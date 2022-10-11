NFL Week 5 coaching grades: Eagles, Saints receive passing grades after winning game plans

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, celebrates with fans after defeating the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 9. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) The Associated Press

Week 5 saw the first head coach to be fired this season as Matt Rhule lost his job in Carolina after posting an 11-27 career head coaching record.

The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated in Week 5 behind another stout performance by their offensive line and the Houston Texans notched their first win of the season versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Every team in the NFL has at least one victory. The 2022, 2018 and 1990 seasons are the only seasons since 1970 in which every team has at least one win through Week 5.

How much of an influence did coaches have on the outcomes in Week 5? USA TODAY Sports examines the performances of several coaching staffs in Week 5.

New Orleans Saints coaching staff: A

Playing without quarterback Jameis Winston for the second straight week, the Saints relied heavily on utility man Taysom Hill. It proved to be a winning game plan.

Hill accounted for four touchdowns in a 39-32 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Hill ran for a game-high 112 yards and three rushing touchdowns and passed for a TD.

Hill patiently waited for a hole to develop on his 60-yard touchdown scamper. His patience, vision and burst through the hole is impressive.

Hill is the third player in NFL history to have at least 100 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass in a single game.

The Saints should incorporate Hill in their game plan each week regardless if Winston or Andy Dalton starts at quarterback. He makes New Orleans’ offense unique and tough to defend.

Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff: B

Jalen Hurts had his seventh career game with multiple rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the second most ever by a quarterback, only behind Cam Newton (10). Hurts’ success running the football is attributed to Philadelphia’s ability to win at the line of scrimmage.

Hurts had two touchdowns on QB sneaks because the Eagles won in the trenches.

Hurts’ second TD on a QB sneak

Eagles run game coordinator and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland deserves a lot of credit. The Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in football and they are prepared each week.

Washington Commanders coaching staff: C

Carson Wentz probably had his best performance as a Commanders quarterback. He had a season-best 359 passing yards. But Washington’s final sequence on offense was basic and it resulted in a back-breaking interception.

It would’ve been advantageous for the Commanders to get wide receiver Terry McLaurin isolated wide right versus the Titans’ zone coverage. Instead, McLaurin was lined up close to the left tackle and ran a quick slant right in the middle of Tennessee’s zone defense.

Washington didn’t put its best offensive playmaker in a position to succeed in the most important play of the game.

Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff: D

Chargers coach Brandon Staley might want to send Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York a thank you card. The Browns kicker bailed out Staley for inexplicably going for it on fourth down.

On fourth-and-short from their own 46-yard line with one minute and 14 seconds remaining, the Chargers opted to go for it despite nursing a 30-28 lead. The decision failed miserably as Justin Herbert’s pass to WR Mike Williams was broken up by Browns CB Martin Emerson.

Cleveland took over possession with a prime opportunity to convert a game-winning field goal. The Browns picked up a first down, which set up a potential game-winning field goal. However, luckily for Staley and the Chargers, York’s kick sailed wide right.

Staley, a defensive-minded head coach, should’ve punted the football from the Chargers’ 46-yard line and trusted his defense. Yet, Staley put the entire team in a compromising situation that almost cost them the road win.

Chargers Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was inactive due to a hamstring injury, aired out his feelings about Staley’s perplexing decision on social media during the game.

Arizona Cardinals coaching staff: F

The Cardinals had a chance to tie or win the game on their final possession, and failed to do either because of poor situational football.

Arizona had earned a first down on the Eagles’ 34-yard line with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. But the next four plays illustrated that they were ill-prepared for the situation.

Instead of having predetermined plays, to set the team up for a go-ahead touchdown or at least a game-tying field goal, the Cardinals spiked the ball on first down. On second down, Kyle Murray scrambled up the middle and slid a half a yard short of the first down marker (poor awareness by the QB) and then proceeded to spike the ball on third down on Philadelphia’s 25 yard-line.

On the ensuing play, the awful planning, bad clock management and poor awareness was exacerbated by kicker Matt Ammendola’s missed game-tying 43-yard field goal.

Bonus

Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff: D

Instead of tying the game on an extra point with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels decided to go for a two-point conversion. The two-point play was a Josh Jacobs run up the middle that was denied.

The Raiders did have a chance to win the game on their next possession after forcing a Kansas City punt, but the Chiefs defense was able to make a game-winning stop on fourth down.

If the Raiders kicked the extra point the game would’ve presumably went into overtime. Furthermore, the Raiders had the kicking advantage which should have encouraged McDaniels to play for overtime late. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson was a second-team All-Pro in 2021 and Matthew Wright was elevated off Kansas City’s practice squad due to starter Harrison Butker’s nagging ankle injury.

Sure, there are analytics people who like the two-point decision, but it defied common sense.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers officiating crew: F

This post grades coaches but I’d be remiss if I didn’t give the officiating crew in the Falcons vs. Bucs game an F. The roughing the passer call on Falcons DT Grady Jarrett was an egregious penalty.

The roughing the passer call nullified a sack, gave the Bucs a first down and shutdown any chance Atlanta had at rallying back to get a huge road win.

The NFL might as well put flags on quarterbacks if that is roughing the passer.

The roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones on Monday night underscored that the NFL needs to modify the roughing the passer penalty. The Raiders vs. Chiefs officiating crew don't get a passing grade either.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 5 coaching grades: Eagles, Saints receive passing grades after winning game plans