Military

Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
Axios

China and India, two of Russia's biggest allies, call for de-escalation in Ukraine

China and India have both called for de-escalation between Russian and Ukrainian forces after deadly missile strikes occurred Monday across Ukraine, per the New York Times. Driving the news: China and India are two of Russia's biggest allies, and both have refrained from criticizing the Russian invasion since it began in February. However, neither statement about the long-range missile strikes contained strong criticism of Russia's actions.
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'

A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Madman Vladimir Putin ‘not joking’ about nuclear war as Biden says world faces risk of ‘Armageddon’

JOE Biden warned the world is facing nuclear "Armageddon" if Vladimir Putin uses his arsenal - and said the despot "isn't joking". After Russia's invasion eight months ago, Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons if he feels he has run out of options in his bid to seize swaths of Ukrainian territory in the face of stiff resistance by Western-back Kyiv.
howafrica.com

The World Would Face ‘Armageddon’ If Putin Uses A Tactical Nuclear Weapon In Ukraine – Joe Biden Warns

US President Joe Biden has warned that the risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Biden said Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin was “not joking” when he spoke of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering setbacks in the invasion of Ukraine, “because his military is significantly underperforming”.
WashingtonExaminer

Biden warns of nuclear 'Armageddon'

President Joe Biden spoke of nuclear "Armageddon" in a warning about escalation in Russia's war in Ukraine during a speech to Democrats on Thursday. At a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said the risk has not been this high since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when John F. Kennedy was president, going further in rhetoric than any other member of his administration.
TheDailyBeast

Biden: Putin Is ‘Not Joking,’ ‘Risk’ of ‘Armageddon’ Highest Since 1962

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of “Armageddon” is the closest it’s been since 1962’s Cuban Missile Crisis given Russia’s threats to use tactical nuclear weapons. Speaking at a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser in New York, Biden bluntly invoked the apocalyptic language in suggesting Russian leader Vladimir Putin—“a guy I know fairly well”—was prepared to go to extremes after his troops’ faltering invasion of Ukraine. “He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming,” Biden said. Last month, Putin suggested in a national address that his forces would “certainly use all the means at our disposal” if Russia felt its “territorial integrity” was at stake. Biden said on Thursday that he was still “trying to figure out” the best way to de-escalate the crisis—to find, as he put it, Putin’s “off-ramp” in Ukraine.
Axios

Manchin presses Biden on U.S. output amid OPEC+ cut

Senate Energy Committee chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is urging President Biden to marshal executive powers to help boost U.S. oil production following the OPEC+ move to cut output. Driving the news: Manchin, in a new letter, calls the OPEC+ move "reckless" and a revenue boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
