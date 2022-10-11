Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Watch XPeng AeroHT complete its first international ‘flying car’ flight in Dubai with the X2 eVTOL
XPeng’s urban air mobility (UAM) company AeroHT has demonstrated huge progress for eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicles by showcasing its fifth-generation X2 ‘flying car’ publicly taking off, flying, and successfully landing during a demonstration in Dubai. Additionally, the company offered a progress update for its sixth-generation flying car, which is an actual car with wheels that drives and can take off and fly. Check it out.
CARS・
XPENG X2 Completes First Global Public Flight in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- XPENG AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia and an affiliate of XPENG, today conducted the first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2, at Skydive Dubai. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005694/en/ XPENG X2 First Global Public Flight at Skydive Dubai (Photo: Business Wire)
Two passenger planes collide at Heathrow: Korean jet 'clips' Icelandic 767 while taxiing at the London airport sparking huge emergency response
Emergency services rushed onto the tarmac at Heathrow Airport after two planes crashed into each other while taxiing this evening. Heathrow has confirmed the incident between two commercial passenger planes took place around 8pm tonight and that no injuries were reported. A Korean Air 777 plane 'scraped into' an Icelandair...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
IN THIS ARTICLE
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
An Uber passenger was charged almost $39,000 for a 15-minute journey after the destination was incorrectly set to Australia
Oliver Kaplan, 22, had just finished work and took an Uber ride to meet some friends for a drink – a journey of about four miles.
American, United May Be Among First To Fly “Son Of Concorde” Planes
The Concorde was the first supersonic passenger-carrying commercial plane. Built jointly by aircraft manufacturers in Great Britain and France, the iconic aircraft made the world’s first supersonic passenger service flight on January 21, 1976. Known for their elegance and speed, the planes were able to cross the Atlantic in...
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebrag.com
Uber passenger charged over $60k for 15-minute trip
A man in the UK woke up with more than a hangover when he realised Uber had charged him over $60,000 AUD (£35,000) for a 15-minute trip in Manchester after he accidentally set the destination to Australia. Oliver Kaplan had just finished work and ordered an Uber to meet...
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark. A video appears to show sparks coming from the plane after takeoff.
United Airlines said the Boeing 777-200 aircraft had experienced a mechanical issue that may have been related to its hydraulic pump.
Thrillist
Delta's New Air Taxis Will Get You to & from the Airport Faster
In the last year alone, airlines like JetBlue and United have put money into electric air taxis. Now, Delta is joining the trend. The carrier announced a $60 million investment with Joby Aviation to introduce an electric taxi that would get passengers to and from the airport faster, CNBC reports. As part of an exclusive five-year partnership with Delta, the company is launching an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) for the carrier.
A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its cockpit windshield 'broke' mid-air, passenger says
Caroline Edmunds tweeted a picture of the Airbus's windshield covered in cracks after landing in Athens on Saturday afternoon.
wanderwisdom.com
Video of Planes 'Landing Parallel' at San Francisco Airport Is Pretty Cool to See
Think parallel parking into a tight spot is tricky? That's nothing. Try parallel landing an airplane!. If that sounds like a wild statement, we'd agree. However, seeing is believing, and photographer @jakeasnerphoto managed to capture an amazing video of two planes touching down at the San Francisco Airport at the same time, side by side!
Disabled woman left stranded on tarmac after plane takes off without her
A disabled passenger was left stranded on the tarmac at Newcastle Airport after the plane she was about to board took off without her.Margaret Harrop, 76, and her husband John were due to fly out to Alicante, Spain on Ryanair flight FR4080 on Wednesday 28 September. They had planned to visit their son Keith, who they hadn’t seen since he moved there in 2020.But as the couple were about to board, they noticed their luggage was being removed from the aircraft - and it was about to take off.John told LADbible: “We got one of these shuttle lifts that...
U.K.・
A JetBlue plane went over Hurricane Fiona on its flight from the Dominican Republic to Newark
A JetBlue plane from Punta Cana to Newark went over the storm in a flight planned with guidance from meteorologists, The Washington Post reported.
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
CARS・
CNBC
Delta invests in electric air taxi startup Joby, plans last-mile airport service
Delta will also have an exclusive five-year partnership with Joby operating electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs, as part of the Delta network. Delta CEO Ed Bastian envisions moving passengers to and from airports quicker and with less hassle. The carrier is investing $60 million in startup Joby...
Delta customers could soon take electric aircraft to and from airports
Delta customers will soon be able to get to and from the airport with the help of an electric aircraft.
msn.com
After 2022's chaos, United Airlines says it's adding trans-Atlantic flights next summer
United Airlines plans to expand its trans-Atlantic flying next summer and says it is “redoubling” efforts to prevent a repeat of the chaos travelers to Europe experienced this year. Understaffing produced misery at European airports from London to Amsterdam: Piles of baggage, hours-long lines and passengers who were...
Comments / 0