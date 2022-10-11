Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons
The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts
This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ grows in Russian military and society, says UK; Putin ‘would consider Biden G20 meeting’
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’; Russian foreign minister says Moscow open to talks
'Warning To The West': Nuclear Military Train Seen Moving Through Russia As Vladimir Putin Ramps Up War In Ukraine
A freight train connected to Moscow’s nuclear arm’s division was spotted moving through Russia as Vladimir Putin continues to ramp up his ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The train – which was reportedly transporting specialist military equipment for Russia’s Ministry of Defense – was seen traveling...
RELATED PEOPLE
China and India, two of Russia's biggest allies, call for de-escalation in Ukraine
China and India have both called for de-escalation between Russian and Ukrainian forces after deadly missile strikes occurred Monday across Ukraine, per the New York Times. Driving the news: China and India are two of Russia's biggest allies, and both have refrained from criticizing the Russian invasion since it began in February. However, neither statement about the long-range missile strikes contained strong criticism of Russia's actions.
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
msn.com
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
EU condemns 'barbaric' Russian missile attacks, warns Belarus
BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission condemned as "barbaric" Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and warned Belarus against helping its ally kill civilians.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian pop diva who denounced war says she is in Israel
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Alla Pugacheva, the queen of Soviet pop music, on Monday said she was in Israel, three weeks after she denounced President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine for turning Russia into a global pariah.
Zelenskyy promotes 'peace formula' that excludes Putin; Biden says Russian leader a 'rational actor': Live Ukraine updates
G-7 leaders pledged to provide Ukraine with more financial support, weaponry and missile defense systems. Live updates.
The killing of Russia's Dugina: who did it?
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist ideologue, was killed on Aug. 20 when a car bomb ripped through the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving.
Ukraine news latest: Madman Vladimir Putin ‘not joking’ about nuclear war as Biden says world faces risk of ‘Armageddon’
JOE Biden warned the world is facing nuclear "Armageddon" if Vladimir Putin uses his arsenal - and said the despot "isn't joking". After Russia's invasion eight months ago, Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons if he feels he has run out of options in his bid to seize swaths of Ukrainian territory in the face of stiff resistance by Western-back Kyiv.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
howafrica.com
The World Would Face ‘Armageddon’ If Putin Uses A Tactical Nuclear Weapon In Ukraine – Joe Biden Warns
US President Joe Biden has warned that the risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Biden said Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin was “not joking” when he spoke of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering setbacks in the invasion of Ukraine, “because his military is significantly underperforming”.
CNBC
Kamikaze drones and missiles hit north and south Ukraine; Kremlin denies Putin discussed war 'settlement'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine has been faced with more missile strikes overnight, with critical infrastructure in the Kyiv region being hit with drone strikes and the southern city of Mykolaiv "massively shelled," according to the city's mayor.
Biden warns of nuclear 'Armageddon'
President Joe Biden spoke of nuclear "Armageddon" in a warning about escalation in Russia's war in Ukraine during a speech to Democrats on Thursday. At a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said the risk has not been this high since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when John F. Kennedy was president, going further in rhetoric than any other member of his administration.
Jan. 6 panel: Trump ordered large-scale U.S. troop withdrawals after election
The Jan. 6 committee confirmed in its hearing Thursday that then-President Trump signed a memo on Nov. 11, 2020, ordering the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Somalia and Afghanistan — days after the election was called for Joe Biden. Why it matters: The committee pointed to the existence of...
Biden: Putin Is ‘Not Joking,’ ‘Risk’ of ‘Armageddon’ Highest Since 1962
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of “Armageddon” is the closest it’s been since 1962’s Cuban Missile Crisis given Russia’s threats to use tactical nuclear weapons. Speaking at a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser in New York, Biden bluntly invoked the apocalyptic language in suggesting Russian leader Vladimir Putin—“a guy I know fairly well”—was prepared to go to extremes after his troops’ faltering invasion of Ukraine. “He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming,” Biden said. Last month, Putin suggested in a national address that his forces would “certainly use all the means at our disposal” if Russia felt its “territorial integrity” was at stake. Biden said on Thursday that he was still “trying to figure out” the best way to de-escalate the crisis—to find, as he put it, Putin’s “off-ramp” in Ukraine.
Russia launches more attacks on Ukraine as Biden and G7 leaders meet
Russia launched new attacks in Ukraine Tuesday as President Biden meets virtually with G7 leaders to discuss the situation. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata is in Ukraine with the latest.
Ukraine's foreign minister: 'Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles'
KYIV, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday showed President Vladimir Putin "is a terrorist who talks with missiles."
Manchin presses Biden on U.S. output amid OPEC+ cut
Senate Energy Committee chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is urging President Biden to marshal executive powers to help boost U.S. oil production following the OPEC+ move to cut output. Driving the news: Manchin, in a new letter, calls the OPEC+ move "reckless" and a revenue boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0