● Since joining Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) in 2014, Kevin Harvick has finished among the top-10 in eight of the 13 NASCAR Cup Series races contested at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In that span, the driver of the No. 4 GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang has led 621 laps and won twice – March 2015 and March 2018. Harvick finished 12th in the series’ most recent race at the 1.5-mile oval in March.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO