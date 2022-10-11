Read full article on original website
City Wide Fall Cleanup Week of October 17-21
The City of Centralia would like to announce that this year’s fall city wide cleanup event is scheduled for Monday, October 17th through Friday, October 22rd, 2022. This curbside pickup service is provided by the City of Centralia Public Works Department. Participation is limited to single-family residences, town homes, condominiums and apartments that do not exceed four units per building. All items are to be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. on the assigned pickup day.
Centralia ESDA seeks volunteers
Centralia Chamber of Commerce recognizes the importance of Centralia ESDA’s efforts in our community and for Balloon Fest. “They keep our community events safe. As volunteers, Bob Moulder and the officers with ESDA go above and beyond to answer calls and address security concerns,” says Marcus Holland, Executive Director of Centralia Chamber of Commerce.
Balloon Fest donates $10,000 to Foundation Park
Accepting the donation is Foundation Board Member, Alan Owen. Centralia Chamber of Commerce board members photographed are Jesus Santiago, Damon Harbison, George Evans, JJ DeMattei – Balloon Fest Chair, Bo Baer, Hilari Queen, Wendy Jourdan, Linda Dabney, and Emily Kracht. “We appreciate the Centralia Foundation as a partner in...
vandaliaradio.com
County Board Approves Appointment of New Fayette County EMA Director
Fayette County has a new Emergency Management Agency Director. During Tuesday night’s monthly meeting of the Fayette County Board, a motion to approve the appointment of Rachel Denning as he new EMA Director was put before the board. Board member Doug Knebel asked Denning of her qualifications for the position, to which she gave the board a portion of her resume including working for Rural Med, having several certifications pertaining to emergency management, had been on deployments to help with weather-related and health-related emergencies and also relayed that she had just been accepted into an undergrad program for Emergency Management through St. Louis University. After hearing from Denning, the board unanimously approved the appointment of Denning by a vote of 14-0. Denning will now take over for Kendra Craig who is the former EMA Director who stepped back into the position on an interim basis to fill the position after Director Tony Hicks left the position for another job.
JCHS to offer “The Prairie State Primer” program
The Jefferson County Historical Society and John Lynn will present “The Prairie State Primer” at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. John Lynn of Peoria has photographed all 2400 Illinois cities, villages, and towns. He has also hiked, biked, and...
Voiture 516 Awards Nursing Scholarship at KC
Marion County 40 & 8 Voiture 516 and Kaskaskia College Associate Degree Nursing Program are proud to announce that nursing student Cailey Maxey of Centralia was recently awarded a $500 scholarship to assist her with her studies financially. Cailey wishes to continue a long family tradition of service in nursing to assist people in need. This scholarship will assist her in reaching that goal. She has also expressed an interest in continuing her education for a BSN after completing her program at Kaskaskia College.
Electronic Recycling Event Announcement
The Washington County Solid Waste Committee will hold its next Electronic Waste Collection Event on Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Nashville Community Center parking lot. The event is free of charge but must only collect a. precise list of electronic waste. The...
Centralia to Commence with Fall Leaf Vacuuming
The City of Centralia will start the leaf vacuuming service for City residents of Centralia as of Monday, October 24, 2022. The vacuuming service will last for a period of 8 weeks ending on December 16, 2022. The service will follow routes as established in August 2012 (see website at www.cityofcentralia.org for map). The usual landscape waste and limbs will continue to be collected every week in approved paper bags.
United Way purchases care items for Care Pantry
One of United Way’s initiatives to provide essential care items to communities is being fulfilled through Care Pantries. These pantries, located at Dream Center Closet and Malaysia’s World, both residing at City Hope Church in Centralia, IL, contain personal care items for young girls to better their health and quality of life. UWSCI purchased and placed ninety-six Bath & Body Works lotions and perfumes in Centralia’s Care Pantries recently.
SSM Health to Offer Free Health Screenings
The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois is teaming up with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital to provide a free kidney and health screening on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for all community members. St. Mary’s Hospital will also be hosting a wellness fair in conjunction with the NKFI health screening event. Both events will be held at St. Mary’s Hospital Gymnasium located at 500 North Pleasant Avenue, Centralia, IL, 62801.
siue.edu
Metro East Residents Turnout for Free Computers, Distributed by East St. Louis Learning Resource Center and PCs for People
More than 200 desktop and laptop computers were given away to eligible Metro East residents on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The computer giveaway was made possible by PCs for People and the SIUE East St. Louis Learning Resource Center (LRC), according...
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
wrul.com
Multiple Warrants And Thefts Reported By The White County Sheriff’s Department
White County Sheriff Randy Graves is releasing a week’s worth of activity by his department. Most recently on Monday, Sheriff’s authorities met with 32 year old Amy Ward in the lobby of the department. The rural Carmi woman said she was there to turn herself in on a White County warrant for Domestic Battery. The charge dates back to September 11th. Ward was booked, bonded out to $300 cash plus booking fee and is due in court November 14th before Judge Dinn.
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
edglentoday.com
Haine Seeks Forfeiture Of 287 Catalytic Converters Seized From Premises Of Business
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine announced Wednesday that his office is seeking the forfeiture of 287 catalytic converters that investigators seized from the premises of a scrap-metal dealer in East Alton. Haine filed a forfeiture case that alleges proper records were not kept when...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event
MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
terriertimesnews.com
Carbondale Mall of 2022!
Carbondale mall is crashing down! Carbondale University Mall was a part of my childhood and memories. As the years passed, it started coming down one by one. It all started in 2020 when the pandemic (Covid-19) came out. Stores were losing business because no one could leave to do any shopping so a lot of online shopping began. When that happened Macey’s was the first store to get closed down, A couple months later JC Penny was next which was 2 of the main biggest stores carbondale had then little stores like Pink, Justice, Gloria Jeans, etc.
recordpatriot.com
Chick-Fil-A building quickly comes together
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chick-Fil-A will open its first Glen Carbon location within the Orchard Town Center development. The site will cover almost 5,000-square-feet and sport a dual-lane drive-through to hold as many as 50 vehicles at once. As of Oct. 2, the...
Is sunken treasure in the muddy Mississippi River? Probably, if you know where to look
Calling all treasure hunters from St. Louis, grab your metal detectors. Sunken treasure in the Mississippi Rive
southernillinoisnow.com
Motion detector leads to arrest of Central City man for burglary
Centralia Police say a motion detector led to the discovery of a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of South Maple Street early Wednesday morning. 43-year-old Scott Hamburg of Breese Street was taken into custody after he allegedly broke out a second window and ran from police about a block before being tazed. He was arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer.
