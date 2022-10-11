Read full article on original website
Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tours show in Atlantic City, NJ Feb 11th, 2023 – presale code
The Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour presale password the internet has been waiting for is available for members to use 😀 For a short time you can order tickets ahead of the public. Be kind to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or those...
Huge Musical Festival Coming to Atlantic City, NJ, Beach in 2023
It appears that when punk band Blink-182 announced on social media that they would be playing in Atlantic City on May 28, they let the cat out of the bag on a bigger event coming to the resort town. After doing some digging, I was looking at where Blink-182 might...
Yes featuring Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks at Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood Apr 29th, 2023 – presale code
The Yes featuring Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks presale passcode that we have had lots of requests for is up and ready to our members. This is a great chance for you to get tickets to see Yes featuring Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks before the public 😀
Sumerlands’s show in Philadelphia, PA Nov 04, 2022 – presale password
We have the Sumerlands pre-sale password! For a limited time you can buy tickets before anyone else!. Do not miss this terrific chance to see Sumerlands’s show in Philadelphia!. Here is what we know about the Sumerlands show:. Presale. Starts Thu, Oct 13 @ 10:00 am EDT. Ends Thu,...
Lil Durk at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia Feb 24th, 2023 – presale passcode
The new Lil Durk presale code is now open to members. For a very short time you can acquire tickets in advance of the public!. You won’t want to miss Lil Durk’s event in Philadelphia do you? We think tickets will sell fast when they go on sale: during a presale you can buy your tickets before they get scooped up by brokers 😀
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Sugar Factory American Brasserie Opening in Cherry Hill
Sugar Factory American Brasserie, America’s favorite eatery, and celebrity hotspot, expands in New Jersey with their new Cherry Hill location, opening to the public in Fall 2022. The family-friendly, high-energy, celebration destination known for its sweets and treats will be located in the Garden State Park Town Center at...
SNL and Howard Stern alumni open comedy club in Vineland, NJ
Did you hear the one about the two guys who went into Vineland and opened a comedy club?. One is Kevin Brennen formerly of "Saturday Night Live" and the other is Reverend Bob Levy whom you may remember from his many appearances on "The Howard Stern Show." MARCH 02: Howard...
Another headliner announced for huge NJ country music festival
It seems like the 2022 Barefoot Country Music Festival just happened, but tickets for next year’s bash are already on sale and now another headliner has been announced: Darius Rucker. Previously, Blake Shelton had been named one of the headliners. Next year’s festival will be held June 15-18 on...
Poacher Busts Just Keep on Coming; A Bass Bonanza of All-Time Proportions
We are suffering through the latest the traffic signals have been left on in the fall. The big turn-off must await the rescheduled Chowderfest this weekend. Of course, suffering might be a bit much, seeing we are in the midst of some awesome autumnness. The fall feel is ideal for the arriving anglers vying for big money, prizes and, most of all, bragging rights associated with the 2022 Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.
A Visit to This Pink-Themed Bar in Atlantic City NJ Supports a Great Cause
If you find yourself saying phrases like, 'pink is my signature color' and 'on Wednesdays we wear pink', you'll want to check out this bar in Atlantic City dedicated to a great cause. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there's a new pop-up hot spot in its honor called...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
AUCTION – Sat. Oct. 29th 10am – Elmer, NJ
Auction for Edward Wentzell 321 Dutch Row Road Elmer, NJ 08318 Saturday, October 29, 2022 10:00 am Very partial listing: ’89 Caterpillar 935B track loader w/bucket, Deere 6’ mower w/3 point hitch, 2004 Deere finish mower, Deere 318 riding mower, SC rom mower, push mowers, cut harrows, bush hog, plow, minka harrow, spring tooth harrow, GM 60s-70s engine and transmission, 60s-70s misc. auto parts and alternators, new Toyota rims, 1972 Buick (no title), 2009 18’ dual axle, utility trailer w/ramp, ’82 13’ Boston Whaler w/motor and trailer, 99 E-Z-Go golf cart, 4 golf cart tires, Craftsman cycle/ATV jack (new), floor and house jacks, welding tanks, air compressor, electric welder, radiators, ladders, hitches, misc. lumber, hand tools, Craftsman tool chest, cutting torch tips, tons of C-clamps – mostly heavy duty, loads of pneumatic tools, lots of small hardware, lead ingots, chain hoists, avis strap, rolls of rope, White’s metal detectors, marbles, bicycles, sleds, cases of Hess trucks, farm bell, vintage Christmas, and lots of boxes yet unopened. Guns: Stevens 12-gauge single shot brake action; Iver Johnson 12 gauge single shot brake action; Harrington & Richardson Topper M48 single shot brake action; Winchester 12 gauge Mod 37 single shot brake action; Garnet 6.5 carbine no firing pin plug barrel; Enfield No MK 1/3 FTR Sportorized; Enfield No 4 Mark 1; Browning 270 Mark 2 Guns and track loader sold at noon. Guns will be transferred through a dealer, must have permit to purchase. Terms: Cash, 10% buyers premium. We do not accept any forms of electronic payment. Joseph F. Pino, Auctioneer 856-358-8049 856-381-1115 (day of sale)
177th Fighter Wing Night Exercises at Atlantic City International Airport
Like any good team, our friends at the 177th Fighter Wing need to do some practicing every now and then. The Air National Guard flight team, based at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, has announced that they have night training planned for the next few nights, through and including Saturday night (October 15th.)
AtlantiCare recognizes Edward R. Knight Award winners, healthcare heroes during 61st annual Century Club Gala
Event proceeds to benefit Medical Arts Pavilion programs and services. The AtlantiCare Foundation honored Kamal Kassis, M.D. and Dee Kassis, RN, of Absecon, and Joseph Kelly, of Mays Landing as Edward R. Knight Award recipients October 8. The recognition took place during the organization’s 61st annual Century Club Gala at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.
