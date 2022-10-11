ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Teacher of the Week: Kyle Miller of Mackenzie Middle School

LUBBOCK, Texas— School Is back in session, and that means we get to celebrate our teachers. On behalf of Casey Carpet One, we wan to congratulate Family Consumer Science teacher of the week, Kyle Miller of Mackenzie Middle school.
Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech

Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
Dr. Binks asks, who are you a role model for?

LUBBOCK, Texas— Dr. Binks shares how important it is to be a role model. More importantly, being aware that you are a role model, even if you do not realize it. You can get more information from Dr. Binks at the Weight Management Clinic at Texas Tech by reaching out: nmhi.ttu.edu, 806-742-NMHI (6644).
Condra school is ready to serve the kids in the community once it opens

LUBBOCK, Texas— Condra School is focused on helping students achieve their potential in life by eliminating roadblocks to academic achievements, increasing self-esteem and encouraging the development of character and social-emotional skills. They are growing and looking forward to their new building. Visit their website at CONDRASCHOOL.COM or by calling (806) 993-4040 for more information.
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 Lubbock area Teachers on the Rise for Sept.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the September winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were April Sauceda of Waters Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Veronica Valdez of Dunbar College Preparatory Academy (Lubbock ISD) and Andrew (AJ) Heston of Lubbock-Cooper High School (Lubbock-Cooper ISD).
Students thoughts on Beto coming to Tech

The Daily Toreador, also known as The DT, is the student newspaper of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. ►Multimedia Twitter - https://twitter.com/DT_Photo. ►Sports Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheDT_Sports. ►Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyToreador/. ►Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dailytoreador/
Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech

Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament has a big mission

LUBBOCK, Texas—Get your team together, make a donation, offer a silent auction item or volunteer to be part of Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament on Monday, October 17 at Hillcrest Country Club. Every dollar raised goes directly to benefit the Rett Syndrome Foundation. Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females (and even more rarely in males) and begins to display itself in missed milestones or regression at 6 to 18 months. Find out more at rettsyndrome.org/hannahshope22.
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
San Angelo LIVE!

Well Known Lubbock Carpet Cleaning Company Expands to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – Carpet Tech, a family-owned and operated floor care and emergency restoration company has moved to San Angelo to serve the entire Concho Valley. Carpet Tech started from humble beginnings and a heart for service. Chet and Melinda Pharies own the West Texas-based company, but originally, Carpet Tech was started by Chet’s older brother Chad. When Chad tragically passed away at 23 years old, Chet eventually took over the business and grew Carpet Tech to six locations with over 200 employees. Carpet Tech expanded into San Angelo in September 2022 and has just moved into its new…
Lubbock Cabela’s participating in nationwide hiring event for seasonal help

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cabela’s is hosting a National Hiring Event for part-time and full-time seasonal team members on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13. This includes its Lubbock store located at 3030 West Lubbock 289. According to a press release from Cabela’s, the Lubbock location is searching...
Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
