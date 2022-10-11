ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: October 2022 (Charlotte Roval)

Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the Round of 12 finale, an elimination race in the playoffs. View NASCAR tv ratings for Charlotte below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1.251 million with a rating of 0.80. Sunday’s NASCAR...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

GEARWRENCH Racing: Kevin Harvick Las Vegas Advance

● Since joining Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) in 2014, Kevin Harvick has finished among the top-10 in eight of the 13 NASCAR Cup Series races contested at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In that span, the driver of the No. 4 GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang has led 621 laps and won twice – March 2015 and March 2018. Harvick finished 12th in the series’ most recent race at the 1.5-mile oval in March.
LAS VEGAS, NV

