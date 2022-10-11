Read full article on original website
Related
sanilacbroadcasting.com
John Goss, 50
John Goss, age 50 of Brown City, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He is survived by his sister and his grandson. Services for John Goss will be held on Saturday, October 15, at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held there on Thursday, October 13, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.; on Friday, the 14th, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.; and on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until start of service at 11:00 a.m.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Saturday night rollover in Vassar Twp. claims life of Vassar man
A rollover crash in Vassar Township on Saturday, October 8, claimed the life of a 34-year-old man. It was around 7:14 pm when Michigan State troopers were dispatched to the scene at Waterman and Kirk Roads, where they determined the driver to be Aaron Nathan Ward of Vassar. Further investigation...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Probable cause conference postponed again for man accused in Croswell’s intentional hit-and-run death
With more information to exchange in the discovery process and Sanilac County District Judge Gregory Ross absent from the day’s proceedings, part two of Shawn Patrick Woodruff’s probable cause conference was postponed for November 8. Woodruff, the 27-year-old Croswell man accused of the intentional hit-and-run death of Ben...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Crash between three vehicles on M-24 results in death of a driver
Another traffic crash occurred on Saturday, October 8, though this time on M-24 and between three vehicles at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp. Lapeer Police responded a bit before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday to the accident. Investigation determined that an 18-year-old Davison woman had been exiting I-69 and merging north onto M-24 in her 2009 Dodge Avenger when she was struck by a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado’s driver, a 46-year-old man from Fostoria, left his car after the collision and was in the middle of calling 911 when a third vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Compass, collided with the Silverado, which in turn struck the man calling for help.
Comments / 0