Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers, Astros enter division series as World Series favorites

 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the league division series as the overwhelming favorites to win the 2022 World Series.

The Dodgers opened the season at +500 and have been separating from contenders since then with a franchise record win total (111) and some history to consider. Of the previous six teams to win at least 110 games, three won the World Series.

The Dodgers are +265 at PointsBet, +270 at FanDuel, +275 at BetMGM, and +300 at DraftKings.

That means that a $100 bet on the Dodgers to win the World Series would pay $265 at PointsBet, $300 at DraftKings.

Why the Dodgers? Well, consistency.

Los Angeles is the only franchise in MLB history to clear 105 wins three years in a row, which doesn’t count the 2020 COVID-shortened season as a complete campaign.

This season, the Dodgers had an all-time franchise record run differential of +334 and right-hander Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA) is inching toward a return after throwing out of the bullpen on Oct. 3. That’s a serious insurance policy this time of year.

The Astros are the prevailing favorite in the American League and second overall in the World Series winner futures odds. Houston is +350 at FanDuel and BetMGM, +360 at DraftKings and +375 at PointsBet.

Ho-hum Houston is on a similar expect-to-be-here schedule as the Dodgers. They’ve cleared 100 wins four times in five complete seasons and have the likely AL Cy Young winner in battle-tested Justin Verlander to front a strong staff.

Reigning World Series champion Atlanta opened at +1000 to repeat.

Ahead of Game 1 of the NLDS with the Phillies, the Braves check in at +450 at DraftKings and PointsBet, +500 at FanDuel and BetMGM.

Also opening at +1000, the New York Yankees are between +475 and +550 to win it all, ahead of the Phillies at +1000 to +1200. Philadelphia opened at +2600.

The Padres check in at +1100 on DraftKings, Seattle is +1400 and the Guardians stand at +1900.

–Field Level Media

