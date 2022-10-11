Board of commissioners pass $20 million proposal for Emory Hillandale Hospital, Grady Hospital

Read full article on original website
Atlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments
Luxury home developments have outpaced low-to-moderate-income housing construction for a decade. But Atlanta’s low-incom...
Atlanta council tables proposal to turn hospital site into equity center
Atlanta City Council members have held off on advancing a proposal to study the possibility of turning the Atlanta Medic...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
fox5atlanta.com
Court backlog prevents Clayton County landlords from evicting tenants
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The frustrations continue in Clayton County as landlords say they feel hopeless as they aren’t able to evict tenants. This comes as the court system is backed up due to COVID and staffing shortages. FOX 5 first reported about this issue at the beginning of...
DeKalb County’s internal auditors refusing to release critical report
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County’s internal auditors are refusing to release an obviously critical report of the county’s Oracle software system, which is used to manage everything from human resources to purchasing to payroll for a government that spends about $1.2 billion a year. It’s clear...
Georgia pastor's wife shot in head while sleeping passes away
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman shot by a stray bullet while sleeping in her home in Decatur has died. Lashunda Ellison was sleeping at her home along Wilkins Court last Wednesday when a bullet came through the house around midnight and struck her head, DeKalb County Police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff pleas with Atlanta City Council after more violence at Fulton County Jail
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is urging the Atlanta City Council to approve a measure signed by Mayor Andre Dickens to transfer inmates from the county jail to to the city jail in an effort to relieve overcrowding. The sheriff says violence has been out of control due to the excessive inmate population.
wabe.org
Georgia ACLU joins civil rights organizations urging Atlanta to drop detention center lease
Last week, the ACLU of Georgia sent a letter to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the entire city council with a clear ask: reverse the decision to lease the city’s detention center to Fulton County. And the organization wasn’t alone. The letter was co-signed by more than 60 civil...
buckhead.com
Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community
Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
Nearly half of Fulton’s jail inmates are unindicted, ACLU study finds
An ACLU analysis of Fulton County’s inmate population found the jail overcrowding crisis is mainly driven by delayed ind...
DeKalb police investigating hit and run near GBI office, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run near the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Decatur. A neighbor called and informed Channel 2 two MARTA buses were stopped and traffic was at a standstill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
fox5atlanta.com
KSU students find racial slur spray painted across hall of off-campus apartment complex
MARIETTA, Ga. - Kennessaw State University students at an off-campus apartment complex in Cobb County say they discovered a racial slur spray-painted on the wall of their building Wednesday morning. Now, the complex and Cobb County police are investigating. Several students say when they stepped out of their apartments the...
Atlanta Police Department to buy back guns at Saturday event
The Atlanta Police Department wants to get guns off the streets and out of the wrong hands....
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause ‘spike’ in voter turnout in upcoming election
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Two incumbent Gwinnett County commissioners face challengers
In-person early voting begins Monday.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Stallworth, Brandon Timothy 760 Colt Ln Conyers, GA 30012 Arrested
Stallworth, Brandon Timothy 760 Colt Ln Conyers, GA 30012 Arrested 12-12-2010 Convicted 03-19-2012 Aggravated child molestation Gwinnett County 911-83927 10/12/2022.
Metro Atlanta fire department mourns the loss of one of its own
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Newnan Fire Department is mourning the death of one of their firefighters they say died. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fire officials did not say how firefighter Damien Sorrells died, but praised his service and how well-loved he was and how his presence would be missed.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A drive discovered the body lying...
Vape, smoke shops in Gwinnett County see increase in break-ins, stores increasing security measures
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Another break-in at a Gwinnett County smoke shop follows a trend of break-ins at similar stores across the county in 2022. Video captured the moments five people in hoodies smashed their way into Smoke and Toke in Lawrenceville last Wednesday night. The store owner told...
