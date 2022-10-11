ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Sugar Factory American Brasserie Opening in Cherry Hill

Sugar Factory American Brasserie, America’s favorite eatery, and celebrity hotspot, expands in New Jersey with their new Cherry Hill location, opening to the public in Fall 2022. The family-friendly, high-energy, celebration destination known for its sweets and treats will be located in the Garden State Park Town Center at...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Poacher Busts Just Keep on Coming; A Bass Bonanza of All-Time Proportions

We are suffering through the latest the traffic signals have been left on in the fall. The big turn-off must await the rescheduled Chowderfest this weekend. Of course, suffering might be a bit much, seeing we are in the midst of some awesome autumnness. The fall feel is ideal for the arriving anglers vying for big money, prizes and, most of all, bragging rights associated with the 2022 Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

AUCTION – Sat. Oct. 29th 10am – Elmer, NJ

Auction for Edward Wentzell 321 Dutch Row Road Elmer, NJ 08318 Saturday, October 29, 2022 10:00 am Very partial listing: ’89 Caterpillar 935B track loader w/bucket, Deere 6’ mower w/3 point hitch, 2004 Deere finish mower, Deere 318 riding mower, SC rom mower, push mowers, cut harrows, bush hog, plow, minka harrow, spring tooth harrow, GM 60s-70s engine and transmission, 60s-70s misc. auto parts and alternators, new Toyota rims, 1972 Buick (no title), 2009 18’ dual axle, utility trailer w/ramp, ’82 13’ Boston Whaler w/motor and trailer, 99 E-Z-Go golf cart, 4 golf cart tires, Craftsman cycle/ATV jack (new), floor and house jacks, welding tanks, air compressor, electric welder, radiators, ladders, hitches, misc. lumber, hand tools, Craftsman tool chest, cutting torch tips, tons of C-clamps – mostly heavy duty, loads of pneumatic tools, lots of small hardware, lead ingots, chain hoists, avis strap, rolls of rope, White’s metal detectors, marbles, bicycles, sleds, cases of Hess trucks, farm bell, vintage Christmas, and lots of boxes yet unopened. Guns: Stevens 12-gauge single shot brake action; Iver Johnson 12 gauge single shot brake action; Harrington & Richardson Topper M48 single shot brake action; Winchester 12 gauge Mod 37 single shot brake action; Garnet 6.5 carbine no firing pin plug barrel; Enfield No MK 1/3 FTR Sportorized; Enfield No 4 Mark 1; Browning 270 Mark 2 Guns and track loader sold at noon. Guns will be transferred through a dealer, must have permit to purchase. Terms: Cash, 10% buyers premium. We do not accept any forms of electronic payment. Joseph F. Pino, Auctioneer 856-358-8049 856-381-1115 (day of sale)
ELMER, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

AtlantiCare recognizes Edward R. Knight Award winners, healthcare heroes during 61st annual Century Club Gala

Event proceeds to benefit Medical Arts Pavilion programs and services. The AtlantiCare Foundation honored Kamal Kassis, M.D. and Dee Kassis, RN, of Absecon, and Joseph Kelly, of Mays Landing as Edward R. Knight Award recipients October 8. The recognition took place during the organization’s 61st annual Century Club Gala at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

