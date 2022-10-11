Read full article on original website
3 ways to watch the Warnock-Walker Georgia Senate Debate on Friday
On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group.
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause ‘spike’ in voter turnout in upcoming election
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Georgia news organizations, including the AJC, collaborate on 2022 voters’ poll
More than a hundred Georgia news organizations have joined to release a poll of the state’s likely voters, a new initiat...
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Georgia for the November 8 election
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November 8 election in Georgia. If you aren’t registered, registering to vote in Georgia is easy and can be done online. Whether you are or aren’t currently registered, here are the answers to some of your questions about registering and voting in Georgia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabe.org
New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions
A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians – particularly Black voters – continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law. Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the law.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia election guide 2022: Everything you need to know as a Peach State voter
Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls and decide who represents and governs one of the country's most important swing states. This November, all eyes will be on Georgia, which has the makings of becoming a swing state. Georgians will have a lot to...
Challenger maintains funding edge in Georgia superintendent’s race
Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy leads Republican incumbent Richard Woods in campaign fundraising.
Which candidates are Georgians searching for ahead of the Nexstar Senate Debate?
With less than a month until election day, all eyes are on the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
Georgia Is the Next State on Wawa’s New Store List
The first Georgia location of a Wawa convenience store should open by 2024 as the chain continues to expand, writes Beth McKibben for atlanta.eater.com. The popular convenience store chain has been finding success with new locations in Florida, so the company announced Oct. 5 that nearby Georgia is its next Southeastern target.
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive
One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
fox5atlanta.com
Participants frustrated with cash assistance program
FOX 5 News has received numerous emails about issued with Georgia's Cash Assistance Program. Now the state is responding.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
wtoc.com
Gov. McMaster, SC state officials discuss CJ Cup tournament
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - We’re just one week away from the start of the CJ Cup tournament in Jasper County!. Today, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster along with other state officials gathered to express their excitement!. The Director of South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism says...
NBC News
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the fifth of the month and based on the last two digits of your SNAP ID number. The program is run by the...
Road rage shootings far too common in Georgia, statistics show
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Police are investigating another deadly interstate shooting in the metro. A man was killed on Interstate 285 in Dekalb County. Crews had to shut down the road for two hours. Traffic is flowing once again near the I-285 and I-675 interchange, but just hours ago, it...
