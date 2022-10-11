Stray of the Day 10/11/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the day!

This is Chanel Number 5, a 1-2-year-old, female, orange tabby cat. She was found on the 2000 block of Outer Drive, with her 4 kittens.

They are now all looking for forever homes. They’re a playful bunch with kind hearts and a whole lot of love to give! All they need is a warm, safe home and a sweet family to grow with.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

It’s not just her kittens, Chanel number 5 has lots of friends at the shelter who are also looking for forever homes–and we’ll keep introducing you to one every weekday morning on Good Day Siouxland.

