boatingindustry.com
Suntex acquires Legendary Marina
Suntex Marina Investors has announced its first acquisition on the Florida panhandle with the purchase of the Legendary Marina in Destin, Fla. Legendary Marina is among the largest dry storage facilities in the United States with over 180,000 square feet of space to accommodate 780 vessels. The property has six marine forklifts with the ability to lift boats up to 53-feet in length. Amenities include unlimited in-and-out of water services; an exterior soap wash; complimentary engine flushes; waste pump-out; a fish cleaning station; ship store with refreshments, boating necessities and apparel; gasoline and diesel fuel; and on-site sales, service and parts. In addition, guests and members can take advantage of a spacious, private bar, gym, locker room with showers, an infinity pool and a patio area that can accommodate up to 200 people.
hotelnewsresource.com
RADCO Acquires Three Courtyard by Marriott Hotels in Properties in Pensacola, St. Petersburg and Panama City Beach
The RADCO Companies (RADCO) has added three more properties to its fast-growing portfolio. Focused on growing Southeastern markets with strong business and tourist populations, RADCO has acquired three Courtyard by Marriott hotels along the Gulf Coast with over 300 rooms. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hunter Hotel...
marinebusinessworld.com
Suntex Marinas expands into the Florida Panhandle with acquisition of iconic Legendary Marina
Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today its first acquisition on the Florida panhandle with the purchase of the Legendary Marina in Destin, Florida. Legendary Marina, located in one of Florida's most popular tourist destinations, is among the largest dry storage...
Eastern Shipbuilding Group taking Coast Guard to court?
ALLANTON, Fla. (WMBB) — It appears Eastern Shipbuilding Group is preparing to take the US Coast Guard to federal court. The company dropped its protest with the general accounting office on Tuesday and announced it would seek answers through a different legal path. Eastern filed the protest in July after the Coast Guard awarded the […]
Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
Fort Walton Beach Latin Street Fest to honor Hispanic Heritage
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — For the final week of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Viva Ciclovia Street Fest will line Downtown Fort Walton Beach with live music and events. Festival Details: Saturday, Oct. 15 12 pm- 8 pm Block party style at Ferry Road and First Street Afterparty held at Jake & Henry’s in […]
foodieflashpacker.com
Where to Find The Best Pizza In Orange Beach, Alabama
Renowned for its spectacular sunsets, fabulous beaches, and incredibly fresh seafood, Orange Beach is one of Alabama’s most beautiful holiday spots. However, you might start to yearn for some excellent pizza after all that tanning and strolling along the seaside. And, If you are a resident or a tourist...
Destin Log
History Mystery: Destin fishing during World War II
Many locals and visitors alike are taking part in the 74th Annual Destin Fishing Rodeo this month. Our readers might be interested to know what fishing was like during World War II in Destin, Florida. Our History Mystery this month gives us a pretty clear picture of just how plentiful schools of fish were in the 1940s, but it also shows how difficult it was to catch those fish, due to the war efforts.
Gulf Shores looking to continue ditch cleaning project in 2023
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores wanted to start a proactive effort to refurbish and increase maintenance of drainage infrastructure all across the city. With that in mind, the city council authorized the purchase of new equipment and hiring three additional workers in January to begin the work.
Alabama could be ‘the answer to the country’s supply chain struggles,’ port authority CEO says
Appointed in 2020, John Driscoll serves as Director and CEO of the Alabama Port Authority, which oversees the Port of Mobile. The port is on track for a record number of containers this year and keeps expanding. Before coming to Mobile, Driscoll served as the director of the Port of...
Carnival Ecstasy makes final departure, new ship planned for Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port City’s favorite cruise ship set sail on its final voyage to Mexico today. But the cruise line plans to bring a new ship to Mobile in October 2023. Many passengers were saddened by this news, including the ship’s captain Michele Coppola, who says this last trip in Mobile is […]
Plans in the works for refurbishing old Frith's Bait Shop property
Short-term rentals, retail space and mobile vendor court in plans. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – A new, fresh look is coming to an iconic corner in Gulf Shores in an innovative approach merging the old with the new at the former Frith’s Bait Shop location. Frith’s...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 10-11-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
WKRG
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens, Slowing before shifting south
Mobile, ALA. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Karl continues to strengthen as it lingers in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl is the eleventh named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating the disturbance Tuesday afternoon found a well-defined low-level center and winds...
3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
click orlando
Pregnant Florida freediver spears pending world record fish
DESTIN, Fla. – It’s one thing to be 40 and freediving with a polespear, but to be eight months pregnant and nail a pending world record black drum is a whole other thing. Destin’s Julie Augustine did just that Oct. 1. “It was crazy, that’s not how...
madeinalabama.com
Novelis kicks off construction on $2.5 billion Alabama aluminum mill
The start of the construction project was celebrated last Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony at the site that was attended by Governor Kay Ivey and company and local officials. “Today marks an important milestone for our Novelis team as we ramp up construction and grow our team,” said Tom Boney,...
Blue Angels return from West Coast tour today
Final Update: The Blue Angels started Buzzing the Beach in Fort Morgan stayed on the beach through Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. They flew to the middle of Perdido Key before turning north. The east end of Perdido Key to Pensacola Beach didn't get the buzz today. The Blues arrived...
Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
