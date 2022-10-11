ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Collective Espresso Opens New Coffee Shop in Northern Kentucky

By CityBeat Staff
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493H6s_0iUZqtsd00
Collective Espresso's Newport storefront

Northern Kentuckians in search of craft caffeinated beverages now have another option to procure their coffee.

Collective Espresso hosted a soft opening for its third coffee shop on Oct. 8.

Located in the former flow coffee space at 121 W. 10th St. in Newport, this storefront offers the same espresso menu as the other two Collective spots in Northside and Over-the-Rhine. It also sells
North South Baking Co. pastries.

According to a post on Instagram, current hours are 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday through Monday, with daily hours starting in November.
Co-owners Dave Hart and Dustin Miller opened their first Collective Espresso location on Woodward Street
in Over-the-Rhine in 2012.

In an interview with CityBeat that year, Hart explained the driving ethos behind the Collective experience.

“Each cup of coffee is made-to-order,” he said. “We don’t want to be so slow that it’s frustrating to get a cup of coffee here, but we like the idea of people being able to chill out for a few minutes and have a real coffee experience.”

For more information, visit collectiveespresso.com.

Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .

Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

The 15 Worst Kroger Stores in Greater Cincinnati, According to Reddit Users

While Greater Cincinnati offers its fair share of grocery shopping options, no store is quite as trusted as Kroger. Kroger’s popularity is no doubt directly linked to the fact that the grocery chain was founded right here in the Queen City. Sadly, being Kroger’s hometown doesn’t seem to mean much these days. According to Reddit, Cincinnati might be home to a few brand spanking new stores and “shopping concepts,” but there also are several Kroger stores that are unsafe and in disrepair.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

10 must-see Blink 2022 attractions in Northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll...
COVINGTON, KY
103GBF

Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It

Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Espresso#Northern Kentucky#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#New Coffee Shop#Newport#Northern Kentuckians#North South Baking Co#Google News#Apple News
Fox 19

Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - An Amber Alert for a 16-year-old Kentucky girl has been canceled. She was found safe, according to Kentucky State Police. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKYT 27

Kentucky observes PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day for first time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Carter Cox’s parents say when he was born he was a healthy baby. When Carter turned two, his parents started to notice some sensory issues. He was diagnosed with autism by the time he was three. “But it was sort of a cyclical thing, every...
KENTUCKY STATE
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
linknky.com

Fort Wright takes first steps to eliminate motor vehicle tax

Fort Wright has taken the first step towards eliminating the motor vehicle tax, just like Mayor Dave Hatter challenged his city to do in September. “We have the lowest income tax in Kenton County and you are about to get a property tax cut to boot,” said Hatter at the September Fort Wright meeting. “So if you are a business, and you want to put some money back in your pocket this is the place to be folks, right here.”
FORT WRIGHT, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
521
Followers
299
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy