Apple TV+ Reveals Holiday Specials for The Snoopy Show, Fraggle Rock and More: See the Schedule

Apple TV+'s halls will be decked with family-friendly holiday programming all season long Fraggles are about to be Jingle Bell Rocking and Snoopy's doghouse lit to the 9's as Apple TV+ rolls out its holiday plans. PEOPLE can exclusively share what the streaming service has in store this Christmas (and beyond) for the whole family. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will launch a Night of the Lights holiday special and Sago Mini Friends has a Thanksgiving special. More specials include Interrupting Chicken, Pretzel and the Puppies and The...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Rita's Last Fairy Tale Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Rita's Last Fairy Tale right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Mitya Borisov Lev Danilkin Sergey Debizhev Tatyana Drubich Albina Evtushevskaya. Genres: Drama Fantasy Mystery. Director: Renata Litvinova. Release Date: Oct 18, 2012. About. The film speaks about universal themes...
Primetimer

WATCH: Emancipation, Will Smith's First Post-Slap Movie, Gets Trailer & Apple TV+ Release Date

Emancipation, a slavery drama starring Will Smith, will premiere on Apple TV+ in December. Apple Original Films announced today that the Antoine Fuqua-helmed film, Smith's first since he slapped Chris Rock at the last Oscars, would open in theaters on December 2, and premiere on Apple TV+ December 9. The news comes following speculation that the film may be cancelled or suffer a delay as a result of the Oscars controversy. Smith was banned from attending the Academy Awards for a decade as a result.
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy reveals secret behind lasting romance with 'Happy Days' actress Linda Purl

For Patrick Duffy, the secret behind his lasting romance with Linda Purl is keeping things hot — in the kitchen. The "Dallas" actor and "Happy Days" actress hit it off in 2020 during a group text chat amid the coronavirus pandemic. They enjoyed a slow courtship, or what Purl once described as "a very Victorian process," where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
