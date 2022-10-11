Suntex Marina Investors has announced its first acquisition on the Florida panhandle with the purchase of the Legendary Marina in Destin, Fla. Legendary Marina is among the largest dry storage facilities in the United States with over 180,000 square feet of space to accommodate 780 vessels. The property has six marine forklifts with the ability to lift boats up to 53-feet in length. Amenities include unlimited in-and-out of water services; an exterior soap wash; complimentary engine flushes; waste pump-out; a fish cleaning station; ship store with refreshments, boating necessities and apparel; gasoline and diesel fuel; and on-site sales, service and parts. In addition, guests and members can take advantage of a spacious, private bar, gym, locker room with showers, an infinity pool and a patio area that can accommodate up to 200 people.

DESTIN, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO