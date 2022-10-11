Read full article on original website
Three ABAC students assist with the First Lady’s Congressional Luncheon in D.C.
Three students from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and an alumna were key participants in the arrangement of floral designs at the recent First Lady’s Congressional Luncheon in Washington D.C. The students included Olivia Centanni and Wendy Sullivan from Lakeland, Fla., and Emma Walker from LaGrange, Ga. Also assisting was...
South Georgia Medical Center receives generous donation from First Bank
The First Bank gifts South Georgia Medical Center with a contribution to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. A donation of $87,500 was received and will support SGMC's Berrien and Lanier campuses. It will provide access to quality healthcare for all of rural Georgia. The Georgia HEART Hospital Program provides individuals...
PHOTOS: Albany State University Homecoming week, Gospel Explosion
Albany State University is celebrating Homecoming this week. Homecoming week is filled with activities and festivities for current students, alumni and the greater Albany community. On Tuesday, October 11 people flocked to the lower east campus grounds for the Homecoming Gospel Explosion and praise on the lawn.
State, Coffee County Schools set graduation rate record
The Georgia Department of Education released the official 2022 graduation rates, and both the state graduation rate and Coffee County Schools’ graduation rate were the highest ever recorded. Congratulations to the students, parents, administrators, faculty, staff, and the Coffee County community. For 2022, the State of Georgia had an...
Valdosta High senior named Great American Rivalry Student Scholar
Valdosta High School senior, Jarius Curry, was the recipient of the 2022 Great American Rivalry Student Scholar Athlete Award. He was presented the award during the Winnersville pregame show at Lowndes High School’s Martin Stadium. The Great American Rivalry series shines the spotlight on top high school football rivalries...
Lowndes, Echols Co. Farmers Appreciation Breakfast
LOWNDES CO. – A Farmers Appreciation Breakfast will be held to honor Lowndes and Echols County farmers. The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host a Farmers Appreciation Breakfast for farmers in Lowndes and Echols Counties. The appreciation breakfast will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:30 AM at the Lowndes County Civic Center Building A located at 2108 East Hill Ave, Valdosta, Georgia. Agriculture is one of Lowndes County’s largest industries, and at the appreciation breakfast, a small and large farmer of the year will be named.
Cook County High School receives award from Colquitt EMC
Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) announced Cook High School was selected for the 2021-2022 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award. Colquitt EMC, along with Other Georgia EMCs, have presented this award to schools like Cook High School since 2006. To be considered for this award, students, athletes,...
Bob Evans honored by Crisp Commission on his retirement
The Crisp County Board of Commissioners opened its October meeting with a proclamation honoring local banker Bob Evans on his retirement after nearly 50 years. County Administrator Clark Harrell read a litany of Evans accomplishments both personal and professional. “Bob has been instrumental in bringing many new businesses to our...
Albany State University street festival location changed to Civic Center due to weather
Due to expected inclement weather, the location for Wednesday’s Homecoming Street Festival at 6 p.m. has changed. The Homecoming Street Festival will take place at the Albany Civic Center, located at 100 West Oglethorpe Blvd. The festival will feature a night of music, food, and fun featuring DJ Dollar...
Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
2022 Modern Gas Rib Showdown at Chehaw Park
Modern Gas Company is set to host the 2022 Annual Rib Showdown competition on Saturday, October 22, at its new event location – Chehaw Park. The venue change allows for more competition teams, food vendors and attenders and comes on the heels of the largest Rib Showdown in 2021, which boasts of twenty-two competition teams and over 700 people in attendance.
PHOTOS: Albany State University Royal Court coronation
The Royal Court Coronation is the first event in a week full of homecoming festivities. The official kick-off will take place on Monday, October 10 at 5:00 p.m.
Veterans to be honored during City of Valdosta headstone cleaning
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will honor Veterans during the Fall Veteran’s Day Headstone Cleaning event. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, from 9 am to 12 pm, the City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department is holding its Fall Veteran’s Day Headstone cleaning to show appreciation for our courageous veterans who have passed on.
Community offers condolences for American Idol runner-up from Douglas
An outpouring of love, prayers and condolences being shared on social media after the death of 23-year-old, Season 19 American Idol runner-up Willie Spence. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Spence was killed in an accident in Marion County Tuesday afternoon after his vehicle collided into the back of a tractor trailer on I-24 East.
Tickets available for Valdosta vs. Richmond Hill
VALDOSTA – Tickets for Friday, October 14’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Richmond Hill Wildcats are available now on GoFan. All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday, October 14’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Richmond Hill Wildcats are on GoFan now!
Alice Coachman: An athlete to know
Alice Coachman (1923-2014) is the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal, winning the high jump in the 1948 Olympics in London. Coachman grew up in Albany, Georgia in a family of 10 children. She didn’t have access to the local facilities, but created ways to train.
Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
Tifton, October 11 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
Albany State To Host Benedict
With first place in the Eastern Division on the line, the Albany State Golden Rams will host the Benedict Tigers for their Homecoming Game on October 15. The game will be played at pm at the ASU Coliseum on the East Campus in Albany, Georgia. The Golden Rams will enter...
Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany. The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street. Right now, the county says they...
