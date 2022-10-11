WisDOT gives over $132 million in fourth quarter payments to local governments

Traffic flows on the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road on July 11, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Local governments received over $132 million in fourth quarterly payments to fund transportation-related projects, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The payments mean that local governments will be given over $515 million in General Transportation Aids from WisDOT this year, a two-percent boost from 2021. Local governments received nearly $129 million in General Transportation Aids. That money is meant to fund the construction, maintenance and operation of local roads and streets.

The City of Madison received nearly $3 million in General Transportation Aids, and the City of Beloit was given almost $395,000. The City of Janesville was given almost $618,000.

“We are committed to improving our local roads to ensure better reliability for drivers to safely reach to their destination,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Investments in our local transportation network enhances safety, strengthens our state’s economy and enriches our quality of life.”

116 municipalities received a total of over $3 million in Connecting Highway Aids and Milwaukee County was given nearly $256,000 in Expressway Policing Aids.

The City of Columbus was given over $10,500 in Connecting Highway Aids and the City of Portage was given over $31,700. The City of Madison received nearly $142,000.

Connecting Highway Aids pay back municipalities that take on maintenance and traffic control costs for some state highways within their boundaries. The Expressway Policing Aids are meant to help fund the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s efforts to patrol expressways in their area.

