whbc.com
No Major Changes Soon in I-77/Route 30 Construction Zone
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking the barriers will be coming down soon in the I-77/Route 30 project?. Even though the $56.2 million project is ahead of schedule, that Northbound 77 traffic split will remain in place through the Winter and into next construction season. But 77...
WFMJ.com
Semi-truck accident closes Trumbull County exit
Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to two semi-trucks that drove off the road early Thursday morning. Due to the accident, an exit east of U.S. 62 on I-80 Eastbound in Hubbard Township is currently closed. OSP arrived to the accident around 3:45 a.m. and are still on scene. OSP is...
3 taken to hospital after crash with semi-truck in Mercer County
Route 58 in West Salem Township, Mercer County, is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.
WFMJ.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes Mercer County intersection
A multi-vehicle crash has closed an intersection in Mercer County. Route 58 in West Salem Township, Mercer County is closed between the intersection with Porter Road and the intersection with Tanner Road due to the crash. The roadway is expected to reopen later today. Motorists can check conditions on major...
whbc.com
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
WFMJ.com
Watch the video of car crashing into Niles Burger King
A vehicle crashed into the Niles Burger King on Route 422 next to the Eastwood Mall Thursday. According to the Classy Clean Car Wash and gas station owner Chrissy Fonagy, a car crossed from near the Bob Evans restaurant at a high rate of speed, crossed through the car wash parking lot, nearly hitting the vacuum station, and continued on into the Burger King building located at 5343 Youngstown Warren Road.
WFMJ.com
Traffic backed up on I-80 after car overturns
Multiple fire crews responded to an incident on I-80 Eastbound near Lordstown in Trumbull County. Lordstown Fire Department and Newton Falls Fire Department are on scene of an accident where a vehicle has overturned. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 80 due to the accident. This story is ongoing and...
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash in Austintown
A head-on crash closed down a portion of Interstate 80 eastbound at State Route 46 in Austintown.
WYTV.com
Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County reopens
BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County has reopened. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires along SR 305 at Elm Road Monday evening. An ODOT worker said an excavator hit the wires. Drivers were asked to avoid the...
wtuz.com
Semi Roll Over Spilled Contents, No Injuries
A section of Interstate 77 was closed off Tuesday morning for five hours. The accident happened at 5:30am when a commercial truck, hauling a load of paper rolls overturned, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clinton Armstrong. This was in the southbound lane just before the Village of Strasburg.
Girard residents may experience loss of water Wednesday
According to Jerry Lambert, director of public service, the area affected will be the Parkwood Area in Girard.
WFMJ.com
Crews respond to house fire on Youngstown's North Side
Youngstown Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a home on the corner of Logan and Lauderdale Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. According to Youngstown Fire, no one was inside the home at the time of the incident and there are no injuries. Crews are...
Early morning North Side fire ruled an arson
Crews were called to the 2100 block of Logan Avenue around 3:15 a.m.
wtae.com
Red Cross assisting residents after fire breaks out in Beaver County apartment building
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — The Red Cross was assisting seven residents of an apartment building in Beaver County where a fire broke out early Wednesday morning, and that number is expected to rise. The fire was reported a little after midnight at E.B. McNitt Apartments, a 36-unit building on...
Work underway on next phase of event center at Canfield Fairgrounds
Work is underway on the next phase of expansion at the 4-H Event Center at the Canfield Fairgrounds.
WFMJ.com
WATCHDOG: Councilman & Valley residents raise concern over demolitions
In 2022 alone, six property owners filed injunctions against the city of Youngstown for attempting to tear down their structure. One Canfield resident plans on suing the city, after a South Avenue building was demolished in April. Jennipher Carter said she was part of a team working to turn the...
Woman in critical condition after crashing into telephone pole in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman is in critical condition after police say she crashed her car into a telephone pole in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 600 block of Greentree Road around 9:45 a.m. for reports for a single-vehicle crash. Police...
erienewsnow.com
Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27
In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
wtae.com
Police: Truck driver fell asleep while driving, leading to crash in Lawrence County
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 29-year-old man fell asleep while driving a truck, leading to a crash in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on State Route 18. Police said the man fell asleep, went through a stop sign...
cleveland19.com
Minerva police look for driver who fled from officers (photos)
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva police are searching for the driver accused of fleeing from officers earlier this month. According to police, this happened on Oct. 1 around 11:53 p.m. Minerva officers said the man was seen at Rocky’s Exxon Gas Station just prior to the attempt traffic stop.
