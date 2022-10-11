Read full article on original website
Balloon Fest donates $10,000 to Foundation Park
Accepting the donation is Foundation Board Member, Alan Owen. Centralia Chamber of Commerce board members photographed are Jesus Santiago, Damon Harbison, George Evans, JJ DeMattei – Balloon Fest Chair, Bo Baer, Hilari Queen, Wendy Jourdan, Linda Dabney, and Emily Kracht. “We appreciate the Centralia Foundation as a partner in...
United Way purchases care items for Care Pantry
One of United Way’s initiatives to provide essential care items to communities is being fulfilled through Care Pantries. These pantries, located at Dream Center Closet and Malaysia’s World, both residing at City Hope Church in Centralia, IL, contain personal care items for young girls to better their health and quality of life. UWSCI purchased and placed ninety-six Bath & Body Works lotions and perfumes in Centralia’s Care Pantries recently.
Centralia ESDA seeks volunteers
Centralia Chamber of Commerce recognizes the importance of Centralia ESDA’s efforts in our community and for Balloon Fest. “They keep our community events safe. As volunteers, Bob Moulder and the officers with ESDA go above and beyond to answer calls and address security concerns,” says Marcus Holland, Executive Director of Centralia Chamber of Commerce.
KC Landers honored for Phi Theta Kappa Service
Kaskaskia College Teacher Education Professor Erin Landers was honored and awarded a ten-year pin for her service as the KC chapter advisor for the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as scholars...
Centralia to Commence with Fall Leaf Vacuuming
The City of Centralia will start the leaf vacuuming service for City residents of Centralia as of Monday, October 24, 2022. The vacuuming service will last for a period of 8 weeks ending on December 16, 2022. The service will follow routes as established in August 2012 (see website at www.cityofcentralia.org for map). The usual landscape waste and limbs will continue to be collected every week in approved paper bags.
SSM Health to Offer Free Health Screenings
The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois is teaming up with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital to provide a free kidney and health screening on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for all community members. St. Mary’s Hospital will also be hosting a wellness fair in conjunction with the NKFI health screening event. Both events will be held at St. Mary’s Hospital Gymnasium located at 500 North Pleasant Avenue, Centralia, IL, 62801.
Carbondale Community High School – Dress Code
Here at Carbondale Community High School (CCHS), students have a specific dress code that has to be followed in the school. Students aren’t allowed to wear crop tops, durags, head scarfs, hats, and pajamas. I got the opportunity to interview some of my classmates on this new school year dress code rules. I asked four individual seniors some questions due to the dress code rules. Here’s what Madison Joyce, Patricia Langguth, Knowledge Gayles, and Janelle Thompson said.
Voiture 516 Awards Nursing Scholarship at KC
Marion County 40 & 8 Voiture 516 and Kaskaskia College Associate Degree Nursing Program are proud to announce that nursing student Cailey Maxey of Centralia was recently awarded a $500 scholarship to assist her with her studies financially. Cailey wishes to continue a long family tradition of service in nursing to assist people in need. This scholarship will assist her in reaching that goal. She has also expressed an interest in continuing her education for a BSN after completing her program at Kaskaskia College.
City Wide Fall Cleanup Week of October 17-21
The City of Centralia would like to announce that this year’s fall city wide cleanup event is scheduled for Monday, October 17th through Friday, October 22rd, 2022. This curbside pickup service is provided by the City of Centralia Public Works Department. Participation is limited to single-family residences, town homes, condominiums and apartments that do not exceed four units per building. All items are to be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. on the assigned pickup day.
Electronic Recycling Event Announcement
The Washington County Solid Waste Committee will hold its next Electronic Waste Collection Event on Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Nashville Community Center parking lot. The event is free of charge but must only collect a. precise list of electronic waste. The...
Carbondale Mall of 2022!
Carbondale mall is crashing down! Carbondale University Mall was a part of my childhood and memories. As the years passed, it started coming down one by one. It all started in 2020 when the pandemic (Covid-19) came out. Stores were losing business because no one could leave to do any shopping so a lot of online shopping began. When that happened Macey’s was the first store to get closed down, A couple months later JC Penny was next which was 2 of the main biggest stores carbondale had then little stores like Pink, Justice, Gloria Jeans, etc.
Red flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The majority of the Heartland is under a red flag warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything. The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.
Police Beat for Thursday, October 13th. 2022
A 23-year-old Odin man has been arrested on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took Cody Lindsey of Perkins Street to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Motion detector leads to arrest of Central City man for burglary
Centralia Police say a motion detector led to the discovery of a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of South Maple Street early Wednesday morning. 43-year-old Scott Hamburg of Breese Street was taken into custody after he allegedly broke out a second window and ran from police about a block before being tazed. He was arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer.
Ill. murder suspect takes the stand in day 8 of trial
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - A Fairfield man took the stand in his own murder trial on Wednesday. He’s accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols. Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.
Southern Illinois Healthcare names new president, CEO
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system based in Carbondale, Ill., announced its new president and CEO effective as of December 12, 2022. John Antes of St. Louis, Mo. will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who earlier this year announced plans to retire at the end of 2022.
Multiple Warrants And Thefts Reported By The White County Sheriff’s Department
White County Sheriff Randy Graves is releasing a week’s worth of activity by his department. Most recently on Monday, Sheriff’s authorities met with 32 year old Amy Ward in the lobby of the department. The rural Carmi woman said she was there to turn herself in on a White County warrant for Domestic Battery. The charge dates back to September 11th. Ward was booked, bonded out to $300 cash plus booking fee and is due in court November 14th before Judge Dinn.
Gas leak repaired that caused several homes to be evacuated in West Frankfort at Van Buren, Poplar Streets
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The gas leak on Van Buren and Poplar Streets in West Frankfort has been repaired. Workers will still be in the area, and fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use caution around workers. A gas leak was reported in the...
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged meth delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charie Brewer of Sanders Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 36-year-old Chaise Deadmond of South Sycamore Street in Centralia for domestic battery. Three others were arrested...
