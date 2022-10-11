ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
electrek.co

Watch XPeng AeroHT complete its first international ‘flying car’ flight in Dubai with the X2 eVTOL

XPeng’s urban air mobility (UAM) company AeroHT has demonstrated huge progress for eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicles by showcasing its fifth-generation X2 ‘flying car’ publicly taking off, flying, and successfully landing during a demonstration in Dubai. Additionally, the company offered a progress update for its sixth-generation flying car, which is an actual car with wheels that drives and can take off and fly. Check it out.
The Associated Press

XPENG X2 Completes First Global Public Flight in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- XPENG AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia and an affiliate of XPENG, today conducted the first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2, at Skydive Dubai. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005694/en/ XPENG X2 First Global Public Flight at Skydive Dubai (Photo: Business Wire)
Daily Mail

Two passenger planes collide at Heathrow: Korean jet 'clips' Icelandic 767 while taxiing at the London airport sparking huge emergency response

Emergency services rushed onto the tarmac at Heathrow Airport after two planes crashed into each other while taxiing this evening. Heathrow has confirmed the incident between two commercial passenger planes took place around 8pm tonight and that no injuries were reported. A Korean Air 777 plane 'scraped into' an Icelandair...
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
thebrag.com

Uber passenger charged over $60k for 15-minute trip

A man in the UK woke up with more than a hangover when he realised Uber had charged him over $60,000 AUD (£35,000) for a 15-minute trip in Manchester after he accidentally set the destination to Australia. Oliver Kaplan had just finished work and ordered an Uber to meet...
Thrillist

Delta's New Air Taxis Will Get You to & from the Airport Faster

In the last year alone, airlines like JetBlue and United have put money into electric air taxis. Now, Delta is joining the trend. The carrier announced a $60 million investment with Joby Aviation to introduce an electric taxi that would get passengers to and from the airport faster, CNBC reports. As part of an exclusive five-year partnership with Delta, the company is launching an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) for the carrier.
The Independent

Disabled woman left stranded on tarmac after plane takes off without her

A disabled passenger was left stranded on the tarmac at Newcastle Airport after the plane she was about to board took off without her.Margaret Harrop, 76, and her husband John were due to fly out to Alicante, Spain on Ryanair flight FR4080 on Wednesday 28 September. They had planned to visit their son Keith, who they hadn’t seen since he moved there in 2020.But as the couple were about to board, they noticed their luggage was being removed from the aircraft - and it was about to take off.John told LADbible: “We got one of these shuttle lifts that...
