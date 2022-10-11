Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Oct. 13-16
Get your spook on this weekend as the much-awaited holiday season approaches. Enjoy ghost stories, haunted walks, and full-on frights, or have a more relaxing time at the theater or a concert. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13. Reitz Home Museum, 112 Chestnut St. Enjoy a glass of wine or a beer...
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 14-16
Country superstar Cole Swindell is bringing his “Back Down To The Bar” tour to the Owensboro Sportscenter on October 14 at 7 p.m., along with special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe. Swindell will be performing all his greatest hits, including “You Should Be Here” and “Middle of a Memory,” as well as new singles such as “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” and “Single Saturday Night” for a night of amazing country music. Tickets start at $39.50 and are going quick!
warricknews.com
50th Wedding Anniversary announcement
Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway event at Bosse Field
Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold another mobile food distribution event for residents in Evansville. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the upcoming distribution event will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon (while supplies last) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at historic Bosse Field. Organizers say that nothing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cool Indiana Cat Is Hoping to Break Out of Shelter [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Liam! I’m a two-year-old big boy that loves pets and lounging. I get along well with other cats, don’t seem to mind dogs, and even love the occasional belly rub. I was found as a stray and am loving the cushy indoor life! I currently reside at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. Come visit me, as well as a slew of other sweet cats waiting for homes, at River Kitty today! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro
My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
14news.com
Fall Festival food booths compile fundraising proceeds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More than 100 nonprofits lined West Franklin Street with their food booths, selling creative festival foods and raising money for their organizations. Many organizations are cleaning their food booths and making plans for the money raised over the past week. Some nonprofit and church leaders who participated in the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival say this year’s proceeds exceeded funds raised in years prior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weird Sign in Evansville Indiana Looks Like Something Straight From the Pages of a Stephen King Novel
Have you ever been going about your daily life and then seen something that just makes you stop in your tracks? Something so odd, so out of context, that you just stop for a moment to stare... and then take a picture?. The Backstory. A couple of weeks ago, I...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Joe Rohleder named 2022 German Heritage Award winner; essay winners announced
The Jasper DeutscherVerein, Sister Cities of Jasper, Inc., and the Jasper Partnership Commission sponsored a German-American Day Dinner and Program on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at KlubHaus61 in Jasper. Mrs. Sandy Wehr, vice president of Sister Cities of Jasper, Inc. presented the 24th annual German Heritage Award to Joe Rohleder...
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
Remembering Angela Lansbury’s ties to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Angela Lansbury, legendary actress with ties to our Tri-State, has passed away. The late actress made her name as a crime novelist in the long-running TV series Murder She Wrote. Lansbury also starred in Broadway musicals including Gypsy and Sweeney Todd. She won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huge Fall Rummage Sale To Benefit Local Women & Children’s Homeless Shelter This Weekend
Do your kiddos need fall and winter clothing? How about you? There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale in Owensboro this weekend to benefit a local homeless shelter and we've got all the details. WHAT IS MY SISTER'S KEEPER?. My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter's mission is to improve the lives of...
bodyshopbusiness.com
Focus Advisors Represents Mills Body Shops in Sale to CollisionRight
Focus Advisors, the leading M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced that its client, Mills Body Shops of Evansville, Ind., and its four locations have been acquired by CollisionRight, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Started in 1955 by the Mills family, Don Decker Sr. and Jack Vickery purchased the company...
wevv.com
Bar reopening to customers in downtown Evansville after weekend murder
A bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana, is opening back up after a recent murder that took place. The owners of Mo's House say the bar will be back open to customers on Tuesday following the incident, which they called a devastation and a tragedy. "Tonight we re-open our home. The...
wevv.com
Evansville Hoses Hockey Team hosting benefit game for deputy battling cancer
Evansville's one-and-only firefighter hockey team is hosting a benefit game to support a Vanderburgh County deputy and his family in his battle against cancer. The Evansville Hoses Hockey Team says it's hosting a benefit hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 12, for Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jason Cutrell. In July...
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
14news.com
Franklin Street back open after 2022 Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - West Franklin Street is back to normal following the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club and volunteers were out Sunday morning not just on Franklin Street, but also in the surrounding area. Officials with the Nut Club say the clean-up process can take hours, but each year, they aim to have the street back open early in the afternoon.
Evansville Funeral Home Opens Free Cremation Garden Where You Can Bury Your Loved One’s Ashes
If you aren't sure what to do with your loved one's ashes, one Evansville funeral home offers a free burial for them. A Tragic Story Inspires Local Funeral Home To Help. Recently a story garnered national attention after a man's car was stolen with his father's cremated remains inside. According to TheNewsTribune.com, a man in Washington had his car stolen last month, the car can be replaced, but what can't be are the two boxed that contained the cremated remains of the car owner's father. Tim Farrell's father passed away in February, and Tim had his father's remains in the car because he was waiting for the right place to stop and spread his dad's ashes. Unfortunately, Tim didn't get to do that as his car with his father's remains was stolen.
Kentucky’s Popcorn Man Shares His Sweet, “Corny” and Inspiring Story
If you've ever passed by the intersection of Frederica Street and Hill Avenue in Owensboro, Kentucky, you have likely had your senses overwhelmed by the smell of popcorn. Only, it's not just any, run-of-the-mill popcorn. It's Jader's Kettle Corn. That guy you see in the photo knows Jader personally. He's his younger brother, Jerry.
Comments / 0