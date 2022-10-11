ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

SONIC burger planning to open Atascadero location

By KSBY Staff
 2 days ago
A popular drive-in burger chain has plans to open in Atascadero.

A spokesperson for SONIC confirms to KSBY that they are “actively planning a new SONIC location in Atascadero,” with plans to open during the later half of 2023.

While SONIC’s national PR manager wouldn’t disclose a potential location, this week’s Design Review Committee meeting agenda for the City of Atascadero includes a development project review for SONIC Burger at 4500 San Palo Road.

The agenda item shows a request for a drive-thru restaurant at the site of a previously approved KFS drive-thru location.

Staff is asked to review and make recommendations on the design for the proposed project.

It would be the first SONIC location on the Central Coast. The closest location currently is in Bakersfield.

