Halloween 2022 events calendar
Send us your events in the form at the bottom of this page. 4th Annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. @Feltz’s Dairy Store, 5796 Porter Dr, Plover. The first 350 families will receive a pumpkin (one per child) and canvas bag from NextHome Priority. Activities include a corn maze, petting zoo, fall treats and ice cream, fresh cheese curds, balloon animals, and more.
Stevens Point’s new postmaster hopeful for improvements
Stevens Point has a new postmaster. Following the departure of Postmaster Trent Graham, Fox Valley native Jeremy Boerner has be...
UWSP offering COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters on Oct. 18
A free, public COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The clinic is available for anyone age six months and older from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Laird Room of the Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot R across the street. Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, as well as the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.
‘Guns’ dominate ‘Hoses’ with 21-7 answer during fundraiser ball game
Mild temps and calm skies made for the perfect day of softball between local law enforcement and firefighters on Oct. 9. Officers from Stevens Point, Plover, and UWSP police departments and Portage Co. deputies gave a proper shellacking to firefighters from Stevens Point, Plover, and Hull during the contest, with a final score of 21-7.
K9 Lady retires, county welcomes new K9 dog and handler
The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office this week announced the installation of a new K9 officer. K9 Lexa, and her human partner, Deputy Brad Mathwich, took their places in the county’s K9 Unit on Monday. They take over where Deputy John White and K9 Lady leave off; they two retired from their spots earlier this month, as White took a different position at PCSO.
UPDATE: Hotel manager cited following Sunday night fires
The SPFD a local hotel owner has been cited for a series of Sunday night fires on the city's east side. Stevens Point firefigh...
One woman dies in Monday crash
One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
One dead following Wednesday morning crash
The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person died following a Wednesday morning crash just outside of Stevens Point. A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of the family, died after a single-vehicle collision on North Second St. According to a news release from the State...
