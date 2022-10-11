Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
Neil deGrasse Tyson debunks Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ plane stunt: ‘His body would splatter’
Neil deGrasse Tyson said Tom Cruise's pilot shouldn't survive the "Top Gun: Maverick" opening stunt. The scientist took to Twitter to explain how the supersonic speeds would've killed him. Tyson also suggested an interesting change to the movie's climactic scenes. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has become a reliable source of...
Tom Cruise to reportedly lift off into space for new movie with ‘The Bourne Identity’ director
Tom Cruise may be headed for a new mission, and this time it’s in space. The "Mission Impossible" actor and "The Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman have reportedly reached out to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley for a movie that will be out of this world. The...
EW.com
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Giant four-legged kangaroo survived until 20,000 years ago, study reveals
A four-legged giant kangaroo that formerly roamed Papua New Guinea (PNG) may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, a press release announced on Friday. The fresh analysis indicates the kangaroo lived long after other large-bodied 'megafauna' on mainland Australia went extinct and underscores the significance of the use of modern analytical techniques to confirm timelines of life on Earth.
Neil DeGrasse Tyson And Elon Musk Talked About How Tom Cruise Should Have 'Splattered' In A Specific Top Gun: Maverick Scene
Neil DeGrasse Tyson has some issues with Top Gun: Maverick and Elon Musk got in on the action.
hypebeast.com
'The Devil in the White City' Director Todd Field Departs Hulu Series After Keanu Reeves
Director Todd Field has exited Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu‘s The Devil in the White City series adaptation just days after lead actor Keanu Reeves. According to Variety, a reason for his departure nor a possible connection to Reeves’ move were not confirmed, but the project is now looking for a new director. This only lengthens the production time of the series, which has been in the works since 2010 when DiCaprio purchased the movie rights and initially planned the project as a film directed by Scorsese.
Complex
Tom Cruise Reportedly in Talks to Shoot Feature Film in Outer Space
Tom Cruise is working towards finalizing a deal that will make him the first actor to shoot a feature film in outer space, TMZ reports. Cruise is said to be speaking with the Universal Films Entertainment Group about filming at the International Space Station, accomplishing a goal that has been years in the making. While movies like the Cruise-narrated documentary Space Station 3D and 2012’s Apogee of Fear were filmed at the ISS, the actor aims to become the first civilian to perform a space walk.
IGN
Brendan Fraser Reveals Why He Thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy Movie Bombed, Open to a Fourth Movie
It’s been 14 years since Brendan Fraser last played Rick O'Connell in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon, but the actor is open to reprising the role, and he also has some thoughts on why the 2017 series reboot starring Tom Cruise failed to take off. In an interview...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
EW.com
Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere
We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
Collider
Keanu Reeves Reveals His Dream Superhero Role in the MCU
Surprisingly, Keanu Reeves is one megastar who hasn’t joined the growing league of Marvel or DC superheroes yet. Fans have been speculating about the Matrix actor's superhero stint for quite a while now, with ample rumors circulating of him joining one franchise or the other to no avail. He recently voiced Batman in League of Superpets, and that’s as close as he could come to having a superhero performance. He recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak about his new comic book Brzrkr, and revealed to fans which Marvel superhero he’d like to play.
Keanu Reeves Exits Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese’s Series Devil In the White City
Keanu Reeves on the small screen anytime soon. The actor, who was set to make his television debut in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu and Paramount TV series The Devil in the White City, will no longer appear the series, Entertainment Weekly reported Oct. 7. No reason for his departure was given, and reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to E!'s requests for comment.
How Much Of Tom Cruise’s Space Movie Is Actually Going To Be Set In Space?
Tom Cruise is looking to make history filming a movie in space, but just how long will he actually be there.
Neil deGrasse Tyson Fact-Checks ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise Should Be ‘Very Dead’
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is calling Tom Cruise’s stunts in “Top Gun: Maverick” an impossible mission. The global blockbuster sequel to “Top Gun” begins with Cruise, reprising his role as Navy pilot Maverick, hitting Mach 10.5 and having to eject from the cockpit. Tyson took to Twitter to point out that Maverick would “splatter” immediately after leaving the plane.
'Hell fish' likely killed by dinosaur-ending asteroid is preserved in stunning detail
Scientists recently unearthed stunning fossils of sturgeon from Hell's Creek that might have died on the day that the dinosaur-killing asteroid struck.
CBS News
