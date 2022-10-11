Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
williamsonhomepage.com
Ian Rollins Raines
Ian Rollins Raines, age 24, passed away on October 3, 2022 in Madison, WI. He was born on April 24, 1998 in Memphis, Tenn. He grew up in Franklin, Tenn., and is a 2016 graduate of Independence High School. He then attended Miami University in Oxford, OH and graduated in 2021 with a degree in finance. He began his career in Madison, Wisc.
williamsonhomepage.com
Lyle Douglas Sexton
Lyle Douglas Sexton, 88, passed away on October 8, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1934, in Romeo, Michigan. After high school he joined the army and served as a Pathfinder with the 11th Airborne at Fort Campbell during the Korean Conflict. In 1956, Lyle married Patricia Ligon and started a family. He earned a master’s degree in History from Western Kentucky University.
williamsonhomepage.com
Week 8 Williamson Medical Center Football Player of the Week: Nolensville's Jackson Bandy and BGA's Donovan Nevils
The week 8 Williamson Medical Center Player of the Week vote was out closest one yet!. In fact, we voting closed late on Wednesday night, we had our first-ever tie with Nolensville junior Jackson Bandy and Battle Ground Academy senior Donovan Nevils each receiving 36.9% of the vote. Bandy and...
williamsonhomepage.com
Nashville approves $50M plan to address homelessness
Despite some skepticism, Metro councilmembers and local nonprofit leaders alike are celebrating the approval of a $50 million plan from the mayor's office as a big step forward in solving Nashville’s homeless crisis. “It's definitely moving in the right direction, and on paper, $50 million sounds like a lot,”...
williamsonhomepage.com
WMC, Bone and Joint Institute, Blood Assurance to hold blood drive Oct. 18
Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee will host a blood drive with Blood Assurance on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The mobile blood drive will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in the BJIT parking lot at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin, with donors receiving a fall-inspired coffee mug.
williamsonhomepage.com
22-year-old woman killed Wednesday in Williamson County storm
A 22-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree during Wednesday evening's severe storms. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, the woman was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV in the 1700 block of Old Natchez Trace in Franklin when "a large tree fell from the left side of the road," striking her vehicle around 4:31 p.m.
williamsonhomepage.com
Registration open for 2022 PumpkinFest costume and community scarecrow contests
Registration is now open for PumpkinFest's costume contest and community scarecrow contest ahead of the 37th annual celebration. This year's event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., on Franklin's Main Street and historic square with more than 50 arts and crafts vendors, 30 food and beverage vendors, KidZone, Autumn Alley interactive experiences, live entertainment and much more.
williamsonhomepage.com
Fire 'significantly damages' Franklin's Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant
A fire "significantly damaged" Franklin's Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant on Monday night. According to a Franklin Fire Department news release, the fire caused more than $250,000 in damage but resulted in no injuries as the building and adjacent businesses were unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor
Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
