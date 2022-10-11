Collective Espresso Opens New Coffee Shop in Northern Kentucky
Northern Kentuckians in search of craft caffeinated beverages now have another option to procure their coffee.
Collective Espresso hosted a soft opening for its third coffee shop on Oct. 8.
Located in the former flow coffee space at 121 W. 10th St. in Newport, this storefront offers the same espresso menu as the other two Collective spots in Northside and Over-the-Rhine. It also sells North South Baking Co. pastries.
According to a post on Instagram, current hours are 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday through Monday, with daily hours starting in November.
Co-owners Dave Hart and Dustin Miller opened their first Collective Espresso location on Woodward Street in Over-the-Rhine in 2012.
In an interview with CityBeat that year, Hart explained the driving ethos behind the Collective experience.
“Each cup of coffee is made-to-order,” he said. “We don’t want to be so slow that it’s frustrating to get a cup of coffee here, but we like the idea of people being able to chill out for a few minutes and have a real coffee experience.”
For more information, visit collectiveespresso.com.
