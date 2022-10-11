Dodgers, Astros enter division series as World Series favorites

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the league division series as the overwhelming favorites to win the 2022 World Series.

The Dodgers opened the season at +500 and have been separating from contenders since then with a franchise record win total (111) and some history to consider. Of the previous six teams to win at least 110 games, three won the World Series.

The Dodgers are +265 at PointsBet, +270 at FanDuel, +275 at BetMGM, and +300 at DraftKings.

That means that a $100 bet on the Dodgers to win the World Series would pay $265 at PointsBet, $300 at DraftKings.

Why the Dodgers? Well, consistency.

Los Angeles is the only franchise in MLB history to clear 105 wins three years in a row, which doesn’t count the 2020 COVID-shortened season as a complete campaign.

This season, the Dodgers had an all-time franchise record run differential of +334 and right-hander Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA) is inching toward a return after throwing out of the bullpen on Oct. 3. That’s a serious insurance policy this time of year.

The Astros are the prevailing favorite in the American League and second overall in the World Series winner futures odds. Houston is +350 at FanDuel and BetMGM, +360 at DraftKings and +375 at PointsBet.

Ho-hum Houston is on a similar expect-to-be-here schedule as the Dodgers. They’ve cleared 100 wins four times in five complete seasons and have the likely AL Cy Young winner in battle-tested Justin Verlander to front a strong staff.

Reigning World Series champion Atlanta opened at +1000 to repeat.

Ahead of Game 1 of the NLDS with the Phillies, the Braves check in at +450 at DraftKings and PointsBet, +500 at FanDuel and BetMGM.

Also opening at +1000, the New York Yankees are between +475 and +550 to win it all, ahead of the Phillies at +1000 to +1200. Philadelphia opened at +2600.

The Padres check in at +1100 on DraftKings, Seattle is +1400 and the Guardians stand at +1900.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: