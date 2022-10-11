Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 12, 2022. Dillan Shane Santos, 25, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner. Dominque Rondale Dyer, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Brannon Deon Braxton, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.
Christmas Lights Already Going Up In Lake Charles
It's almost the middle of October and we haven't even got to Halloween yet but the city of Lake Charles is getting a jump start on starting to put up Christmas lights up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. We passed by the civic center last week and to our...
KPLC TV
All lanes now open on I-10 W in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 west in Lake Charles has reopened. A four-vehicle accident at the base of the Calcasieu River bridge left the interstate closed Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was diverted to 210 west. There is now congestion on both I-10 west and 210 west. A tanker, another semi,...
Lake Charles Man Gets a Feathered Visitor in His House at Night
Most of us that have had roommates know that sometimes they can be weird. Then we have all had the occasional unwanted or, in this case, an uninvited guest who shows up to the house. The uninvited guest would be the pertinent part of this story. A random chicken took a stroll through his living room.
calcasieu.info
I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12
I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:40 PM, the Lake Charles Police Department reported that all I-10 westbound traffic through Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210 until further notice due to an accident at the base of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.
Eunice News
St. Edmund homecoming queen crowned
Mary Helen Miller, right, a senior at St. Edmund High School, was crowned homecoming queen during Friday’s evening homecoming game. Miller is the daughter of Brad and Tonya Miller and she is pictured with last year’s homecoming queen Greta Miller. (Photo by Tom Dodge)
KPLC TV
Warning: Scam targeting realtors and title companies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local realtor and title company have a warning about an apparent scam targeting their industry. Local realtor Deborah Anderson said the buyer communicated only by email, and offered to pay cash on a million-dollar house. When asked to send $5500 for a deposit, he sent what he said was a $316,000 cashier’s check.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of pulling out gun at Jeff Davis Parish Fair
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after deputies say they saw him pull out a gun during an argument at the Jeff Davis Parish Fair, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies that were at the fair...
KPLC TV
Elton woman arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - An Elton woman has been arrested after a 1-year-old sustained a severe head injury while in her care, Jeff Davis Parish authorities said. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the incident occurred on Sept. 21 while the 1-year-old was being cared for at a residence in Elton. Detectives began investigating on Sept. 27 and an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for Coriana Renee Young, 27.
westcentralsbest.com
Lake Charles Man Sentenced in Firearm Possession
Lake Charles, La - John Robert Stevens, Jr., 35, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of a firearm. Stevens pleaded guilty to the charge on May 25, 2022 which stemmed from an incident that occurred...
KPLC TV
Authorities asking Calcasieu residents to refrain from outdoor burning
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Ward 6 Fire Protection for District 1 is asking Calcasieu residents to refrain from burning anything until the area receives more rain. The request comes as multiple parishes across SWLA have already issued burn bans due to dry conditions. The fire protection unit says they have...
KPLC TV
Dry Creek mother finds mailbox missing from daughter’s grave site
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - A southwest Louisiana mother said she was doing her best to honor her daughter by decorating her gravesite, only to find part of it was tossed out by the cemetery. Alyssa Young was just 13 years old when she died in 2018. “She was just...
KPLC TV
Escapee from Lake Charles halfway house sentenced to 30 months in prison
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. On August 26, 2021, Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, said he was returning from work to the halfway house, but never returned, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman arrested following high-speed chase near Roanoke
Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested following a high-speed chase along Hwy 1126, according to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies attempted to stop a Camaro traveling 115 mph near Keystone Rd. south of Roanoke on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for runaway DeRidder juvenile
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from DeRidder. Aubree Morrison, 15, was last seen on Friendship Ln. on Oct. 10, 2022. She is described as a white female with strawberry-blonde hair. She is 5′1″...
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff home damaged in fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
KPLC TV
2 juveniles arrested after police chase on I-10
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two juveniles were arrested following a police chase on I-10 from Vinton to Lake Charles, authorities say. The eastbound congestion from the chase began around the time I-10 west was opening up in Lake Charles after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a four-vehicle accident.
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
Authorities in Acadia Parish need your help trying to catch a suspect wanted for allegedly intimidating the victim into overpaying for work in her driveway.
‘How can they do that to the elderly’ Gueydan resident concerned, frustrated with high electricity bills
GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) Barton Kibodeaux, a Gueydan resident, says despite having cut back on utility usage at his home he is still faced with a high electric bill. He shared with News 10 that his electricity bill for the month of September was over $700. As frustrated as he is by his own problems, […]
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first week of October is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week, and the Lake Charles Fire Department has some tips for residents in the area. Fires can often destroy everything in their path but having an escape plan could mean the difference between life...
