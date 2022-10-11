ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Arsenal vs. Bodo/Glimt: How to watch Europa League for free

Bodo/Glimt will host Arsenal in a Europa League matchup on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. EST. The match will be played at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø, Norway, and will be streamed in English exclusively on Paramount Plus. Last Thursday, the two teams competed against one another with Arsenal...
SB Nation

AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea have won three in a row, including back-to-back wins by a 3-0 margin, and will look to make it two wins in a week over the Italian champions. A win here would go a long ways towards securing our spot in the knockout rounds, though a draw would be okay as well and defeat would probably still not spell disaster either.
FOX Sports

Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
FOX Sports

Elche held by Mallorca, remains winless in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Elche conceded a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 home draw against Mallorca on Monday, remaining the only winless team in the Spanish league after eight rounds. The host went ahead early when Ezequiel Ponce scored with a header in the 15th minute, but Mallorca equalized from a penalty kick converted by Vedat Muriqi in the 71st.
FOX Sports

USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window

Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
CBS Sports

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time

The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+ with Matchday 4 action. We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Eintracht Frankfurt will be playing Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Eintracht Frankfurt tied Tottenham 0-0 in their previous leg to earn one point. With half the group stage already in the books, Eintracht Frankfurt (four points) is in third place in Group D, while Spurs (four points) are in second place in the group behind Sporting CP (six points).
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter

On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
NBC Sports

Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Southampton host West Ham at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday and this is a massive game for the Saints and their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Austrian head coach has seen Saints lose six of their first nine games this season and after their horrendous run of just three wins in their last 21 Premier League games dating back to last season, it appears he is on borrowed time as the new ownership group are eager to make a change. The outcome of this game against West Ham and a South Coast derby against Bournemouth on Wednesday will likely determine Hasenhuttl’s future.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

While Man City saw a run of six consecutive victories come to an end and the loss of their 100% record in the competition, manager Pep Guardiola appeared satisfied with a point from an encounter they dominated early on. A youthful Copenhagen side, which featured six players aged 20 or...
Yardbarker

Napoli vs. Ajax preview and predicted lineups

Eight days since its 6-1 thrashing in Amsterdam, Ajax will look to bounce back against Napoli in Group A to keep its UEFA Champions League hopes alive. Luciano Spalletti's side dominated Ajax the last time out, with the Dutch club suffering one of its worst losses. A victory on Wednesday in Italy for Napoli will seal its spot in the knockout rounds of the competition. Ajax must win to keep up with Liverpool in the fight for second place in the group.
Yardbarker

Diego Simeone admits long-term Champions League problem

Atletico Madrid failed to beat Simon Mignolet for the second time in eight days at the Civitas Metropolitano on Wednesday evening, meaning that they could only take a draw against Club Brugge. The consequences being that Brugge are through to the next round while Atleti will likely go down to the wire to get through to the Round of 16.
