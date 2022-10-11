ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?

Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
Georgia Is the Next State on Wawa’s New Store List

The first Georgia location of a Wawa convenience store should open by 2024 as the chain continues to expand, writes Beth McKibben for atlanta.eater.com. The popular convenience store chain has been finding success with new locations in Florida, so the company announced Oct. 5 that nearby Georgia is its next Southeastern target.
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Gov. McMaster, SC state officials discuss CJ Cup tournament

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - We’re just one week away from the start of the CJ Cup tournament in Jasper County!. Today, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster along with other state officials gathered to express their excitement!. The Director of South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism says...
