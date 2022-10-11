Fayette County has a new Emergency Management Agency Director. During Tuesday night’s monthly meeting of the Fayette County Board, a motion to approve the appointment of Rachel Denning as he new EMA Director was put before the board. Board member Doug Knebel asked Denning of her qualifications for the position, to which she gave the board a portion of her resume including working for Rural Med, having several certifications pertaining to emergency management, had been on deployments to help with weather-related and health-related emergencies and also relayed that she had just been accepted into an undergrad program for Emergency Management through St. Louis University. After hearing from Denning, the board unanimously approved the appointment of Denning by a vote of 14-0. Denning will now take over for Kendra Craig who is the former EMA Director who stepped back into the position on an interim basis to fill the position after Director Tony Hicks left the position for another job.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO