Idaho State

DEQ awards nearly $543,000 to 12 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho

By News Team
 2 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $542,850 to 12 drinking water and wastewater systems to help facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades.

These planning grants are funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Brad Little directed to DEQ.

“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems. These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents – especially those in our rural communities – can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said.

  • Benewah County – Benewah County was awarded $15,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $30,000 and the remaining $15,000 will be funded by Benewah County.
  • City of Cambridge – The city of Cambridge in Washington County was awarded $42,500 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $85,000 and the remaining $42,500 will be funded by the city.
  • Letha Sewer District, Inc. – Letha Sewer District, Inc. in Gem County was awarded $45,500 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $91,000 and the remaining $45,500 will be funded by Letha Sewer District, Inc.
  • South Fork Coeur d’Alene River Sewer District – South Fork Coeur d’Alene River Sewer District in Shoshone County was awarded $160,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $320,000 and the remaining $160,000 will be funded by South Fork Coeur d’Alene River Sewer District.
  • Elk City Water and Sewer Association, Inc. – Elk City Water and Sewer Association, Inc. in Idaho County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $60,000 and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by Elk City Water and Sewer Association, Inc.
  • Caldwell Housing Authority – Caldwell Housing Authority in Canyon County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $60,000 and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by Caldwell Housing Authority.
  • City of Culdesac – The city of Culdesac in Nez Perce County was awarded $42,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $85,000 and the remaining $42,500 will be funded by the city.
  • City of Mackay – The city of Mackay in Custer County was awarded $32,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the project is $65,000 and the remaining $32,500 will be funded by the city.
  • City of Midvale – The city of Midvale in Washington County was awarded $37,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the project is $75,000 and the remaining $37,500 will be funded by the city.
  • City of Parma – The city of Parma in Canyon County was awarded $39,850 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the project is $79,700 and the remaining $39,850 will be funded by the city.
  • City of St. Anthony – The city of St. Anthony in Fremont County was awarded $32,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the project is $65,000 and the remaining $32,500 will be funded by the city.
  • City of Worley – The city of Worley in Kootenai County was awarded $35,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the project is $70,000 and the remaining $35,000 will be funded by the city.

