A free, public COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The clinic is available for anyone age six months and older from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Laird Room of the Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot R across the street. Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, as well as the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO