ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WisDOT gives over $132 million in fourth quarter payments to local governments

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmV4J_0iUZrqL500
Traffic flows on the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road on July 11, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Local governments received over $132 million in fourth quarterly payments to fund transportation-related projects, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The payments mean that local governments will be given over $515 million in General Transportation Aids from WisDOT this year, a two-percent boost from 2021. Local governments received nearly $129 million in General Transportation Aids. That money is meant to fund the construction, maintenance and operation of local roads and streets.

The City of Madison received nearly $3 million in General Transportation Aids, and the City of Beloit was given almost $395,000. The City of Janesville was given almost $618,000.

“We are committed to improving our local roads to ensure better reliability for drivers to safely reach to their destination,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Investments in our local transportation network enhances safety, strengthens our state’s economy and enriches our quality of life.”

116 municipalities received a total of over $3 million in Connecting Highway Aids and Milwaukee County was given nearly $256,000 in Expressway Policing Aids.

The City of Columbus was given over $10,500 in Connecting Highway Aids and the City of Portage was given over $31,700. The City of Madison received nearly $142,000.

Connecting Highway Aids pay back municipalities that take on maintenance and traffic control costs for some state highways within their boundaries. The Expressway Policing Aids are meant to help fund the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s efforts to patrol expressways in their area.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59...
WHITEWATER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin lineworker returns from Florida after Ian recovery efforts, many groups still sending support

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two weeks ago Wednesday, people in Florida were hunkered down as Hurricane Ian slammed the Gulf Coast. The category 4 hurricane caused a massive amount of damage. When images and videos of the damage reached Wisconsin, it led many to want to help, including some who headed down south. “You hear how bad the storm was....
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DHS to spend $16 million in grants to boost maternal, child health

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is working with the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Madison to boost maternal and child health in the state. The DHS  announced that $16 million would be spent on grants for the initiative. Each school will receive $5.5 million, and the remaining funds will go towards the DHS’ Maternal and Child...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Portage, WI
City
Beloit, WI
City
Columbus, WI
City
Janesville, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

They escaped the Taliban. Now these women in Wisconsin face a new foe: the high cost of college.

By Zhen Wang  Wisconsin Watch  During the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year from Afghanistan, 148 students from the Asian University for Women made a dramatic escape, narrowly missing gunfire and suicide bombs set off at the overrun Kabul Airport.  Despite the dangers, the women were determined. They knew that with the Taliban back in power, their dreams of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gov. Evers says he wouldn’t sign bill for abortion exceptions if ban stays in place

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn't sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor's race to be about even.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Thompson
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DHS highlights efforts to remove lead from drinking water

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday highlighted statewide efforts to remove lead from the state’s drinking water. The Lead-in-Water Testing and Remediation Initiative helps childcare facilities find and remove lead from drinking water. Typically, children encounter lead from lead paint and paint chips, but 20% of a person’s exposure can come from water, specifically drinking water, the agency said.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Aztalan State Park celebrates 75th anniversary of history, mystery of state’s first town

AZTALAN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Friends of Aztalan State Park recognized the 75th anniversary of Aztalan State Park Saturday morning. Robert Birmingham is the Volunteer Executive Director at the park. He took part in the anniversary celebrations, which included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission. “The state park preserves Wisconsin’s first town, which was...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Traffic Control#Wisdot#Connecting Highway Aids
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy