking and Snoopy's doghouse lit to the 9's as Apple TV+ rolls out its holiday plans. PEOPLE can exclusively share what the streaming service has in store this Christmas (and beyond) for the whole family. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will launch a Night of the Lights holiday special and Sago Mini Friends has a Thanksgiving special. More specials include Interrupting Chicken, Pretzel and the Puppies and The...
Where to Watch and Stream Rita's Last Fairy Tale Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Rita's Last Fairy Tale right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Mitya Borisov Lev Danilkin Sergey Debizhev Tatyana Drubich Albina Evtushevskaya. Genres: Drama Fantasy Mystery. Director: Renata Litvinova. Release Date: Oct 18, 2012. About. The film speaks about universal themes...
WATCH: Emancipation, Will Smith's First Post-Slap Movie, Gets Trailer & Apple TV+ Release Date
Emancipation, a slavery drama starring Will Smith, will premiere on Apple TV+ in December. Apple Original Films announced today that the Antoine Fuqua-helmed film, Smith's first since he slapped Chris Rock at the last Oscars, would open in theaters on December 2, and premiere on Apple TV+ December 9. The news comes following speculation that the film may be cancelled or suffer a delay as a result of the Oscars controversy. Smith was banned from attending the Academy Awards for a decade as a result.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late...
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
Frank Fritz Is Now Selling Merch About His American Pickers Firing And The Fan Response
Frank Fritz is getting a little bit of American Pickers petty revenge after his firing.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy reveals secret behind lasting romance with 'Happy Days' actress Linda Purl
For Patrick Duffy, the secret behind his lasting romance with Linda Purl is keeping things hot — in the kitchen. The "Dallas" actor and "Happy Days" actress hit it off in 2020 during a group text chat amid the coronavirus pandemic. They enjoyed a slow courtship, or what Purl once described as "a very Victorian process," where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
The 5 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time, According to Viewers
New Hallmark Christmas movies are great, but nothing beats the classics. Take a look at five of the most popular ones that air each year on the network.
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here
It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
