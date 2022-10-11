LOWNDES CO. – A Farmers Appreciation Breakfast will be held to honor Lowndes and Echols County farmers. The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host a Farmers Appreciation Breakfast for farmers in Lowndes and Echols Counties. The appreciation breakfast will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:30 AM at the Lowndes County Civic Center Building A located at 2108 East Hill Ave, Valdosta, Georgia. Agriculture is one of Lowndes County’s largest industries, and at the appreciation breakfast, a small and large farmer of the year will be named.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO