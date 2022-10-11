Read full article on original website
Related
Barcelona on brink of Champions League exit after 3-3 draw with Inter Milan
Barcelona teeters precariously on the edge of exiting the Champions League for a second successive season at the group stage after a pulsating 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.
Barcelona ‘can’t afford £18m Champions League KO after ambitiously budgeting for quarters as group stage exit looms’
BARCELONA are set to be plunged into an even deeper financial crisis as they stand on the brink of exiting the Champions League in the group stage. The Catalan giants could only muster a 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan on Wednesday night, a result which leaves them on the verge of being eliminated.
Yardbarker
Galtier Provides a Pivotal Update on Messi’s Calf Injury Ahead of PSG’s Key Fixtures Against Benfica, Marseille
Lionel Messi missed Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 away fixture against Reims due to his calf injury, and the ailment will keep him on the sidelines for at least one more match. On Monday, PSG officially ruled the Argentine forward out from its UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Benfica due to his nagging injury.
Arsenal vs. Bodo/Glimt: How to watch Europa League for free
Bodo/Glimt will host Arsenal in a Europa League matchup on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. EST. The match will be played at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø, Norway, and will be streamed in English exclusively on Paramount Plus. Last Thursday, the two teams competed against one another with Arsenal...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
Barcelona looking to rebound ahead of 2 crucial games
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needs to switch back into high gear. The Catalan team got off to a strong start this season but has begun to struggle just before crucial matches against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday.
USWNT drops second straight match with 2-0 loss to Spain
The U.S. women’s national team has lost consecutive matches for the first time in more than five years after a
SB Nation
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea have won three in a row, including back-to-back wins by a 3-0 margin, and will look to make it two wins in a week over the Italian champions. A win here would go a long ways towards securing our spot in the knockout rounds, though a draw would be okay as well and defeat would probably still not spell disaster either.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Closing Copenhagen, Erling Update, De Bruyne Dishes, and More...
Manchester City are back in action in the Premier League as they are set for a Sunday trip to Anfield. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you up to date. Copenhagen vs Man City summary: score, goals and highlights - Champions League 2022/23 - Calum Roche - as.com.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October
Details of all the Matchday 4 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
FOX Sports
Elche held by Mallorca, remains winless in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Elche conceded a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 home draw against Mallorca on Monday, remaining the only winless team in the Spanish league after eight rounds. The host went ahead early when Ezequiel Ponce scored with a header in the 15th minute, but Mallorca equalized from a penalty kick converted by Vedat Muriqi in the 71st.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window
Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
CBS Sports
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time
The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+ with Matchday 4 action. We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Eintracht Frankfurt will be playing Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Eintracht Frankfurt tied Tottenham 0-0 in their previous leg to earn one point. With half the group stage already in the books, Eintracht Frankfurt (four points) is in third place in Group D, while Spurs (four points) are in second place in the group behind Sporting CP (six points).
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter
On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host West Ham at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday and this is a massive game for the Saints and their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Austrian head coach has seen Saints lose six of their first nine games this season and after their horrendous run of just three wins in their last 21 Premier League games dating back to last season, it appears he is on borrowed time as the new ownership group are eager to make a change. The outcome of this game against West Ham and a South Coast derby against Bournemouth on Wednesday will likely determine Hasenhuttl’s future.
When Jose Mourinho's Inter stunned Barcelona en route to 2010 Champions League success
Plenty has changed for Inter Milan and Jose Mourinho since their last Champions League glory – but its brilliance remains almost unparalleled
BBC
Analysis: Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
While Man City saw a run of six consecutive victories come to an end and the loss of their 100% record in the competition, manager Pep Guardiola appeared satisfied with a point from an encounter they dominated early on. A youthful Copenhagen side, which featured six players aged 20 or...
Yardbarker
Napoli vs. Ajax preview and predicted lineups
Eight days since its 6-1 thrashing in Amsterdam, Ajax will look to bounce back against Napoli in Group A to keep its UEFA Champions League hopes alive. Luciano Spalletti's side dominated Ajax the last time out, with the Dutch club suffering one of its worst losses. A victory on Wednesday in Italy for Napoli will seal its spot in the knockout rounds of the competition. Ajax must win to keep up with Liverpool in the fight for second place in the group.
Yardbarker
Diego Simeone admits long-term Champions League problem
Atletico Madrid failed to beat Simon Mignolet for the second time in eight days at the Civitas Metropolitano on Wednesday evening, meaning that they could only take a draw against Club Brugge. The consequences being that Brugge are through to the next round while Atleti will likely go down to the wire to get through to the Round of 16.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0