The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Costume contest and fractal shows at New Mexico Museum of Natural History
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History is hosting its ‘Fright Night: Death by Chocolate’ event on October 28, from 6:30 – 10 p.m. This is a 21 and over event, tickets are $15 or $10 for museum members. Visitors will be able to explore the museum’s new exhibit, ‘Chocolate: The Exhibition.’ […]
KRQE News 13
K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back breakfast
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back its breakfast starting Saturday, Oct. 15. They will be serving up delicious, unique flavors with a mix of southern and cajun cuisines. K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing that southern cajun flare to the city of Rio Rancho.
rrobserver.com
Heard on the street: Everything is ‘coming soon’
There’s a bevy of new business coming to Rio Rancho. You just have to know how to read the signs. Signs announcing openings or “coming soon,” are popping up like mushrooms after a, well, monsoon. On Southern Blvd., for instance, a Mister Car Wash sign says one...
rrobserver.com
Danny Dines: Tom Thumb Donuts
My latest food journey took me to the 50th Annual Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta to try Tom Thumb Donuts. According to the Tom Thumb Donuts website, Tom Thumb Donut Corp. is the original mini donut producer and was established in 1949. They are very prominent in the fair and festival scene,...
franchising.com
Second Ziggi’s Coffee Location Opens In Albuquerque
October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee® is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located at 5200 Menaul Blvd. NE, this new location is owned by local franchisees, the Bermudez family, and features a convenient drive-thru lane with a walk-up window.
KRQE News 13
Group launches petition against Elena Gallegos Open Space development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a petition drive to put a stop to the city’s plans to build in the Elena Gallegos Open Space in the foothills. The city wants to build an Education Center, but the idea has had its critics since day one. “The beauty...
Santa Fe looking for sculpture for beautification project
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking for a piece of art to add to its Siler roundabout beautification project. The city wants to buy a one-of-a-kind sculpture for the roundabout at the intersection of Siler and West Alameda. Anyone not already part of the city’s public art portfolio can apply. Artists who already have […]
Day of the Tread 2022 registration is now open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day of the Tread is a Day of the Dead, Halloween-themed bicycling event for cyclists of all ages and skill levels and the 16th-annual event is just around the corner. The event benefits various nonprofit organizations serving New Mexico’s children and will take place on October 23, 2022. Event organizer Tom Parker […]
KOAT 7
Recap of 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Thousands of balloons took to New Mexico's sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. While balloons were able to fly most days, some days saw weather cancellations and even some scary moments. We recap some of the headlines and some of the best sights from this year's Balloon Fiesta.
rrobserver.com
Crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Rd. in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho PD and RR Fire and Rescue responded at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-car crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Road. The crash was in the intersection, and forced vehicles headed South toward Northern Blvd. to turn off Unser onto Cherry. There didn’t seem to be any...
ladailypost.com
Hungry Bear Rips Portion Of Lid Off Cart Near Urban Park
This bear-proof roll cart spotted this morning in front of a residence on 41st Street near Urban Park in Los Alamos managed to hold together despite the determined efforts of a hungry bear. Photo by Minette McWilliams.
KRQE Newsfeed: Troubling trend, Homeless problem, Quiet weather, Less getting vaccinated, Local bar appears on Netflix
Thursday’s Top Stories Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement Roswell school district considers new policy for medical marijuana Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody New Mexico United play their way into the postseason Missing New Mexico hiker spotted […]
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta officials explain process of emergency alerts at the event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rain and storms were common throughout Balloon Fiesta, canceling many events. One lone storm on Oct. 7 was more than some could handle. One person attending Balloon Fiesta described it as chaos with some people panicking and running for 15 to 20 minutes. They say the storm started as a sprinkle and then the rain just started pouring.
Albuquerque food truck park helping local Asian, women-owned businesses
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A once empty lot in Northeast Albuquerque is getting a makeover, with plans to help women and Asian-owned businesses. Pacific Rim food truck park is coming to the corner of Louisiana and Santa Monica. Judy Chiang, owner of nearby Chinese restaurant Rising Star, said she got the idea of the food truck park […]
visitalbuquerque.org
Where to Go for Great Craft Cocktails in Albuquerque
Albuquerque may be known for its award-winning breweries, but the city’s craft cocktail scene is on the rise. With locally sourced spirits, uniquely New Mexican flavors, seasonal menus, and can’t-be-beat casually elegant atmosphere, Albuquerque’s cocktail lounges and bars are sure to curb your next craft cocktail craving.
Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
KOAT 7
Crews respond to fire near San Mateo and I-25
Crews are responding to a large fire at a commercial facility near I-25 and San Mateo. Smoke from the fire can be seen in parts of northeast Albuquerque. KOAT Action Cams show smoke in the area. AFR has not released any information on the fire at this time.
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Owen Porterfield Roberts-Cruz Oct. 1, 1022
Daniel and Kimberly Roberts of Los Alamos announce the birth of their child, Owen Porterfield Roberts-Cruz, born at 12:54 p.m., October 1 at the Presbyterian Espanola Hospital. Owen weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces at birth and was19.5 inches long. His grandparents are Lupita and Luis Pinzon, Jeff and Laurel Roberts and Helen and Dan Newhouse. Photo by L&L Productions.
