Man charged in connection to child's deadly fall in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is now charged in connection to a child's death from last year. The Des Moines Police Department said 29-year-old Austin Johnson is charged with one count of Child Endangerment Causing Death. Officers said a four-year-old boy, whom Johnson cared for, fell and later...
Des Moines Police: 1 person dead after shooting on southside
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a shooting on the southside of Des Moines on Wednesday. Des Moines Police patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the scene at Weston Park Apartment Homes at approximately 3:10 p.m. A male victim was taken...
10-year-old victim of September Polk County crash dies
DES MOINES, Iowa — A girl seriously injured in a crash in late September east of Des Moines has now passed away. The Polk County Sheriff's Office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 the evening of Saturday, Sept. 24. The crash caused a portion of University Avenue to be temporarily shut down.
How do fake reports impact police departments?
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday, the West Des Moines Police Department spent hours on what they call a "fictitious" report of a body being dumped in water. Now, they are speaking out on how investigating serious claims that turn out to be false can be costly, in more ways than one.
Police: 1 dead after car collides with utility vehicle
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a car and a utility vehicle (UTV) collided Wednesday morning, according to Des Moines Police. Police responded to the crash at 7:46 a.m. on E 16th Street and Hull Avenue, near Grand View University. The preliminary investigation indicates the UTV...
Monday morning crash in Granger kills 1, injures 2 others
GRANGER, Iowa — A person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Granger on Monday. A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 at 9:10 a.m. when it turned west onto Broadway Street and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle, an Iowa State Patrol crash report says.
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
Owner recounts knife altercation at Exile Brewing Company
DES MOINES, Iowa — A recent altercation at Exile Brewing Company in downtown Des Moines has the company and its employees on edge. R.J. Tursi, the owner and founder of Exile, said the attack happened Friday, when his manager Adam was taking the trash out. That's when Adam saw...
KCCI.com
One dead after crash on I-235 eastbound in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 235 in Des Moines. Police say that they responded to a crash around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. First responders arrived to find a collision between to vehicles. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Train/Tractor Collision Monday In Ralston
Authorities released more information about a train vs. tractor accident from earlier this week in Ralston. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at approximately 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on 1st Street. The initial report shows 80-year-old Florence Irene Free of Glidden was traveling eastbound in a 2007 AGCO RT155 tractor and pulling two loaded grain carts. Authorities say Free had partially stopped the tractor on the tracks when it was struck by a westbound Union-Pacific train engine, operated by 53-year-old Troy Holcomb of Erie, Ill. The train was estimated to be traveling around 40 mph at the time of the crash, and the force of the collision split the tractor’s front axle from the main body, which was thrown into a nearby signal bungalow. Holcomb told law enforcement the crossing bars did come down fully as the train approached, but the tractor was positioned left of the bars at the time of impact. Free was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected injuries. Damage to the tractor is estimated at $80,000, while the train engine sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
kyoutv.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
KCCI.com
New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
DSM Breakerz open new break dancing studio in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Anthony San has a long history of break dancing. "Me and my buddy, we practiced in his basement. and we never looked back ever since," San said. San feels the opening of The Breakerz studio is a way to create a place for his community to come together.
Watch: Iowa police release footage of mountain lion
Police in Madison County, Iowa have released footage and images of mountain lions roaming the area.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews drove in a garbage truck and front-end loaders to tear down makeshift tents and clear the sidewalk outside of Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Monday morning. The city says it took action after people who live and work in the...
City of Des Moines clears homeless camp near CISS
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local advocates are working to figure out how to address issues with homelessness in the long term after the City of Des Moines ordered the removal of a campsite for the city's unhoused population. After receiving multiple complaints, the city cleared the campsite just down...
Creston Police Report 8 Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police were busy this weekend. Officers arrested eight people. Creston Police arrested 46-year-old Joseph W Harrison, of Creston, at 207 E Montgomery, and charged him with Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations-Bodily Injury and Interference with Official Acts resulting in Bodily injury. Police transported Harrison to the Union County Jail, where he later posted a $3000 cash or surety bond.
