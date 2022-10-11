ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.V. Club

Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick

My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
Interesting Engineering

Giant four-legged kangaroo survived until 20,000 years ago, study reveals

A four-legged giant kangaroo that formerly roamed Papua New Guinea (PNG) may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, a press release announced on Friday. The fresh analysis indicates the kangaroo lived long after other large-bodied 'megafauna' on mainland Australia went extinct and underscores the significance of the use of modern analytical techniques to confirm timelines of life on Earth.
hypebeast.com

'The Devil in the White City' Director Todd Field Departs Hulu Series After Keanu Reeves

Director Todd Field has exited Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu‘s The Devil in the White City series adaptation just days after lead actor Keanu Reeves. According to Variety, a reason for his departure nor a possible connection to Reeves’ move were not confirmed, but the project is now looking for a new director. This only lengthens the production time of the series, which has been in the works since 2010 when DiCaprio purchased the movie rights and initially planned the project as a film directed by Scorsese.
Complex

Tom Cruise Reportedly in Talks to Shoot Feature Film in Outer Space

Tom Cruise is working towards finalizing a deal that will make him the first actor to shoot a feature film in outer space, TMZ reports. Cruise is said to be speaking with the Universal Films Entertainment Group about filming at the International Space Station, accomplishing a goal that has been years in the making. While movies like the Cruise-narrated documentary Space Station 3D and 2012’s Apogee of Fear were filmed at the ISS, the actor aims to become the first civilian to perform a space walk.
EW.com

Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere

We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
Collider

Keanu Reeves Reveals His Dream Superhero Role in the MCU

Surprisingly, Keanu Reeves is one megastar who hasn’t joined the growing league of Marvel or DC superheroes yet. Fans have been speculating about the Matrix actor's superhero stint for quite a while now, with ample rumors circulating of him joining one franchise or the other to no avail. He recently voiced Batman in League of Superpets, and that’s as close as he could come to having a superhero performance. He recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak about his new comic book Brzrkr, and revealed to fans which Marvel superhero he’d like to play.
E! News

Keanu Reeves Exits Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese’s Series Devil In the White City

Keanu Reeves on the small screen anytime soon. The actor, who was set to make his television debut in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu and Paramount TV series The Devil in the White City, will no longer appear the series, Entertainment Weekly reported Oct. 7. No reason for his departure was given, and reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to E!'s requests for comment.
IndieWire

Neil deGrasse Tyson Fact-Checks ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise Should Be ‘Very Dead’

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is calling Tom Cruise’s stunts in “Top Gun: Maverick” an impossible mission. The global blockbuster sequel to “Top Gun” begins with Cruise, reprising his role as Navy pilot Maverick, hitting Mach 10.5 and having to eject from the cockpit. Tyson took to Twitter to point out that Maverick would “splatter” immediately after leaving the plane.
