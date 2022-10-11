ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 12, 2022. Dillan Shane Santos, 25, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner. Dominque Rondale Dyer, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Brannon Deon Braxton, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

All lanes now open on I-10 W in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 west in Lake Charles has reopened. A four-vehicle accident at the base of the Calcasieu River bridge left the interstate closed Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was diverted to 210 west. There is now congestion on both I-10 west and 210 west. A tanker, another semi,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
calcasieu.info

I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12

I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:40 PM, the Lake Charles Police Department reported that all I-10 westbound traffic through Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210 until further notice due to an accident at the base of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

St. Edmund homecoming queen crowned

Mary Helen Miller, right, a senior at St. Edmund High School, was crowned homecoming queen during Friday’s evening homecoming game. Miller is the daughter of Brad and Tonya Miller and she is pictured with last year’s homecoming queen Greta Miller. (Photo by Tom Dodge)
EUNICE, LA
KPLC TV

Warning: Scam targeting realtors and title companies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local realtor and title company have a warning about an apparent scam targeting their industry. Local realtor Deborah Anderson said the buyer communicated only by email, and offered to pay cash on a million-dollar house. When asked to send $5500 for a deposit, he sent what he said was a $316,000 cashier’s check.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Sweat
KPLC TV

Elton woman arrested for cruelty to a juvenile

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - An Elton woman has been arrested after a 1-year-old sustained a severe head injury while in her care, Jeff Davis Parish authorities said. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the incident occurred on Sept. 21 while the 1-year-old was being cared for at a residence in Elton. Detectives began investigating on Sept. 27 and an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for Coriana Renee Young, 27.
ELTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Lake Charles Man Sentenced in Firearm Possession

Lake Charles, La - John Robert Stevens, Jr., 35, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of a firearm. Stevens pleaded guilty to the charge on May 25, 2022 which stemmed from an incident that occurred...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Golden Nugget#Presale Passwords
KPLC TV

Escapee from Lake Charles halfway house sentenced to 30 months in prison

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. On August 26, 2021, Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, said he was returning from work to the halfway house, but never returned, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles woman arrested following high-speed chase near Roanoke

Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested following a high-speed chase along Hwy 1126, according to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies attempted to stop a Camaro traveling 115 mph near Keystone Rd. south of Roanoke on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for runaway DeRidder juvenile

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from DeRidder. Aubree Morrison, 15, was last seen on Friendship Ln. on Oct. 10, 2022. She is described as a white female with strawberry-blonde hair. She is 5′1″...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff home damaged in fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KPLC TV

2 juveniles arrested after police chase on I-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two juveniles were arrested following a police chase on I-10 from Vinton to Lake Charles, authorities say. The eastbound congestion from the chase began around the time I-10 west was opening up in Lake Charles after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a four-vehicle accident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first week of October is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week, and the Lake Charles Fire Department has some tips for residents in the area. Fires can often destroy everything in their path but having an escape plan could mean the difference between life...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy