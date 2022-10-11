ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Board of commissioners pass $20 million proposal for Emory Hillandale Hospital, Grady Hospital

By Christine Fonville
thechampionnewspaper.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
State
Georgia State
Lithonia, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emory Healthcare#Emergency Department#Medical Services#General Health#Emory Hillandale Hospital
buckhead.com

Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community

Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A drive discovered the body lying...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy