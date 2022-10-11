ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company offering $50 an hour to watch TikTok videos

By Daisy Ruth
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A company is offering a lucky hiree $50 an hour to watch TikTok videos.

Influencer marketing agency “Ubiquitous” is looking for a candidate to watch videos, and the employee will even get a gift basket with things like Uber Eats and Target gift cards.

Department of Labor hits Alabama Hyundai parts plant with fines following reports of child labor

The professional “TikToker watcher” will receive $600, a $50 Uber Eats gift card and a $50 Target gift card to help them through their 12-hour video binge.

The winner will also get a flexible cellphone holder, a ring light and a tripod.

The employee will only need to watch TikToks and re-post their favorite videos on Instagram or Twitter, tagging Ubiquitous.

The only requirement for the job is to have a TikTok account and ideally, according to the company, an active social media presence.

Those who want to apply can fill out a form , making their case in 100-200 words. Applications will close on Oct. 20.

